Wall Street Breakfast: Europe Goes After American Brands

Stocks

SpaceX has just reached another milestone, launching its 50th Falcon 9 from the same pad that hosted its maiden flight in 2010. The rocket has since grown more than 50 feet and gained 600K lbs of additional thrust. Dominating the industry? It took Falcon 9 (SPACE) about seven years and nine months to hit the 50-mark, compared to the nine years and seven months for United Launch Alliance's (BA, LMT) Atlas V rocket.

"Bringing back the 767 (passenger version) - I just don't see it," said Randy Tinseth, Boeing (NYSE:BA) VP of Commercial Marketing. There had been some speculation that Boeing would revive the jet to offer airlines a low-price backstop in case a proposed brand-new mid-market plane suffered delays, or in case it didn't go ahead with the project.

Fiat Chrysler plans to list shares of auto-parts business Magneti Marelli in Italy through a spinoff instead of an IPO, according to a Reuters exclusive. The move could be announced by FCA (NYSE:FCAU) CEO Sergio Marchionne, who carved out and listed luxury sports car maker Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) in 2015, when he unveils his new strategy plan on June 1.

3M is getting another "M." Michael Roman will replace Inge Thulin as CEO, effective July 1, while the latter will be appointed to the newly created position of executive chairman of the board. "3M will benefit greatly from having two strong leaders involved going forward," said lead director Mike Eskew. Roman most recently served as COO and has been with 3M (NYSE:MMM) for over 30 years.

Kobe Steel CEO Hiroya Kawasaki is stepping down to take responsibility for a widespread data fraud scandal, with his successor to be decided at a board meeting to be held soon. Kobe (OTCPK:KBSTY), which supplies makers of cars, planes and trains worldwide, admitted last year to falsifying quality specifications to about 500 customers, roiling supply chains and triggering similar admissions from other Japanese steel manufacturers.

Based on a count of more than half of the votes already cast, Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) would win a majority of Qualcomm's (NASDAQ:QCOM) board seats, according to information obtained by Bloomberg. If that result holds up when the final vote takes place, Broadcom would have a mandate to overturn Qualcomm management's opposition to the $117B deal, although it's still being investigated by U.S. security agency CFIUS.

Nordstrom shares slipped 2.7% in after-hours trading after the retailer's founding family experienced their second setback in trying to take the company private. A special committee of the board rejected their roughly $8B buyout as too low and will terminate discussions unless their bid is "substantially" improved. The $50 per share offer was below Nordstrom's (NYSE:JWN) latest closing price.

Add two more areas where Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) can deliver Whole Foods groceries in under two hours - Atlanta and San Francisco. Amazon first announced the Prime service last month and kicked it off in four markets: Austin, Cincinnati, Dallas and Virginia Beach. More perks? The company recently announced that shoppers who pay with their Amazon Prime Visa card would start getting 5% back at Whole Foods.

The Trump administration is backing the effort. South Dakota is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a 1992 ruling which determined that companies with no physical presence in a state are not required to collect an online state sales tax. A lower court decision favored Internet retailers Wayfair (NYSE:W), Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) and Newegg in the dispute. Supreme Court justices are scheduled to hear arguments on April 17 and a ruling is expected by late June.