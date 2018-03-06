Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 3/2/18: FRGI, TRN, OCN, AAT, SNAP, CMG, HAIN

Includes: AAT, CMG, FRGI, HAIN, OCN, SNAP, TRN
by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 3/2/18, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. Our free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that -- though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence -- it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes should remain seasonally high through mid March. We’re entering another very productive multi-week stretch for following insider transactions.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Trinity Industries (TRN);
  • Ocwen Financial (OCN);
  • Fiesta Restaurant (FRGI), and;
  • Amer Assets Tr (AAT).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Chipotle Mexican (CMG);
  • Hain Celestial (HAIN), and;
  • SNAP (SNAP).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • TJX Companies (TJX);
  • Lawson Products (LAWS);
  • Aberdeen Greater China Fund (GCH), and;
  • Achaogen (AKAO).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Pershing Square

DIR,BO

Chipotle Mexican

CMG

JB*

$133,721,240

2

Welling Glenn W

DIR,BO

Hain Celestial

HAIN

B

$49,023,456

3

Valueact

BO

Trinity Industries

TRN

B

$31,186,500

4

Kling Arnold P

PR,DIR,BO

Protalex

PRTX

JB*

$22,269,366

5

Leucadia National

BO

Fiesta Restaurant

FRGI

B

$6,296,998

6

Duggan Robert W

BO

Achaogen

AKAO

B

$5,438,896

7

Rady Ernest S

CB,CEO,BO

Amer Assets Tr

AAT

B

$4,193,404

8

King Luther Capital Mgt

BO

Lawson Products

LAWS

JB*

$2,400,000

9

City Of London Investment

BO

Aberdeen Greater China Fund

GCH

JB*

$2,386,666

10

Cooperman Leon

BO

Ocwen Financial

OCN

B

$1,923,883

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Boze Brandon

DIR

Cbre

CBG

JS*

$228,900,000

2

Pershing Square

DIR,BO

Chipotle Mexican

CMG

JS*

$133,721,240

3

Spiegel Evan

CEO,DIR,BO

SNAP

SNAP

S

$25,381,128

4

Oyler John

CEO,DIR,BO

Beigene

BGNE

AS

$14,416,931

5

Meyrowitz Carol

CB,DIR

TJX Companies

TJX

S

$11,079,832

6

Sheridan Edwin A

DIR

On Assignment

ASGN

S

$6,036,147

7

King Luther Jr

DIR

Tyler Tech

TYL

S

$4,727,782

8

Moonves Leslie

CB,CEO,DIR

CBS

CBS

AS

$4,545,709

9

Brown Andrew J

CFO

Chegg

CHGG

AS

$3,546,865

10

Schumacher Laura J

VP

Abbvie

ABBV

AS

$2,946,148

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

