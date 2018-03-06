Offshore Drillers: Results Of The Earnings Season

It's time for a traditional discussion of offshore drilling companies following the release of their quarterly reports.

Offshore drilling companies have already reported their quarterly results and it’s high time for my traditional post-earnings review. As always, I’ll concentrate on key trends and outlook for the future rather than the rehash of the earnings releases. I’ll outline the key observations from drillers’ quarterly reports and earnings calls and will share my views on what the future holds for the industry and the companies’ stocks.

Contract activity is increasing. This is a very straightforward yet important observation. The interest in offshore drilling programs is starting to emerge. During this earnings season, this fact was especially evident when looking at Transocean’s (RIG) and Ensco’s (ESV) fleet status reports, which are likely the best gauges of market activity due to the size of their fleets. In my opinion, there are two main drivers for the increased contract activity: higher oil prices and the necessity to replenish reserves. As time goes by, the second driver will become more pressing. I expect that the positive trend will continue but will be more pronounced by the end of this year. North Sea is the only segment with a true rebound. The North Sea segment rebound is remarkable – this segment went from “oversupplied” mode to “tight” mode very quickly. Not so long ago, there were plenty of doubts regarding the potential growth of the North Sea market, and now drillers are chasing all rigs they can find, especially in the floater segment. We have recently discussed Awilco’s (OTCPK: OTCPK:AWLCF) decision to order a newbuild harsh-environment rig and I believe there’s more news to come on this front. The fate of the North Sea segment is a stark reminder of how quickly a market can balance when necessary catalysts are in play. Ultra-deepwater market remains under severe pressure. Comments from almost all major players have not been reassuring. Dayrates remain near bottom due to giant oversupply of rigs while projects are still scarce as producers’ return to ultra-deepwater projects is slow. It now looks like dayrates will remain highly challenged until 2020. Among floater pure-plays, Transocean has taken the defensive position by acquiring Songa’s backlog, so it has effectively bought some waiting time. Meanwhile, the timing of recovery will be very important for Diamond Offshore (DO), whose lucrative ultra-deepwater contracts end in 2020. The fate of smaller companies, Ocean Rig (ORIG), which has recently emerged from restructuring, and Pacific Drilling (OTCPK: OTCPK:PACDQ), which is undergoing a difficult bankruptcy process, remains unclear. A mighty competitor finally enters the jack-up space. Borr Drilling is becoming a real, competitive operation with the acquisition of Paragon Offshore (OTCPK: OTCPK:PGNPQ). This is a very important development which, with time, will have a material effect on the whole jack-up segment. Among companies with heavy jack-up presence, Rowan (RDC) is the safest bet due to the breakthrough joint-venture with Saudi Arabia. Other companies with material number of jack-up rigs like Ensco, Noble Corp. and Seadrill (SDRL) are going to feel the presence of Borr once it starts actively fighting for contracts. Offshore drilling stocks suffer another sell-off. It seems that expectations were set too high for drilling companies during this earnings season. While the recent oil price developments together with increased contracting activity serve as positive catalysts for drillers’ shares, actual financial results will remain under pressure for the time being. The reason for this is that better-era contracts end, and they are replaced with new contracts with thin margins (or no margins at all). Investors should expect poor financial results from drilling companies for the next several years.

Volatility is the only constant thing in the offshore drilling space right now. I expect that shares of offshore drilling companies to remain highly volatile for the time being, rising on hopes of the eventual rebound and falling on financial results which will remain depressing to see for the next few years. Anyone willing to establish a long-term position in any offshore drilling company should be prepared to stomach a number of ups and downs and should use big pullbacks to buy shares instead of going with momentum. I remain optimistic on the long-term nature of the industry, but I remind readers that in the short term, the industry will have to go through a lot of pain.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RIG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.