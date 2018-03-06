Sorrento Therapeutics: Explicating The New Data Finding

Some patients exhibited clinical improvements but there is a twist to this story that we elucidated in details with our IBI partners.

Most value of Sorrento resides in the CAR-T franchises. Other molecules in the pipeline are simply icing on the cake.

On March 5, 2017, the shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) traded $0.35 (-1.46%) lower at $6.95. The aforesaid trading dynamic is quite interesting, as the company posted what is seemingly robust phase 1 data for its carcinoembryonic antigen (“CEA”) CAR-T program. Regardless of the recent downtrend, Sorrento still appreciated over 194% gains for the past 3-month. In this report, we’ll elucidate the new data finding (and to reassess the investing thesis on Sorrento).

Figure 1: Sorrento stock chart. (Source: StockCharts).

Fundamentals Analysis

Based in San Diego, CA, Sorrento is focusing on the innovation and commercialization of “off-the-shelf” CAR-Ts that utilize a nonviral delivery approach to treat various cancers. Despite that the pipeline features pain management as well as animal health, the crown jewels are their CAR-T programs. Hence, we’ll focus our discussions on what is most pertinent. Of note, the most promising CAR-T in the pipeline as we elucidated in the prior research is their CD38 CAR-T to potentially service multiple conditions (as shown in figure 2). The CEA CAR-T, though having a much lower chance of success versus the former, is the most advanced program (and will be the focus of this report).

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline. (Source: Sorrento).

As alluded, Sorrento and collaborative parties posted promising results of the phase 1 trial that is exploring the safety and efficacy and their CEA CAR-T. In the phase 1b single-arm study (per figure 3), anti-CEA CAR-T (along with low dose IL-2) were infused directly inside the liver (hepatic) artery (“HAI”) of patients suffering from refractory CEA-positive metastatic liver cancers. Of note, these patients are already treated with the standard radiotherapy.

Figure 3: Clinical trial set up (source: Clinicaltrial.gov).

Accordingly, all patients demonstrated CEA reduction (with the average change of 19ng/mL, ranging from 3.1 to 39). Two patients with progressive disease: one with pancreatic cancer and another with colorectal cancer stayed alive at 7-month and 4.8-month, respectively. Moreover, another subject with stage-4 pancreas adenocarcinoma showed no evidence of liver metastases at 11-month (on PET scan following three CAR-T HAIs). Dr. Steven Katz, the principal investigator enthused (and we assumed he referenced this trial plus other trials),

In 15 patients in the phase 1 and 1b studies, our CAR-T hepatic artery infusion method has resulted in the highly selective delivery of CAR-T to liver tumors, with avoidance of severe cytokine release syndrome and neurotoxicity. We have observed encouraging clinical outcomes in heavily pre-treated patients. Future trials will test our novel delivery strategies for pancreatic and peritoneal tumors, in addition to novel combinatorial approaches to reverse organ-specific immunosuppressive pathways. We have developed a pipeline and delivery methods specifically tailored to address barriers to effective solid tumor CAR-T therapy, including the use of Surefire’s pressure-directed microvalve infusion technology to help overcome the high interstitial pressure of these tumors. The combinations of CAR-T cells and this novel delivery mechanism are powerful tools for enhancing solid tumor uptake of CAR-T cells. Regional delivery of CAR-T cells has the promise to be an important component of a multifaceted approach for advanced solid tumor patients.

With the similar optimism, Dr. Jerome Zeldis, CMO, stated,

It is gratifying to observe that local infusion of CAR-T cells is very well tolerated and active in treating solid tumor metastases in the liver. Based on these exciting data, we are now working on strategies to enhance the anti-solid tumor activity while lessening the complications typical of CAR-T therapy. In addition, we are planning on performing combination therapy studies using our CAR-T programs, including anti-CEA CAR-T, together with other Sorrento assets, such as our immuno-oncology checkpoint antibodies as well as Seprehvir, our clinical-stage oncolytic virus. The combination studies of anti-CEA CAR-T and Seprehvir should initiate the second half of 2018.

In order to fully understand the ramifications of the aforementioned findings, we need to put these data within its appropriate context. So let us go over the underlying science of CEA. As a blood marker, CEA is produced by certain types of cancers like the liver cancer (hepatocellular carcinoma). Notably, CEA is not used for the cancer diagnosis but rather to assess treatment response. Therefore, CEA reduction signifies that the treatment is working (and, that the tumor volume is decreasing). Contrarily, if CEA level spiked up it is most likely that the cancer is relapsing.

Understanding CEA is important: of equally imperative is a knowledge base of CAR-T. Notably, the aim of a CAR-T is to “enlightened the generals” of the immune system (i.e., the T-cells) to recognize cancer cells (which are highly adept at evading immune recognition and destruction). If the CAR-T is designed to specifically attack a marker on the surface of the cancer cells, it’ll recruit the other key cells of the immune system (the B-cells) to come in and produces antibodies (i.e. natural payloads) to destroy the rogue tumors.

Final Remarks

Though the CEA level is down in all patients treated as reported, it is almost certain that the cancer cells were still viable. Excluding other possibilities, the demonstrated clinical improvement was the IL-2 that, in and of itself, enhances the immune response against cancer. That aside, the other context re this study is that it is quite early in the development process. Hence, there was not a comparator arm for evaluating the results with statistical significance. Therefore, no concrete conclusion can be drawn. In addition, the small sample size, as well as the IL-2 effects, are potential confounders - unaccounted variables that could bias the study’s results.

All things considered, we will take a pass on this promising company. Of note, the management is seeming strong and are capable to produce robust results. That being said, we’ll continue to monitor this story to make proper recommendations.

