We May Test The February Lows, Then Recover Strongly

The S&P 500 fell 2% last week but it is still up slightly (+0.66%) for the year. On my Thursday podcast, I explained that the recent market rebound was concentrated in predominantly large technology stocks and lacked breadth as well as international participation. Furthermore, during the last 90 minutes of trading on Wednesday, which was the last trading day in February, the "tail was wagging the dog" as futures and options bets apparently suddenly undermined the S&P 500.

As a result, it appears that the S&P 500 is now in the process of getting ready to retest its February 8th intraday market lows. I expect that this "retest" will happen in the first two weeks of March and then the stock market will subsequently recover in the wake of what I anticipate will be a dovish Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) statement.

The Wall Street Journal and other financial news media blamed Thursday's 420-point drop in the Dow Industrials on President Trump's comments that he intends to slap tariffs on imported steel and aluminum products. That was a gross overreaction. As I will show later, U.S. exports are already recovering nicely.

Looking forward, March is a historically strong month and April is one of the strongest. As Bespoke Investment Group showed in their "March Seasonality" report (February 28, 2018), the March-April calendar period is the strongest combination of two consecutive months over the last 50 years. In particular, I expect the last two weeks of March to be especially strong, since they typically benefit from quarter-end window dressing as well as the 90-day realignment for most smart-Beta ETFs. At the end of the quarter, fundamentally superior stocks typically benefit from persistent institutional buying pressure.

The Fed Will Likely Raise Rates - Despite Moderate PCE Inflation

According to the Commerce Department, the Fed's favorite inflation indicator, the personal consumption expenditure (PCE) index, rose by 0.4% in January, the biggest monthly increase since September, but it is still up only 1.7% in the past 12 months. Excluding food and energy, the core PCE rose only 0.2% in January and 1.5% in the past 12 months, well below the Fed's 2% annual inflation target.

Even though inflation has not yet hit the Fed's 2% target, the new Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told Congress last week that the Fed is raising key interest rates this month due to the anticipation of inflation moving up to the Fed's 2% target in the upcoming months. There seems to be some dispute, however, on whether the Fed will raise rates two to three more times this year after this month's interest rate increase.

As I mentioned on my Thursday podcast, the Fed may not raise key interest rates as much as Wall Street anticipates, since the FOMC does not want to invert the yield curve, which would be devastating to the banking industry the Fed regulates. Furthermore, market interest rates have moderated a bit and since the Fed does not like to fight market rates, some of these anticipated rate hikes might not be forthcoming.

One reason that inflation may be moderating is record domestic crude oil production. The Energy Information Agency (EIA) reported last Wednesday that the U.S. produced 10.057 million barrels of crude oil per day in November, a 47-year high. The EIA is forecasting that U.S. crude oil production will soon hit 11 million barrels per day and continue to set new records. The shale oil boom is responsible, and it should also help to reduce the trade deficit in the upcoming months and boost overall GDP growth.

No Need for a Trade War - U.S. Manufacturing and Exports are Rising

The President's move to raise tariffs on steel and aluminum is misguided. Overall exports are running at their strongest level since April 2011, and the Institute of Supply Management (ISM) reported last Thursday that its manufacturing index rose to 60.4 in February, up from 59.1 in January. It is now at the highest level in 13 years (since May 2004). The booming energy sector and continued strong vehicle production are boosting manufacturing activity. Overall, the manufacturing sector remains remarkably strong, and it should get even stronger when the anemic housing market starts to recover.

On Wednesday, the National Association of Realtors announced that pending home sales declined 4.7% in January to the lowest reading since October 2014. In the past 12 months, pending home sales have fallen 3.8% as higher mortgage rates and low inventories combined to curtail home sales. The Commerce Department also reported that new home sales plunged 7.8% in January vs. December, the biggest decline since 2010. In the past 12 months, new home sales have declined 1% to a 593,000 annual sales rate.

Durable goods orders have been erratic, month to month. On Wednesday, the Commerce Department reported that durable goods orders plunged 3.7% in January, due largely to a 28% drop in commercial plane orders. Excluding commercial aircraft and vehicles, however, durable goods orders declined only 0.3% in January, while core durable goods declined 0.2%. Overall, durable goods orders look lackluster.

The other economic news released last week was mostly encouraging. On Tuesday, the Conference Board reported that consumer confidence surged to 130.8 in February, up from 124.3 in January, reaching the highest level in over 17 years (since November 2000). The "present situation" component rose to 162.4 in February, up from 154.7 in January. The recent tax reform seems to be boosting consumer confidence.

On Thursday, the Commerce Department reported that personal income rose 0.4% in January, while consumer spending rose 0.2%. Adjusted for taxes and inflation, real disposable income rose 0.6% in January, the largest monthly increase in five years! Due to high consumer confidence and disposable income, retail sales should improve in the upcoming months, despite a slowdown in recent months.

