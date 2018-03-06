Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Aimmune Data, Onconova Shares Get A Boost, G1 Therapeutics' Positive Data

After reporting positive top-line results from PALISADE, Aimmune reported further data from the pivotal trial for AR101.

Today we will discuss Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT), which is up sharply after announcing detailed results from the pivotal phase 3 PALISADE trial evaluating its AR101 as a treatment for peanut allergy. Last month, the company had already announced positive top-line results from the PALISADE trial.

The pivotal study was evaluating the efficacy and safety of AR101 in peanut-allergic patients. The trial met the primary and secondary endpoints. One of the concerns with AR101 has been safety but in the phase 3 study, the drug candidate showed promising tolerability and safety profile.

The detailed results from the phase 3 study are below. The primary analyses of subjects aged 4-17 showed 79.6% in the AR101 arm completed the trial, while 93.5% in the placebo arm completed the trial.

In terms of safety, 1.1% of AR101 patients experienced treatment-related serious adverse events or SAEs. One patient in the AR101 arm experienced a severe SAE of anaphylaxis and withdrew from the trial.

Following the positive data, AIMT now plans to proceed to file a Biologics License Application (BLA) for AR101 in the U.S. by the end of this year. This will be followed by a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) in Europe in the first half of 2019.

Expectations from AR101 have been quite high. This is understandable as AR101 is addressing an unmet need. Last year, the company’s competitor, France-based DBV Technologies (DBVT) had slipped in a late-stage study with its skin patch peanut allergy treatment, Viaskin Peanut. Despite the data, the company is moving forward with the submission of a BLA for Viaskin Peanut for the treatment of peanut allergy in children aged 4 to 11 years. The company took the decision after communicating with the FDA. The agency has agreed that the available efficacy and safety data supports the submission of a BLA.

The announcement did take us by surprise, however, we believe AIMT’s better efficacy profile still give it an edge. In terms of valuation, we believe that AIMT still offers an attractive entry point. Given that the drug is likely to be approved, we are looking at a potential blockbuster opportunity with AR101. We believe that based on current valuation, AIMT offers a very favorable risk/reward profile.

Gilead Sciences (GILD) announced results from a preclinical proof-of-concept study evaluating the combination of its GS-9620, an oral toll-like receptor 7 (TLR7) agonist and PGT121, a proprietary investigational broadly neutralizing antibody.

Analysis: The results showed that a positive effect in eradicating simian-human immunodeficiency virus (SHIV) in non-human primates on suppressive antiretroviral therapy (NYSE:ART). The study included 44 SHIV-infected rhesus monkeys who started ART on day 7 post-infection. After 96 weeks of continuous ART, they were divided into four equal groups who received either five doses of PCT121 every two weeks for 10 weeks, 10 doses of GS-9620 every two weeks for 20 weeks, placebo or both PCT121 + GS-9620.

Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX) announced that results from a phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating its rigosertib, in combination with Celgene's Vidaza (azacitidine), in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes (NYSE:MDS) showed a treatment effect.

Analysis: Preliminary results showed a 76% overall response rate, a 62% response rate in patients following hypomethylating agent (NYSE:HMA) failure and an 85% response rate in HMA-naive patients. The news gave a boost to ONTX shares, which were up more than 6% in early trading on Monday. Over the past year though, ONTX shares have fallen nearly 55%. Separately, the company also announced that it has signed an agreement with Pint Pharma GmbH, an Austria-based company. Under the terms of the agreement, Pint has been granted exclusive commercialization rights to rigosertib in Latin America in exchange for $2.5 million in ONTX via the purchase of its common shares and up to $42.75 million in milestone payments and tiered double-digit royalties on net sales.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) announced that it had a positive meeting with the FDA regarding its planned development strategy for ZYN002 in Fragile X syndrome (FXS).

Analysis: The company expects to initiate a single pivotal 14-week randomized, placebo controlled clinical trial in ~200 pediatric and adolescent patients in mid-year 2018 to support a New Drug Application (NDA) for ZYN002 in FXS. The primary and key secondary endpoints for the study should assess observable behaviors in patients with FXS as reported by the caregiver using the validated Aberrant Behavior Checklist in Fragile X syndrome (ABC-FXS).

Dermira (DERM) announced disappointing results from two phase 3 studies evaluating olumacostat glasaretil (DRM01) in patients at least nine years old with moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris.

Analysis: The studies, CLAREOS-1 and CLAREOS-2, did not meet the co-primary endpoints of the absolute change from baseline in inflammatory and non-inflammatory lesion counts and the proportion of subjects achieving at least a two-grade improvement from baseline to a final grade of zero or one in a scale called IGA. As a result, the company now expects to discontinue the development program.

Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) announced positive results from a phase 3 study PEACHTREE evaluating suprachoroidal CLS-TA (triamcinolone acetonide) in patients with macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis.

Analysis: The study results showed that 47% (n=45/96) of patients in the treatment arm gained at least 15 letters in best corrected visual acuity from baseline to week 24 as measured by a scale called ETDRS. The results handily beat sham's (placebo) 16% (p<0.001). The company will present detailed results from the late-stage study at a future medical conference.

G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) announced positive topline data from a phase 2a study evaluating trilaciclib in patients undergoing chemotherapy for first-line small cell lung cancer (SCLC).

Analysis: Results showed that trilaciclib reduced clinically relevant consequences of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression versus placebo. Trilaciclib was well tolerated, with no Grade 3/4 trilaciclib-related treatment emergent adverse events. Additionally, trilaciclib showed favorable trends versus placebo for overall response rate, duration of response, and progression free survival. The survival data are still immature. The trilaciclib arm also showed favorable trends with reduced Grade 3 anemia, red blood cell transfusions, and Grade 3 thrombocytopenia versus placebo. There was no Grade 4 anemia or thrombocytopenia in either arm.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) announced that the single-arm OSMO study evaluating its Nucala mepolizumab) in asthma patients uncontrolled with Novartis’ (NVS) and Roche’s (OTCQX:RHHBY) Xolair showed a treatment benefit.

Analysis: The study included 145 patients who saw at least two asthma exacerbations in the year prior to enrollment while receiving Xolair. They were switched to Nucala without a washout period and followed for 32 weeks. The study achieved the primary endpoint of asthma control with clinically significant improvements as measured by a scale called ACQ-5. The rate of exacerbations requiring oral steroids was reduced by 64% versus the prior year. The rate of exacerbations requiring an emergency room visit or hospitalization was reduced by 69% versus the prior year.

Celgene (CELG) announced that it has signed a research collaboration agreement with Vividion Therapeutics, a privately-held company. The collaboration agreement focuses on the identification and development of small molecule drugs to treat a range of oncology, inflammatory and neurodegenerative indications. As per the terms of the agreement, Celgene will pay Vividion $101 million upfront. It may extend the deal for another two years for an additional payment.

AstraZeneca (AZN) announced that the European Medicines Agency (NYSEMKT:EMA) accepted for review its marketing application seeking approval for Forxiga (dapagliflozin) for adjunctive treatment of adults with type 1 diabetes (T1D).

Shire (SHPG) announced that the FDA has accepted for review its marketing application seeking approval for prucalopride (SHP555) for the once-daily treatment of adults with chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC). The agency's action date is December 21.

