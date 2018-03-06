How Far Could Union Pacific Fall?

Union Pacific is nearly 10% off its highs, but history suggests it could still fall further over the medium term.

With the dramatic rise in prices of many cyclical stocks, I have been writing a series of articles examining how far these stocks could fall if there is a downcycle.

My research has mostly focused on finding the best way to profit from cyclical stocks near the bottom of the economic cycle.

Introduction

A few months ago, I wrote an article titled "How Investors Could Have Easily Avoided Chicago Bridge & Iron's Sell-Off." My basic thesis was that if investors would have looked back far enough in history, they would have known that Chicago Bridge & Iron (NYSE:CBI) was a highly cyclical stock and that they could expect sell-offs of the stock up to 80% to happen on occasion.

The most pointed critique of the article came from investors who were sitting on gigantic losses in their CBI stock. Several of them noted that my article didn't do them a whole lot of good now, and they wondered where the article had been a year earlier, before CBI's price had dropped.

Even though I claim no ability to predict the top of any stock, I have been trying my best in a recent series of articles to examine some of these rapidly rising stocks from a different point of view - a point of view that examines how far they might fall, rather than simply examining how far they might continue to rise.

So far, I have written about Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), Boeing (NYSE:BA), Cummins (NYSE:CMI), John Deere (NYSE:DE), 3M (NYSE:MMM), Northrop Grumman (NOC), Emerson Electric (EMR), General Dynamics (GD), Eaton (ETN), United Technologies (UTX), and a stock that I recently sold myself after a 90% gain, BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA). Now we are going to switch from the industrial sector to the service sector and examine Union Pacific (UNP) to see what its historical cycles might be able to tell us about its next potential downcycle.

Why examine Union Pacific?

There are several factors that determine whether I think a stock's downside potential is worth closely examining. One of the most important is whether the stock is trading near all-time highs, especially if they are significantly higher than previous all-time highs.

If the stock isn't near all-time highs, it might not be reasonable to compare its potential medium-term likelihood of a drawdown to its historical drawdowns (which is what I intend to do). A second important factor to consider is whether a company's valuation is higher than historical norms. If a company is near all-time highs, but its valuation is still low, it might not be worth examining using my methods.

UNP data by YCharts

Union Pacific is indeed very close to all-time highs. The stock price is about triple what it was during the highs set before the last recession in 2008. On this basis, it seems worth examining. But it's also worth noting that it had a significant dip in 2015, and it's not much higher than its 2014 highs. It's possible that this could have served as a consolidation period where UNP's earnings could have caught up to its price. For this reason, let's look at UNP's valuation on F.A.S.T.Graphs as well.

Union Pacific's 20-year normal P/E ratio is 17.2, and even after its recent pullback, it still trades at a blended P/E of 21.1. So, it is still reasonable to think that UNP might be overvalued and have room to fall if it were to return to its 20-year average multiple. Now let's look at Union Pacific's historical data to get an idea of how far it might fall in the event of a bear market.

Duration, Depth, And Speed

Some of the key factors current Union Pacific shareholders might want to consider are the speed at which the stock price could fall, how deep the plunge could be, and how long they might expect the stock to stay below the price at which it is today. Over the past 45 years, Union Pacific has experienced six sell-offs of 40% or more as depicted in the table below:

~Year ~Duration ~Time until bottom ~Depth 1974 3 years 21 months 46% 1981 5.5 years 15 months 62% 1987 4 years 4 months 41% 1997 8 years 2.5 years 47% 2008 2.5 years 9 months 60% 2015 3 years 12 months 44%

Over the past half-century or so, Union Pacific on average has experienced drawdowns in the 40-60% range, they have lasted anywhere from 2.5 to 8 years, and take anywhere from 4 months to 2.5 years to bottom. The first noticeable thing about the data is that UNP doesn't necessarily follow the wider market or economy, particularly with regard to the duration of the downcycles.

While there were recessions in 1974, 1981, and 2008, there weren't in 1987, 1997, and 2015. Additionally, after the 1987 drawdown, we had a recession in the early 1990s that UNP's stock price mostly ignored, while that was not the case in the early 2000s when the recession extended the duration of UNP's down-cycle.

Perhaps the most interesting and potentially useful information is that the last two downturns were shorter and sharper than they had been historically. This is almost certainly because of the increase in US-based hydraulic fracturing since 2005, and the services that UNP provides for that industry. Since the amount of fracking is ultimately tied to oil, that means UNP's stock price is probably going to correlate more closely with oil than it has in the past.

This dynamic helps to explain UNP's steep 2015 drawdown, even as the economy was slowly improving, as well as its relatively quick recovery. But also worth noting, is that even taking this new correlation into account, UNP did not fall outside of its historic norms, and still fell within that 40-60% range. Now let's take these historical guidelines and try to establish a risk/reward for UNP.

Risk/Reward

The goal of the risk/reward analysis is to try to compare Union Pacific's potential for price appreciation over the medium term (3-5 years) with its potential if the company were to have a down-cycle during that time period. My goal is to find the most optimistic, yet realistic, forecasts and compare them with the historically pessimistic, yet realistic, numbers I presented earlier. I have chosen to use F.A.S.T. Graphs forecasting calculator in order to produce a consistent methodology and one that is independent of my own psychological biases. Let's take a look:

In order to make the optimistic forecast as optimistic as possible, we are going to use a 24.3 P/E estimate for our three-year forecast instead of the current 21.1 P/E. In addition to that, instead of adding those estimated gains over the next three years to Union Pacific's current price, we are going to add those estimated gains to UNP's recent peak price. This makes more sense because the historic drawdowns from earlier in the article are measured from peak prices and UNP is off its peak price right now.

FASTGraphs estimates that, using a 24.3 P/E ratio, that in about three year's time, including dividends, UNP will have a total gain of $110.58. That's a fairly amazing 24.5% estimated annual return. If we add that to its peak price of 143.05, we get a price of $253.63. Now, if we were to have a bear market at that point in time we could expect UNP's stock price to fall 40-60% within a year or two. That puts it in a range of $101.45 to $152.18 per share four to five years from now. At its current price of $128.50, the most optimistic forecast is right around break even after 4-5 years if there is a downturn after three years.

The risk, of course, is that we have a downturn sooner than three years' time or that UNP doesn't grow as much as anticipated. When one considers that at this price they have about the same earnings potential under optimistic circumstances as a money-market account, which has almost zero risk associated with it, it seems clear to me that UNP risk/reward profile isn't all that appealing right now.

Alternatives

When I began to write this 'How far can they fall?' series, I wanted to make sure that I did my best to offer some alternatives for current shareholders other than moving to a cash position for those investors who wanted to remain fully invested or for those who already have a large cash position in their portfolios. These alternative ideas have been a work-in-progress as the series has been written and for UNP I am going to offer alternative ideas for three different types of investors.

The first set of investors are those who, like myself, are simply looking for the best blend of downside protection to potential opportunity cost. For these investors, the goal is to perform better than cash if the market continues to rise, and better than UNP if we experience a downcycle within the next three years. The alternative idea for these investors is a 50/50 blend of the PowerShares S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) and the Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU).

The second set of investors are those who only invest in individual stocks and not ETFs. For those investors, my alternative investment is Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B). The third set of investors are those focused on passive income. For those investors, I recommend a 1/3 Berkshire 2/3 VPU mix, which should produce about the same dividend income as UNP with considerably less downside risk.

Let me begin by examining why I like the first alternative of the 50/50 SPLV/VPU mix. My basic thesis is that at current prices, the ETFs are likely to fall less than UNP in a downturn. Let's examine UNP's 2015 downcycle to get an idea of what I'm aiming for.

UNP Total Return Price data by YCharts

This chart starts one year before UNP's peak in 2015. As we can see, UNP outperformed the ETFs to the upside from January 2014 to January of 2015. But we can also see that the ETFs did far better than holding cash and returned around 20% that year. Now fast forward a year later to January of 2016 and the ETFs are sitting about the same level with a 20% return (this time over two years though instead of one), but UNP is negative nearly 10% after two years.

This is the point at which we would want to rotate back out of the ETFs and into UNP, owning ~25% more shares in the process. Not only would one have owned more shares of UNP at the same cost, but UNP's growth from January 2016 onward would have exceeded that of the indexes.

That's the basic case for the ETF alternatives. Now let's look at the case for Berkshire.

In Warren Buffett's annual letter, he shared a chart very similar to the ones I've been using in my 'How far could they fall?' articles. I have reproduced Mr. Buffett's table below.

Period High Low Percentage Decrease March 1973-January 1975 93 38 (51.9%) 10/2/1987-10/27/1987 4250 2675 (37.1%) 6/19/1998-3/10/2000 80900 41300 (48.9%) 9/19/2008-3/5/2009 147000 72400 (50.7%)

It's worth noting that during the same time period as I examined UNP, Berkshire Hathaway was subject to fewer total downturns and that they ranged from ~35-50% decreases compared to UNP's ~40-60% decreases. So, on this count alone, Berkshire seems less risky.

But that's not the main reason I think Berkshire is a great alternative here. The main reason is that Berkshire--unlike almost the entire rest of the S&P 500--seems fairly valued instead of overvalued. Currently, Berkshire's price/book ratio is 1.42, which has traditionally been a very good time to buy Berkshire. Buffett has said that even if we provide for a margin of safety, a price-to-book of 1.2 would be a good valuation at which to ensure Berkshire was being purchased at a good price. And below that level he is authorized to buy back Berkshire shares. This has been known as "The Buffett Put."

If nothing were to change with UNP but the multiple returning to its historic norm of 17.3 the price would have to drop ~18% from its current levels. Berkshire's price would only have to drop ~15% to bring it down to 1.2 price-to-book value, and that is where Buffett has said he would consider buying back stock if there weren't any other opportunities in the marketplace. Basically, Berkshire has a shorter distance to bargain pricing than UNP (and most of the rest of the market) has to reach fair value.

One of the keys to this analysis assumes that Berkshire's book value either stays the same or doesn't drop much. Conveniently, Mr. Buffett provided us with some information in that regard in his annual letter as well. Over the course of the past 53 years, on a calendar year basis, Berkshire's book value has only declined twice. In 2001, it fell 6.2%, and in 2008 it fell 9.6%. Let's take closer look at those years to see if those numbers are peak declines or if some recovery had occurred within the year.

BRK.B Book Value (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The peak to trough book value decline in 2001 was -7.48%.

BRK.B Book Value (Quarterly) data by YCharts

And during the Great Recession, the peak to trough book value declined almost -15%.

If we use the Great Recession as our pessimistic guide for Berkshire's potential book value decline (-15%) during the next bear market, and Buffett's 1.2 price-to-book as a guide for the 'Buffett Put', combined with the fact Berkshire currently has $116 billion in cash to put to work, then I think it's fair to say during a severe downturn Berkshire is likely to fall around 30-40% in a worst-case scenario, while UNP is likely to fall in the 40-60% range. For me, this makes Berkshire a very good alternative investment for those investors who do not use ETFs.

For those investors who are primarily focused on income, a 1/3 Berkshire to 2/3 VPU investment will produce the same dividend income that UNP is currently paying. The diversified nature of the VPU should make that dividend very safe, while the Berkshire side of the investment should provide more upside potential if the market should continue to rise, all without sacrificing relative downside protection.

Conclusion

I actually like Union Pacific as a company quite a lot and it is near the very top of my list of stocks I would like to buy. The current risk outweighs the potential reward, however, if we are to experience a downturn during the next three years. Since I think there is a high probability of a downturn occurring in that timeframe, I am waiting for better prices before I buy Union Pacific.

I will provide monthly updates that compare how my alternative ideas have performed against those I thought were overvalued, as well as commentary about what I think we should be watching for in the marketplace. You can read the first of those installments "Tracking How Far They Fell: February Edition" here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B, MDR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.