Harmony Gold Mining Could Get Upside Momentum Above $2.20

Shares of South-African gold miner Harmony Gold Mining (HMY) have long been in the penalty box. The primary reason for this is the company’s geographical exposure as South African mining operations are viewed as risky by the market. Big costs due to challenging underground operations, poor working conditions with regular fatalities, unionized employees which often go on strikes, problems with access to power, fluctuating exchange rate of South African rand… the list of problems seems endless. With all this in mind, investors have been very skeptical of Harmony’s perspectives:

However, the company’s shares have recently seen some upside following the release of semi-annual results. Can this upside momentum be sustained?

Despite all the challenges of South African mining, Harmony is in decent shape. The company is generating solid operating cash flow and is profitable. The reason for this is the upside momentum in gold price, which lifted it from $1200 per ounce to more than $1300 per ounce in less than a year, and the company’s hedging activity.

The problems of South African mining become evident when you look at all-in sustaining costs (AISC), which were $1161 per ounce in the second half of 2017. This number is significantly higher than what investors typically see in other gold miners’ reports. Higher costs are certainly Harmony’s weakness. It’s hard to expect that the situation with the company’s mines in South Africa will improve, so investors should expect them to perform at this level going forward.

However, Harmony has two growth projects which may become a game-changer for the company. The first one is Moab Khotsong in South Africa, which is expected to produce about 250,000 ounces annually at AISC of less than $950 per ounce. The company has just completed the transaction and will soon enjoy results from Moab Khotsong on its balance sheet.

Another growth project is Hidden Valley in Papua New Guinea, which is set to produce 180,000 ounces of gold annually at average AISC of $850 - $950 per ounce. Commercial levels of production are expected to be reached in the fourth quarter.

While any company’s investor presentations should be taken with a grain of salt since they are de-facto marketing materials, the following slide from Harmony’s presentation sums the value proposition well:

Harmony is set to grow production materially while decreasing its average cost level. Also, Harmony has a very reasonable debt level and is in overall good financial shape. The company has already invested the majority of capital necessary to build Hidden Valley. In my opinion, the only question here is “what can go wrong?”, as otherwise we are looking at a profitable gold miner which is ready to expand its production, decrease costs and expand its cash flow generating ability.

At first glance, I see just two possible negative scenarios: 1) unexpected difficulties at Hidden Valley (this sometimes happens when a project ramps-up to full production, although there were no signs that anything was wrong with Hidden Valley) and 2) South-African rand rallies and puts big pressure on the cost side of South African operations. The second scenario looks much more probable at this point due to recent political developments in South Africa which are seen as positive by the market. However, it looks like the majority of positive expectations are already in price of the rand which has strengthened materially over the past few years:

Source: XE.com

In case the risks, which don’t look too probable at this time, do not materialize, I’d expect that the market will adjust Harmony’s valuation to the upside. Harmony is trading at more than 60% discount to book, which looks harsh even given the geographical position of most of the company’s assets. Unless downside gold price momentum increases, I’d expect that Harmony’s shares will gain upside momentum above $2.20 on the basis of upcoming growth and the company’s current profitability.

