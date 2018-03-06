Industry Group Breadth Readings

|
Includes: DDM, DIA, DOG, DXD, EEH, EPS, EQL, FEX, FWDD, HUSV, IVV, IWL, IWM, JHML, JKD, LLSC, LLSP, OTPIX, PSQ, QID, QLD, QQEW, QQQ, QQQE, QQXT, RSP, RWL, RWM, RYARX, RYRSX, SBUS, SCAP, SCHX, SDOW, SDS, SFLA, SH, SMLL, SPDN, SPLX, SPUU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SQQQ, SRTY, SSO, SYE, TNA, TQQQ, TWM, TZA, UDOW, UDPIX, UPRO, URTY, USSD, USWD, UWM, VFINX, VOO, VTWO, VV
by: Bespoke Investment Group

One of the breadth measures we follow closely is the percentage of S&P 500 industry groups trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages. As shown below, the percentage of industry groups now trading above their 200-day moving averages has dipped down to 54.2%, so it's getting very close to the 50% reading that is often viewed as a line of demarcation of sorts for a market that's trending higher or trending lower.

The percentage of industry groups trading above their 50-day moving averages has dipped all the way down to 16.7%, and it was actually much lower at the recent lows in early February. This speaks to the extreme near-term weakness that the market has experienced over the last month and a half.

About this article:

Expand
Want to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.
To report a factual error in this article, click here