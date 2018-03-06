NuStar: Worst Among Equals

Every now and then a deal is announced that makes us question everything we thought we knew. NuStar Energy L.P.'s (NS) deal with its General Partner (GP) NuStar GP Holdings, LLC (NSH) was one such deal.

The background

We had investigated investing into NS based on a recommendation and it was our conclusion that this was the worst among the MLPs we had looked at. Management was so far removed from reality that we could not make an investment case for this. Recently, Q4 2017 results were announced and we decided to revisit this in light of the drama surrounding the event.

Who did not see this distribution cut coming?

We had ventured at one point to warn of a gigantic distribution cut on NS, but decided against it as we felt there were probably three people trapped in the middle of the Amazon forest who were not aware of this possibility. Our logic was that their coverage was so beyond horrible that it was pretty much written in stone and we would not add anything new.

Clearly, many people were surprised as the distribution was cut from a quarterly amount of $1.095 to $0.60. That is certainly our conclusion when seeing a 34% drop in stock price.

NS data by YCharts

Glancing at the financial statements released with the earnings, showing a coverage of just 0.41X for the quarter and 0.63X for the year, we were rendered speechless by the reaction.

Source: NS 10-K

The simplification

Alongside this "surprise" distribution cut, NS created a merger with NSH, eliminating the IDR structure.

Source: NS/NSH Q4-2017 presentation

NSH already owned 10.2 million units of direct common units in NS. Hence, the IDR was being replaced by 13.4 million new units. There are a couple of ways to look at this. First is to see how much NSH shareholders would get on the newly issued units versus the IDR. The second is to calculate the value of the NS shares issued as a multiple of the annual payments. Since the shares have tanked since this was announced, we calculated this as both prior to announcement and at today's prices.

Source: Author's estimates and calculations

The first method shows NSH shareholders will be taking a big cut on the IDR, something that is unheard off. The IDR is definitely higher up in the value chain than the common distribution, so a cut is pretty unusual.

The second shows the deal multiple at 7.59X to 5.06X. How does that compare to the 4 recent deals? Let's see.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA)

PAA bought out its general partner for a total consideration of $7.2 billion in 2016, close to the peak of the energy and MLP angst. Just prior to the simplification, PAA was distributing $620 million annualized to its general partner (GP). Post simplification, PAA shareholders got a 21% cut to their distributions while the general partner units got an effective 11% distribution cut.

Andeavor Logistics (ANDX)

In August 2017, 78.0 million ANDX common units were issued to Andeavor (ANDV) in exchange for the cancellation of Andeavor Logistics’ IDRs. The buyout was done at a 13.1X 2018 distribution multiple. The deal also had distribution waivers of $60 million for 2018 and 2019 by ANDV, so the effective multiple could be argued to be closer to 12.5X than the 13.1X reflected.

Holly Energy Partners (HEP)

HEP issued 37,250,000 HEP common units to its general partner in exchange for the elimination of HEP’s IDRs held by the general partner and conversion of the 2% GP interest in HEP into a non-economic interest. The multiple was 14.1X the most likely distributions due to the general partner in 2018.

Spectra Energy Partners (SEP)

In February 2018, SEP issued 172.5 million newly issued SEP common units having a value of approximately US$7.2 billion to its GP Enbridge (ENB). The transaction value represents a multiple of 15.7x forecast 2018 GP/IDR cash flow.

Essentially, IDR buyout multiples were from 12.0X to 15.7X with recent transactions in excess of 14.0X. So a 7.59X buyout certainly comes as a big surprise.

Even after such a big cut to distribution and a very non-dilutive IDR buyout, NS will barely cover its distribution this year and forecasts 1.1X coverage in 2018. Management is forecasting 2019 coverage to improve significantly. But then in Q2 2017, they were singing a slightly different tune on the distribution as well.

Bradley Barron As we said, at the time of the acquisition, future growth potential of these premier assets, in the core to core Midland Basin will be well versed sustaining it below 1x coverage ratio in the near term and we expect it to recover as early as back half of 2018. In the meantime, we are committed to maintain our distribution.

Potential issues

We see two issues on the horizon that made us take a pass on these shares in spite of what appears to be "deal".

1) NSH shareholders got the short end of the stick by far. There is definitely the potential for lawsuits and delays on this deal. If the IDR multiple is increased or old structure restored, NS's stock could take a further hit.

2) NS's debt is being downgraded and it still has to spend $300-$350 million this year over and above its distribution.

Additionally, S&P refuses to count preferred shares as equity as they exceed 15% of their market capitalization. This is going to be a difficult year for NS to navigate through. Asset sales will be part of the equation and we will see another firm pay the price for pursuing growth at all costs and ultimately having to sell assets to build more assets.

Conclusion

MLPs are hated. That sentiment likely exaggerated the post-cut selloff. One can argue that the stock is cheap but problems remain for sure. We don't own this one and are not buying yet, but it is not one we would rule out a strong rebound from. Investors who enamored with this one may want to go long NSH versus staying long NS. Currently, the stock prices reflect the deal going through. Hence, owning either NSH or NS in equal dollar amounts will result in the investor holding same amount of NS. However, should the deal be challenged and fall apart, NSH shareholders will benefit disproportionately and the spread will break. Subscribers to Wheel of Fortune were alerted to risks on the NS stock as well other potential ways to play this situation in advance.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

