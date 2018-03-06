Is The Euro Top Already In Place?

I think we have already seen the best levels in the euro for 2018 and it's all downhill from here.

As I have opined previously, the surge in the euro in 2017 was politically driven. The unwinding of the eurozone disintegration trade due to a wave of political victories in the Netherlands, France, and now Germany (with Merkel's fourth government just formed) caused the euro to surge last year. This eurozone disintegration trade was primarily evident in currency and bond markets, and the share prices of some European financials, which still are trading at or below their 2008 financial crisis lows.

With Germany finally forming a new government (in March 2018) after their hung federal election (from last September), I do not see any more political drivers for the euro to keep surging. There is the Italian election, where the euro-skeptic Five Star Movement is likely to do well but unlikely to have enough votes to form a government. Then there are the problematic Brexit talks that do not look to be all that promising at the moment. It is entirely possible that the euro sells off due to political friction and interest rate differentials in favor of the U.S. dollar while the British pound sells off even more in 2018.

The ultimate euro-skeptic indicator - the German federal 2-year notes that go by the fascinating name bundesschatzanweisungen - are still deeply in negative territory, closing last week at -0.54%. Yes, that's considerably better than the record -0.95% they saw in February 2017 when it looked like the eurozone might fall apart, but it is still deep into negative territory.

Why would anyone want to pay the German government 0.54% per year to hold their money for them?

The schatz notes (as they are dubbed to avoid tongue injuries) are a liquid safe haven. Upon a theoretical dissolution of the eurozone, the schatz notes are least-likely to experience a default, which is why the market assigns such a premium on them. If the schatz notes are as deep in negative territory as they are, there must be a lot of eurozone skeptics out there.

The other safe haven bond market in Europe is in Switzerland, where the local government 10-year bond closed on Friday with a glorious yield of 0.00%. The Swiss franc has also been appreciating of late, most likely driven by safe haven flows. Safe haven flows were so extreme in the eurozone crisis that they forced the pegging of the Swiss currency to the euro at 1.20, which was a peg that was abandoned by the Swiss National Bank a couple of years ago, causing extreme volatility in the EURCHF cross rate.

Key indicators of stress in European financial markets suggest that worries about the future of the eurozone still abound. Combined with interest rate differentials in favor of the U.S. dollar that should get bigger with a possible four rate hikes by the Federal Reserve as well as more quantitative tightening, I would be surprised if the U.S. Dollar Index does not rebound and the euro decline in 2018.

What Does the Breakdown in Deutsche Bank Stock Mean?

The long-standing correlation between Deutsche Bank's (NYSE:DB) stock and the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield broke down in 2018. While the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield is seeing upward pressure because of the actions of the Federal Reserve, DB stock has gone down a lot.

I don't want to focus on any particular fundamental development - be it investigators probing banking services for the Trump Organization or Jared Kushner, or how LIBOR is being "fixed" by more than one bank in the City of London. Some or all such activities may be very serious, but we saw this strong correlation with the 10-year yield and Deutsche Bank when all types of company developments were happening in the past five years and now we have signs of a serious breakdown.

Needless to say, DB stock needs to be closely monitored as the largest bank in Europe.

I used to view the strong correlation between DB stock and the 10-year yield as a sign of how deflationary pressures in the global economy were affecting the two together, among other factors. Is it possible that a rise in U.S. interest rates driven by Fed policy will make global deflation worse in 2018 and 2019? It sure is possible. Combined with other indicators of stress in the European financial system, the fact that DB stock trades at 30 cents per book value dollar does not make me very bullish on Europe.

