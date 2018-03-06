Nucor Is The Best Of Breed In Steel - Cramer's Lightning Round (3/5/18)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Monday, March 5.

Bullish Calls

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB): Cramer thinks it will go higher, as the company's software and installed base is high.

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF): Cramer would be a buyer, as rates are going higher.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV): He is willing to speculate on this drone company specializing in agriculture.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG): This is one of Cramer's favorite stocks, and he thinks it is headed for all-time highs.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX): The company's last quarter was good. It's a buy.

Bearish Calls

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI): Cramer is not a fan.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS): Cramer prefers UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH) instead, which is held by his charitable trust as well.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS): Avoid. Nucor (NYSE:NUE) is a best-of-breed company.

