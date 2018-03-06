U.S. Biotech/Pharma Sector Daily Observations Letter: March 5, 2018

U.S. equity indexes extended their uptrend today. Till 24,200 on the Dow Jones Industrial Index holds, we are long equities.

^DJI data by YCharts

Investors seemed unimpressed with Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) release of data from 3 additional patients with liver metastases due to pancreatic and colorectal cancers. CEA- targeted CAR-T (given directly in the hepatic artery) showed some response with one patient with metastatic pancreatic cancer even living till 11 months. Just treating liver metastases may not be enough if the primary cancer is not under control, which could explain the stock’s muted reaction and surgical resection of solitary, large liver metastases remains an option. The data is also in just 3 patients and need to be confirmed in the ongoing phase 2 trial. The company’s CD-38 targeted CAR-T therapy in multiple myeloma looks interesting though. Daratumumab, anti-CD38 antibody (Janssen) is expected to reach $peak $3B+ sales in multiple myeloma.

The choice of the odd dose of 5 mg twice daily for Dermira’s (DERM) olumacostat glasaretil seemed a red flag considering that this dose had not been tested in the successful phase 2 trial. The management selected to test a dose somewhere in between the lowest (4 mg once daily) and the highest dose (7.5 mg twice daily) and failed badly in the gamble as the drug failed all 4 endpoints badly, not just the IGA end-point. The selection of twice daily dose could have also contributed to an increased placebo response in the phase 3 program. Bad news for acne patients considering that the drug could have worked in a higher dose probably. Buy or sell at this price? This was discussed with our subscribers. Learn more.

On the other hand, Clearside Biomedical stock (CLSD) stock stood out after reporting that about 47% of patients treated with its suprachoroidal injection of triamcinolone (a steroid) had improved vision compared to about 16% in the control in treating swelling at the back of the eye due to non-infectious uveitis. The company owns distinct patents to suprachoroidal space in the eye allowing higher dose administration of commonly used eye drugs (which are normally injected into the eye, intravitreally) with lower side effects. Watch out for data in even larger indications like diabetic macular edema and macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

Just to add, Point72 reported 6% stake in small-cap cancer company Agenus Pharmaceuticals (AGEN).

(Agenus Pipeline)

