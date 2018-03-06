Why Marathon Oil Should Keep Reducing Its Debt Load

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) is in a position to be materially cash flow positive this year, enabling it to continue fixing its balance sheet with or without divestments. Here is what Marathon Oil Corporation has accomplished over the past year on the debt reduction front, how much it will save going forward, and where further improvement could be made. Let's dig in.

Debt reduction and interest expense commentary

At the end of 2016, Marathon Oil was sitting on $7.267 billion in debt and $2.49 billion in cash & equivalents. That year the company incurred $398 million in interest expenses (includes capitalized interest) and generated $14 million in interest income. Spending almost $400 million per year servicing a debt load is a major drain on cash flow and depresses earnings (only a small portion is capitalized, the rest is expensed each quarter). That fixed cost creates a major problem when oil prices head south, as it limits Marathon Oil’s ability to adjust its spending levels beyond gutting its drilling and completion capex.

To make the most of a strong balance sheet and improving commodity price environment, particularly on the oil side of things, management had Marathon Oil pay down $765 million in debt in Q3 and another $1 billion in Q4. By the end of 2017, Marathon’s debt load stood at $5.494 billion. Combined, deciding to use cash to retire those notes instead of refinancing that burden with new debt will save Marathon $115 million per year. As things stand today, Marathon should be spending around $285 million on its total annual interest expenses.

As Marathon provides a net interest income figure in its quarterly income statements, I decided to break that down a bit. Interest rate swaps are also a consideration here, but I’m not going to go into that, I’m looking at known reoccurring factors.

Marathon generates a small amount of interest income by investing its cash pile into safe but extremely low yielding securities, and more recently through its notes receivable (added in Q2 2017). In Q1 2018, Marathon expects to pocket $750 million in cash for the remaining portion of its Canadian divestment and in the meantime that has been carried on its balance sheet as a note receivable for a similar amount. While Marathon generated $34 million in interest income in 2017, up from $14 million in 2016, most of that is probably from the notes receivable and not income generated on its cash equivalents. There is a good chance its interest income moves lower in 2018, making the gain from its interest reduction efforts look marginally smaller than it really is.

Not a huge deal, ultimately its interest expenses are moving significantly lower and that cash infusion (from the Canadian sale) can be put to good use, but this info is for those wondering why the figures might be off a tad. Another consideration is that smaller interest expenses will increase the effective corporate income tax rate Marathon Oil pays due to the tax-deductible nature of most interest payments. In light of the new rate being 21%, that gain is marginal versus the huge implicit and explicit costs of debt. Assuming a firm is taking full advantage of the tax shield, $115 million in interest expenses comes down to $91 million net after-tax, but that is still a $91 million annual drain on cash flow and income.

Going forward, Marathon Oil's next maturity isn’t until 2020 when $600 million of its 2.7% notes come due. The case for additional debt reduction endeavors isn’t so much about managing its maturity profile, which is decent as things stand today, but rests on the need to further cut costs. It will be hard to keep lowering DD&A and LOE expenses as cost reinflation takes hold in light of a recovering oil price environment, but there is always room for improvement on the corporate front.

At the end of 2017, Marathon Oil had $563 million in cash. Pro forma for the $750 million from its Canadian oil sands mining divestment and the more recent sale of its Libyan operations for $450 million, that goes up to $1.763 billion. In light of the firm being materially free cash flow positive in a $60s WTI environment, that offers a good base when estimating Marathon’s ability to further reduce debt. Free cash flow can be used to further strengthen Marathon Oil’s balance sheet.

Marathon has $32 million in 9.375% notes coming due 2022, $3 million in Series A notes due 2022, $70 million in 8.5% notes due 2023, and $131 million in 8.125% notes due 2023. Assuming the Series A notes yield an explicit or implicit 9%, Marathon Oil is spending almost $20 million per year servicing $236 million in debt. Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear those notes have a make-whole provision where Marathon Oil is able to repurchase those notes at a premium to the market price, but fortunately, it has the cash on hand to make a tender offering to try and retires those securities.

Looking at its notes with make-whole provisions, management should consider retiring Marathon Oil’s 6.8% notes due 2032 with a face value of $550 million and the firm’s 6.6% notes due 2037 with a face value of $750 million. Combined, that is $87 million in annual cash interest expenses Marathon must make good on. A 17-20% premium would have to be paid to retire those notes based on where they have been trading, implying it would cost Marathon around $1.56 billion to do so. There would be a one-time loss on the extinguishment of that debt, but the interest savings would free up a lot of additional cash flow. Financial flexibility adds value in its own right.

Final thoughts

There are plenty of ways to keep going about doing this, but the bottom line is Marathon Oil Corporation should keep working on gross debt reduction now that oil prices are cooperating. Smaller interest expenses boosts net income and cash flow generation, and a smaller debt load makes volatile upstream firms easier to invest in. There is already a ton of systematic risk in the upstream industry, no need to pile on unnecessarily large amounts of financial risk as well. Marathon Oil Corporation can accomplish a lot at $60 WTI, but it should plan ahead for future downturns. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.