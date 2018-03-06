Digital Realty Is Raining Dividends

Digital recently announced it would increase its quarterly dividend on common stock by 8.6%.

Digital Realty is a cloud-based Data Center REIT and it appears that for a value investor, today is the perfect storm (pun intended) to pick up new shares.

One of the reasons that I decided to create my own customized “FANG-like REIT portfolio” was to prove that by holding the very best dividend growers, an investor could achieve strong risk-adjusted returns.

Keeping in mind that many high-tech stocks don't pay dividends, over time dividend-paying stocks have been shown to provide returns that are comparable to the market as a whole, and they have produced those results with significantly less volatility.

In other words, dividend stocks are generally much safer, they usually lag on the way up, but they also tend to hold up better when the market goes down.

Of course, even my “FANG-like REIT portfolio” called DAVOS has experienced considerable price volatility year-to-date. In an article last week, I explained:

“… value investors have guidelines that can point you in the direction of good stocks, and just as important, steer you away from bad ones. Simply put, buying stocks when they are cheap has always been the best way to grow money and stock of high-quality companies on sale reap the highest returns… Recently I was speaking at a conference and someone asked, “If you started today and wanted to pick five of the best REITs, which ones would you select?” Immediately, I thought about my ‘DAVOS’ portfolio, and I replied that I would buy four of the five REITs - Digital Realty (DLR), Ventas (VTR), Realty Income (O) and Simon Property Group (SPG) - but I would wait on American Tower (AMT), which yields just 2%. I then said I could still call it ‘DAVOS 2.0’ and swap out AMT for AvalonBay (AVB).”

DAVOS 1.0 has returned -9.5% YTD:

As you can see, one of the REITs included in the ‘DAVOS’ basket is Digital Realty, a beloved “blue chip” REIT that I have owned for around five years. Here is how Digital has performed since my initial purchase in May 2013:

As I reflect on my stake in Digital Realty, I cannot be happier. I was able to purchase shares during the perfect storm – when a ridiculous short thesis was disclosed along with the taper tantrum that sparked a broader REIT selloff in May 2013. As I explained in a recent article:

“I began my monthly newsletter service in May 2013 and that period felt a lot like today. REIT shares were getting hammered from the fear of rising rates and the perceived impacts thereof.”

Digital Realty is a cloud-based Data Center REIT and it appears that for a value investor, today is the perfect storm (pun intended) to pick up new shares. The selloff in the REIT sector has created a wider margin of safety and that’s precisely why I have initiated new purchases for my children’s college fund. I suppose I need to get all of the kids an umbrella because Digital Realty is raining dividends.

Digital Realty Commands Shelf Space

Over the years, I have continued accumulating shares in Digital Realty as this Blue Chip has been one of the best picks in my Durable Income Portfolio. The company has set ambitious growth targets over the next several years, and is expected to achieve them from a global connected sustainable framework. Here’s how the company’s CEO, Bill Stein, explained it:

“What that really means is further leveraging our leading global platform to cross-sell, in addition to addressing new markets that meet our risk adjusted return criteria. Our top priority is deepening our connections with customers to position us to meet their needs and support their growth.”

One example is Digital’s announcement that it has entered Tokyo, a longtime target, through a 50-50 joint venture with Mitsubishi Corporation. Digital contributed its recently completed project in Osaka, and Mitsubishi contributed two existing data centers in Tokyo.

Japan is a highly strategic market and Digital sees tremendous opportunity for growth over the next several years. Stein remarked:

“We expect this joint venture will significantly enhance our ability to serve our customers' data center needs in Japan. In particular, we expect that Mitsubishi's global brand recognition and local enterprise expertise will meaningfully improve our ability to penetrate local demand."

Digital also closed on the acquisition of a data center in Chicago from a private REIT during Q4-17 for $315 million. This value add-play offers a healthy going-in yield along with shell capacity that gives Digital an opportunity to boost the unlevered return up into the high-single digits.

This investment also represents an expansion in a core market and is occupied by existing Digital Realty customers with whom the company has been independently working to meet their expansion requirements in Chicago.

Separately, Digital closed on the sale of two non-core assets at a 7.1% cap rate generating a little over $70 million in net proceeds. The company recognized gains of approximately $27 million during Q4-17.

Since year-end, Digital has sold two more non-core assets generating net proceeds of a little less than $90 million and is expected to recognize gains of approximately $25 million during the first quarter.

Since embarking on the capital recycling program a little over three years ago, Digital has now sold a total of 14 assets generating over $500 million of net proceeds and recognizing sizable gains in the process. Digital expects to generate up to another $100 million of proceeds from asset sales in 2018.

Digital’s footprint stands at 180+ properties located in 32+ global markets (4 Continents and 11 Countries). The company supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Here’s a snapshot of Digital’s top 20 customers:

The Balance Sheet

Digital has the following ratings:

As of Q4-17, the company’s net debt to EBITDA improved from 6x at the end of Q3-17 to 5.2x at year-end. The company’s fixed charge coverage improved from just under 4x in Q3-17 to 4.2x in Q4-17.

Digital’s leverage was somewhat overstated in Q3-17 since all the debt related to the DuPont Fabros acquisition was on the balance sheet as of September 30, but the Q3-17 P&L included just a 17-day contribution from the DFT assets.

Digital expects leverage to gradually improve over the course of 2018 as the full run rate benefit of the DFT synergies are realized, and cash flows continue to grow as signed leases commence throughout the year.

Digital’s cost and capital structure affords the company the ability to self-fund over $1 billion of development spending in 2018, largely with cash flow from operations and asset sales. As a result, the company expects to maintain its target leverage and coverage levels throughout 2018 without the need for additional common equity.

As you can see from the chart above, Digital’s weighted average maturity of debt is approximately six years, and the weighted average coupon is just under 3.5%.

Over 85% of the debt is fixed rate (to guard against a potentially rising rate environment) and nearly 100% of debt is unsecured, providing the greatest flexibility for capital recycling.

A little over 40% of debt is non-U.S. dollar denominated (acting as a natural FX hedge for investments outside the U.S.) and the company continues to actively manage the right side of its balance sheet with an eye towards longer duration financings across the currencies that support the assets.

As you can see (above chart) Digital has a clear runway with nominal near-term debt maturities and the balance sheet is poised to weather a storm, but also positioned to fuel growth opportunities for customers around the globe consistent with the company’s long-term financing strategy.

The Latest Earnings Results

Digital signed total bookings for Q4-17 of $56 million, including a $6 million contribution from interconnection. The company signed new leases for space and power totaling $50 million during the fourth quarter, including a $9 million colocation contribution. The weighted average lease term on space and power leases signed during the fourth quarter was approximately seven years.

Digital’s fourth quarter wins continue to showcase the strengths of the global platform, as well as the demand for multiproduct offerings from both new digital economy customers, as well as more traditional enterprises.

Digital’s current backlog of leases signed, but not yet commenced, stands at $116 million. The step up from $106 million last quarter reflects the $50 million of space and power leases signed, offset by $38 million of commencements and a $2 million delta due to the contribution of the recently completed development project in Osaka to the joint venture with Mitsubishi Corporation.

The weighted average lag between fourth quarter signings and commencements was eight months reflecting large leases signed for space currently under construction and scheduled for delivery later this year.

Digital retained 76% of fourth quarter lease expirations and signed $64 million of renewals during the fourth quarter (in addition to new leases signed). The weighted average lease term on renewals was over four years and cash rents on renewal leases rolled up 2.3% with positive cash re-leasing spreads across product types.

In terms of Q4-17 operating performance, overall portfolio occupancy slipped 60 basis points sequentially to 90.2% due to development projects placed in service in Ashburn and Dallas along with a churn event in Phoenix, where an IT systems integrator lost their end user customer contract and let their lease lapse on expiration.

Digital does not expect portfolio occupancy to dip below 90% in the first quarter of 2018, due to a combination of development projects placed in service in Ashburn, Toronto, Silicon Valley and London, along with a churn event in Boston, where an enterprise customer is consolidating their data center footprint. Digital expects portfolio occupancy to rebound beginning in the second quarter, and to finish the year essentially flat at 90%.

Digital’s Core FFO per share grew more than 8%, compared to Q4-16. For the full year of 2017, core FFO per share grew a little over 7% and came in $0.04 above the high end of the initial guidance range.

Digital normally doesn’t give explicit AFFO per share guidance, but the company pointed out that recurring CapEx was up a little over $10 million sequentially during the fourth quarter. The biggest portion of the higher spend in the fourth quarter was a one-time cost related to value-add activities at a non-core suburban office building in the Bay Area. As a result, Digital now expects to deliver double-digit AFFO per share growth in 2018.

Given the low AFFO payout ratio along with the continued growth in cash flows and taxable income, Digital recently announced it would increase its quarterly dividend on common stock by 8.6%. That's an increase to $1.01/share, to be paid March 30, "reflecting our expectation of continued growth in cash flow," says CFO Andrew Power, noting it's the 13th straight year of an increase, since the IPO in 2004.

Digital Realty Is Raining Dividends

Digital has a long history of raising dividends. As noted above, it's the 13th straight year of an increase, since the IPO in 2004.

What’s even more impressive, Digital has outperformed many other Blue-Chip REITs in terms of posting strong earnings (FFO/share) growth:

Given the more recent pullback in price, it appears to be a good time to pick up new shares…

Here’s how Digital’s dividend yield compares with the peer group:

Here’s how Digital’s P/FFO multiple compares with the peer group:

Digital has consistently outperformed the peers as well as most other REITs, and the latest earnings results validate the predictability of this high-quality REIT:

In summary: This cloud-based REIT is raining dividends and I consider the interest rate fears to be nothing more than an opportunity. Don’t hang around and begin to frown. Rainy days and Mondays NEVER get me down… I’m maintaining a BUY on shares in Digital Realty.

