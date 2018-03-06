Why We're Upgrading Restaurant Brands International To Our Highest '3' Rating

We have been hesitant in the past to be too bullish on Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR), owner of Burger King, Tim Hortons, and Popeye's, due to elevated valuation levels that left little margin for error. However, as you can see below, the stock has now treaded water for a year, and we believe it finally represents solid value and low operational risk:

The QSR story is well-known by investors, so we will not dive-deep into it here. Suffice it to say, we believe the company's global scale in franchising restaurants will continue to afford it above-average unit growth, as well as impressive funding costs to continue to grow via M&A.

The recent doubling of the annual dividend to $1.80 per share will only serve to attract more income-seeking investors, as the yield tops 3%.

But the most important factor going for QSR right now is the stock price, which has gone nowhere for a year and is stuck in the high $50s. We suspect the company has been caught in the rising interest rate crosshairs, but it is important to note that it has the ability to issue very long-dated fixed-rate debt, and as rates rise, QSR will concurrently be able to pay less for future M&A targets, which will help offset higher lending rates.

We estimate calendar year 2018 free cash flow of $1.46 billion, or $3.07 per share, giving the stock a meager multiple of 19 times. Getting the chance to invest in a dominant, global franchisor like QSR at a below-market multiple strikes us as very reasonable and not an opportunity that has represented itself very often in recent memory.

The valuation looks even better when we look at stocks like McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), which trade at more than 25x free cash flow despite dropping like a rock in recent weeks:

Shares of QSR bring a higher dividend yield, better growth prospects (due to M&A optionality), and a lower multiple to free cash flow. All in all, we believe the stock is headed for the $70s in the intermediate term (12-24 months).

