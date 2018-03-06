This Dividend King Just Increased Its Dividend For The 62nd Consecutive Year

The company has strong brands, and promising growth potential in the U.S. and international markets, as consumers are holding onto their cars for much longer.

At Sure Dividend, we are huge proponents of investing in high-quality dividend growth stocks. This is why we so frequently discuss the Dividend Aristocrats, a group of 53 stocks in the S&P 500 Index, with 25+ consecutive years of dividend increases. You can see all 53 Dividend Aristocrats here.

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) has one of the longest histories of dividend growth among the Dividend Aristocrats. It has increased its dividend for over 60 consecutive years. Not only is it a Dividend Aristocrat, but it is also a Dividend King, which have increased their dividends for 50+ years in a row. You can see all the Dividend Kings here.

Investors may not immediately recognize Genuine Parts by its name, but it is much more likely investors know its flagship business: NAPA Auto Parts. NAPA is the largest automotive parts network in North America and has fueled Genuine Parts’ growth for nearly eight decades.

On February 20th, Genuine Parts increased its dividend by 6.7% after releasing quarterly earnings results. The company has now raised its dividend for 62 consecutive years. This article will discuss why Genuine Parts is a high-quality dividend growth stock.

Business Overview

Genuine Parts is a distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products, and electrical materials. It has nearly 40,000 employees, and generates annual sales of more than $16 billion.

Source: 2017 Investor Presentation, page 4

It operates four segments: Automotive Parts, Industrial Parts, Office Products, and Electrical/Electronic Materials. The automotive parts segment is Genuine Parts’ largest, and it houses the NAPA business. The industrial parts group sells industrial replacement parts to MRO (maintenance, repair, and operations) and OEM (original equipment manufacturer) customers. Customers are derived from a wide range of economic sectors, including the food and beverage, metals and mining, oil and gas, and health care industries.

The office products segment distributes business products in the U.S. and Canada. Customers include office products dealers, office supply stores, college bookstores, office furniture dealers, and more. Lastly, Genuine Parts also distributes electrical and electronic materials to original equipment manufacturers and industrial assembly firms.

2017 was a good year for the company. Genuine Parts performed particularly well in the fourth quarter. The company reported earnings-per-share of $1.19, and revenue of $4.21 billion. Both figures handily surpassed analyst expectations, which called for earnings-per-share of $1.05, and revenue of $4.05 billion. In terms of year-over-year growth rates, Genuine Parts’ financial performance was very impressive. Fourth-quarter revenue and adjusted earnings-per-share increased 11% and 10%, respectively.

For the full year, Genuine Parts generated revenue of $16.3 billion, up 6% from 2016. Adjusted earnings-per-share rose approximately 3% for 2017, due to revenue growth, share repurchases, and a positive impact from tax reform. Going forward, management expects continued growth in 2018.

Growth Prospects

Genuine Parts’ fundamentals are healthy, with positive growth potential moving forward. Two of its biggest growth categories are the Do-It-Yourself market, and the Do-It-For-Me market, both of which are growing.

Source: 2017 Investor Presentation, page 11

The company is benefiting from a shift in consumer trends, which is that cars are being held onto much longer today. Rather than buying new cars, owners are increasingly choosing to have minor repairs done, to extend the life of the vehicle. To help accelerate growth, Genuine Parts frequently acquires smaller companies, in the U.S. and in the international markets.

For example, in September 2017, the company announced the $2 billion acquisition of Alliance Automotive Group, a European distributor of vehicle parts, tools, and workshop equipment. This is an attractive acquisition, as Alliance Automotive holds a top 3 market share position in Europe’s largest automotive aftermarkets, the U.K., France, and Germany.

Source: 2017 Investor Presentation, page 18

The deal adds $1.7 billion of revenue to the company, along with additional earnings growth potential. The two companies have highly complementary business models, which means there should be opportunities for substantial cost synergies. And, the acquisition also brings international diversification to Genuine Parts.

For 2018, Genuine Parts expects sales growth of 12% to 13%. Diluted earnings-per-share are expected in a range of $5.60 to $5.75, which would represent 19% to 22% earnings growth for 2017. The impressive growth figures include the benefit of a full year of operations with Alliance Automotive, and approximately $80 to $90 million in lower income taxes related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Such strong earnings growth easily allows for another dividend increase in 2018, with more to come in 2019 and beyond.

Dividend Analysis

Genuine Parts is a high-quality dividend stock. The company has multiple competitive advantages, which help secure its dividend. For example, while the broader retail industry is seeing fierce competition from e-commerce, automotive parts retailers such as NAPA are not exposed to this risk. That is because automotive repairs are often complex, challenging tasks.

NAPA is a leading brand, thanks in part to its reputation for quality products and service. It is valuable for customers to be able to ask questions to qualified staff, which gives Genuine Parts a competitive advantage. Consumers simply do not want to buy automotive products online, which helps preserve Genuine Parts’ business model. Genuine Parts has a leadership position across its businesses. All four of its operating segments represent the #1 or #2 brand in its respective category. This leads to a strong brand, and steady demand from customers.

This gives the company a highly profitable business model, and more than enough cash flow to sustain its dividend, while growing the dividend each year. With the 6% dividend increase, Genuine Parts has a forward quarterly dividend payout of $0.72 per share, or $2.88 per share annualized. Based on the current share price, Genuine Parts has an attractive forward dividend yield of 3.1%. This is significantly above the average dividend yield in the S&P 500 Index, which is now below 2%. And, based on 2017 earnings-per-share of $4.71, the new annual dividend payout represents a healthy trailing dividend payout ratio of 61%.

Final Thoughts

Genuine Parts does not receive a great deal of coverage in the financial media. It may not have the most exciting business model, but it is a very consistent dividend growth company. Genuine Parts has strong brands, and a leadership position across its industries. It has a positive growth profile, thanks in large part to acquisitions and growth in new markets.

Genuine Parts is a very appealing stock for investors looking for stable profitability, and reliable dividend growth. With over 60 years of dividend increases under its belt, and a 3%+ dividend yield, Genuine Parts is a good holding for dividend growth.

