Thoughts On Asset Allocation For March 2018

We are closer to the end of this expansion than the beginning.

Asset allocation is everything. OK - nothing is everything, but allocation is certainly a very important consideration when managing a portfolio. Just by way of illustration, let's assume that there are only two asset classes that move counter to one another - when one is rallying the other is falling. You would obviously want to change your investment depending on the movement of each asset.

Broadening this idea, we must apply the same approach to our own portfolios to make sure we're invested in assets that have the highest probability of doing well given the general economic and market backdrop. With that in mind, we first need to ask, "where are we in the economic cycle?" While there is no threat of an imminent recession, we are certainly closer to it than we'd like to admit. According to the NBER's recession dating committee, the last recession ended in June 2009, which makes this the 8th year of expansion. There is no indication in the long-leading, leading, or coincidental indicators that a recession is on the horizon. However, the Fed is raising rates. They are not doing this to stave off inflation (which is still stubbornly low), but instead to return rates to a more "normal" level. When the Fed is tightening, there is always the possibility they will go too far and cause a recession.

With that in mind, let's look some major asset classes to see if we should invest in them and, if so, what sub-categories we should have exposure to.

Bonds: Depending on who you read, the 30-year bull market in bonds is over. This call is based on the following chart:

Bond yields have been heading lower since Paul Volcker essentially choked inflation out of the economy with his massive rate increase in the early 1980s. Depending on where you draw the various trend lines, the bull market is over. But how much can rates rise? As I've argued (The Macro Environment Will Contain the Bond Market), there's no reason to think rates will spiral out-of-control from current levels. Inflation and inflation expectations are contained, which will keep a lid on rates. Given this, there are a few strategies to consider.

Shorten your duration: If you have to be in bonds, move into shorter maturities, which are less volatile. This chart of the performance of various treasury market ETFs shows why:

In the last six months, the longer end of the curve (in magenta and green) has performed poorly relative to the shorter end (in blue, red, and black). We see the same thing in the corporate market over the last three months:

The Vanguard corporate bond market ETF (in black) is down about 4.5%, while the intermediate section of the curve (in blue) is down about 2.5%.

Ladder Your Portfolio: A portfolio ladder simply means buying bonds that mature in progressively sequenced years. For example, you buy bonds that mature in 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 years. You wait for each bond to mature, which will eliminate the loss of principal. When it matures, you reinvest it at progressively higher rates (assuming rates are still rising). If you absolutely need the income from bonds, this is another viable option.

Turning to equities, let's begin by remembering that we're closer to the end of an economic cycle than the beginning. While we'll still see some growth, it probably won't go on unimpeded for the next 3-5 years. That means we need to start thinking a bit more defensively, which naturally brings two sectors to mind: health care and consumer staples. This is fortunate because the charts of both sectors are a bit beaten up right now:

The healthcare sector sold off in tandem with the market at the end of January/beginning of February. But it is now consolidating in a symmetrical pattern.





The staples sector also sold-off sharply with the broader indexes. But it has stabilized in the mid-50s.

This is not to say we shouldn't be looking at other sectors. But as we take profits, we should strongly consider reallocating to more conservative stocks.

I'll be exploring both of these sectors in more detail in coming articles.

This post is not an offer to buy or sell this security. It is also not specific investment advice for a recommendation for any specific person. Please see our disclaimer for additional information.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.