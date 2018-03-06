Urban Outfitters Is Poised To Outperform Most Apparel Retailers

Trendy retailer Urban Outfitters (URBN) has been on a strong momentum run since trading as low as $16.19 set in June 2017. This is quite a turnaround story as the stock had a volatile ride lower since March 2015 when the stock set its all-time high of $47.25.

The stock closed Friday at $35.06 up 4.1% year to date and up 10.3% from its Feb. 6 low of $33.08. The stock set its 2018 intraday high of $36.48 on Tuesday, Feb. 27 and is down 4.2% since then.

Analysts expect Urban Outfitters to earn 63 to 64 cents a share when they report earnings after the closing bell on Tuesday, March 6. According to Zacks Equity Research this retailer is poised to beat earnings estimates on recent favorable analysts’ chatter. There was a positive reaction to its prior earnings report released on Nov. 20 which helped the stock continue its upward technical momentum.

The daily chart for Urban Outfitters

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The daily chart for Urban Outfitters shows that the stock has been above a ‘golden cross’ since Oct. 24 when the stock closed at $24.83. A ‘golden cross’ occurs when the 50-day simple moving average rises above the 200-day simple moving average and indicates that higher prices lie ahead. This bullish pattern was a reason to be long the stock since Oct. 24. Notice how the stock held its 50-day simple moving average at $34.65 on Friday.

The horizontal lines show that shares of Urban Outfitters are above my quarterly pivot of $35.01 and above my annual value level of $30.86.

The weekly chart for Urban Outfitters

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for Urban Outfitters is positive but overbought with the stock above its five-week modified moving average of $34.83. The stock is also above its 200-week simple moving average, also known as the ‘reversion to the mean’ now at $30.49. The stock has been above this level since the week of Dec. 1. Buying the stock at its ‘reversion to the mean’ is thus a prudent investment strategy. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week at 84.73 up from 83.92 on Feb. 23 above the overbought threshold of 80.00.

The horizontal lines are the Fibonacci Retracement levels of the decline from the March 2015 high of $47.25 to the June 2017 low of $16.19. A key level to hold on weakness is the 61.8% retracement of $35.39. The 50% retracement is a support at $31.72.

Given these charts and analysis, my trading strategy is to buy weakness to my annual value level of $30.86, and to reduce holdings on strength to my monthly value level of $39.09.