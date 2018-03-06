The Health Care Sector Is Gaining Traction

It's been about a month since we saw the market drop sharply. As I've been noting in my weekly recaps (see Friday's Technically Speaking for more), it appears we're seeing some consolidation in the broader averages. This is backed-up by the very strong economic backdrop in the broader economy. However, I am concerned the administration's saber-rattling will lead to a trade war (for more on this, please see A Trade War Will Lead to a Recession and Want to Cure the Trade Deficit? Increase Savings). These never end well. But overall, it's difficult to see this as the beginning of a bear market.

(If you'd like to read some of the other commentaries on the subject, please see the latest articles from Jeff Miller, Victor Durgunov, The Heisenberg, and Fear and Greed Trader, who all write some excellent commentary on the broader markets).

So - what areas of the market are getting trader's attention four weeks after the sell-off? Let's take a look the relative rotation graph to get an idea:

When I pulled this chart up, I immediately moved to the blue dot, which says the healthcare sector is improving relative to the SPYs. So, let's take a look at the XLV ETF:

I follow a simple rule when looking at charts: I start with the actual price movement, then look at the EMAs and end with the technical indicators. The chart says "consolidation." Starting in late January, prices fell sharply with the broader market; they broke the trend line that connects lows from last April, May, and November. This move was telegraphed by the downtrend in the MACD in the top panel. Also note that the volume numbers have calmed down, indicating that the large spike we saw on the sell-off is probably over.

Next, let's isolate the EMAs:

This is the exact same chart as above, except I've taken the prices out of the equation, allowing us to see the EMAs, which I love for two reasons. First off, they aggregate a large amount of data into a simple and easy-to-understand format that allows us to see trends (economists use them for the same reason when computing seasonal adjustments). Second, the EMAs place more weight on recent prices. The shorter EMAs (the 10, 20, and 50-day) are in a pattern traders call "barbed-wire"; they're intertwined. They're also moving slightly lower. This isn't uncommon in a symmetrical consolidation pattern (see the first chart). However, the longer-term trend (the 200-day EMA) is still moving higher and the MACD, while negative, is rising. The EMAs basically confirm that the XLVs are consolidating.

Next off, let's take a look at the volume movements:

The top lower panel shows the accumulation distribution line while the bottom lower panel shows the on balance volume. Because they both rely on volume, they act in a very similar manner, with slight differences. Most importantly, notice that neither dropped sharply, even during the large sell-offs we saw in January. This is a positive development.

Finally, let's think about where we are in the market and economic cycle: we're a lot closer to the end of the expansion than the beginning. Health care is a good defensive position to add to a portfolio at this time. In the event of a recession, these stocks will decline less than the market (they generally have lower betas). And because their products are a necessity, topline revenue won't suffer nearly as much as other cyclical companies.

For all these reasons, the XLV is an attractive ETF in the current environment.

This post is not an offer to buy or sell this security. It is also not specific investment advice for a recommendation for any specific person. Please see our disclaimer for additional information.