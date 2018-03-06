Nike Is Overvalued

I would be surprised if an investment in Nike yields a return better than 5.5% over the next 10 years inclusive of dividends.

The stock is overvalued, in my opinion, and thus I would not invest in Nike directly to generate alpha for my portfolio.

However, growth prospects are relatively limited, with material margin enhancement unlikely due to the already expensive pricing of the company’s core products.

Introduction

Nike (NYSE:NKE) is the undisputed market leader in athletic footwear and sports apparel in the world, with enormous brand value and market leadership in many regions globally. However, the stock is trading at expensive earnings and cash flow metrics that are not justified based on fundamentals and industry growth prospects. Competition in the market has also increased, with Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) showing strong growth in recent years. Given my forecast of Nike’s sales growth, margins and cash flow generation over the medium term, I believe the stock is likely to underperform relative to market indices and ETFs. There is also further risk to the stock’s performance due its inflated current trading multiples, and could result in a downward re-rating of Nike price of up to $15 per share in a market correction.

Background

Nike is a globally renowned business operating in an industry with perpetual demand. Unless humanity suddenly stopped playing sports or Nike’s products were proven to inflict consumers with cancer, the company will continue to exist and likely dominate its market segments. Product innovation and excellent marketing strategies (most notably high-profile sponsorship of star athletes like Michael Jordan and Cristiano Ronaldo) have set Nike apart from competitors and allowed it to become the $100 billion market cap business it is today. However, a great company is not always a great stock, and although Nike remains a safe investment due to its strong market positioning and brand value, the valuation of the stock has grown beyond what I would deem intrinsic value.

The Fundamentals

When one delves into the drivers behind EPS growth in recent years, Nike does not appear to be winning market share or improving gross profit margins across its product set. Instead, price increases, improved tax efficiency and aggressive share repurchasing between 2014 and 2017 are responsible for the bulk of the company’s EPS growth, with margins coming under pressure (declining from ~46% to around ~44%). Wholesale distributors such as Footlocker (NYSE:FL) are also struggling, which has placed added pressure on Nike, although the company is successfully growing its direct-to-consumer business, which should over time enhance its profit margins. The above trends are demonstrated quite clearly when one reviews the most recent financial performance of the business, as shown below.

Figure 1

Quite clearly, the improved effective tax rate has been a big factor for the robust EPS growth between 2014 and 2017, especially given the extent to which it has outpaced revenue growth despite flat gross profit and EBITDA margins. Analysts have also spoken about a lack of innovation at Nike as a cause for concern, although the blip in August 2017 was relatively short-lived, with the share up, increasing nearly 30% from its low in October 2017 of ~$51.

Industry Growth Prospects

Athletic footwear contributes ~61% of Nike’s revenue; however this industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of just 2% till 2024, which does not bode well for the company’s top line growth forecasts. Nike does not have huge scope to improve market share either, given that it is already a runaway leader in the space, with ~23% market as at December 2015, according to Statista.

Figure 2

Source: Statista

Incredibly, Nike is now trading materially more expensively than one of the FANG stocks (Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)) on a 1- and 2-year forward basis. FB remains a high-growth company, due largely to its exposure to the fast-growing digital ad industry and scope to improve market especially outside of the US and Canada. The calculations are shown below:

Figure 3

Source: Nasdaq

Note that Nike’s forecast EPS has been rebased to a December year end, using analysis consensus forecasts from Nasdaq.

Of course, Nike is a business with a longer history, and as mentioned previously, manufactures and sells products with perpetual demand. The same cannot be said of Facebook, as consumer tastes regarding social media are typically quite fickle relative to footwear. This inherently lower downside “risk” could partially explain why investors would be willing to pay a premium to hold shares in Nike versus Facebook. However, I personally believe Facebook has established a sufficient network economy and also holds a number of complementary widely used applications that should allow the company to stand the test of time, and in so doing, grow substantially faster than Nike.

Outside of athletic footwear, Nike generates about ~$11 billion from its branded apparel and equipment sales. However, equipment revenue has decreased in the last two years (from ~$1.63 billion in 2015 to ~$1.42 billion in 2017), and apparel growth has been roughly in line with footwear. I would be hesitant to forecast superior growth in these segments versus footwear based on historical performance. Adidas and Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) are also stronger competitors in this space, with Adidas actually the market leader as of 2015, according to Statista.

Converse, which Nike acquired in 2003, continues to contribute a relatively insignificant portion of the company’s revenue (~6% as at FY17). However, this is a demonstration of Nike’s ability to successfully acquire complementary assets in the market. Given the fact that Nike is in a net cash position on its balance sheet, it has the gearing capacity to raise up to $10 billion (if not more) for acquisitions. This would, to my mind, be another avenue for company management to accelerate revenue growth.

Financial Modelling

I performed a financial model on Nike to evaluate whether it could still achieve a strong base case return. I assumed relatively robust growth in the top line (significantly higher-than-forecast industry growth) due to my expectation for Nike to grow its market share (especially outside of developed market economies) and improve its direct-to-consumer revenue share (and hence maximise selling prices/margins).

Despite the recent downward trend in margins, I am hopeful that the company would be able to reverse this trend to be more in line with the margins exhibited in 2015 on a forward-looking basis, and also maintain its relatively low effective tax rate at around ~14%.

The results of the analysis are shown below on the income statement, balance sheet and cash flow statement:

Figure 4

Source: Author Modelling

Based on the above expectations, which include significant share repurchases and dividends, Nike would have following salient metrics as of FY27:

Revenue CAGR of ~4.9%, from ~$35.8 billion to ~$55.2 billion

EBITDA CAGR of ~5.5%, from ~$5.3 billion to ~$8.6 billion

EPS CAGR of ~8.6%, from ~$2.29 to ~$4.82

I would regard a P/E ratio of 18x-20x as fair for a market-leading company such as Nike. Due to my overall bearish thesis, I will assume the top end of this range to evaluate my upside IRR projections based on an investment today.

Figure 5

Source: Author Modelling

The above assumes a future share price of $96.00 in May 2027 to achieve a 20x trailing P/E ratio at the time, as well as dividend growth of $0.06 per annum, in line with the nominal increase for 2017-2018. The ~5.5% IRR is, in my opinion, likely to underperform the broader stock market, and is materially below my required rate of return of ~10-12% to invest “outside of strategy” and take a single stock position (as opposed to an ETF). This view is amplified by the fact that my terminal year P/E ratio of 20x is probably on the high side of my expectations, and could, in fact, be lower.

Conclusion

Although I would not regard Nike as a candidate for shorting, I would be very reluctant to hold the shares to generate alpha for my portfolio, as I cannot see the stock outperforming major indices and ETFs, as per the analysis performed above. I would wait till a pullback to around $50 per share to become interested, and likely closer to $43 to believe (with a decent margin of safety) that an investment in Nike could generate a sufficiently attractive base case return to warrant a direct position. Of course, many analysts in the market have a more bullish view, with 13 out of 27 analysts rating Nike as either a Strong Buy or a Buy. I personally believe there are far better options in the market today, especially following the pullback in February.

