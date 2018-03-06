Walmart Is Remarkably Cheap Amidst Selloff

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) can be viewed as a value company with potential for growth. Recently, the stock has seen a decline due to the rising sentiment that Walmart is losing the battle against Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the online retail space. However, Walmart is heavily involved in developing and growing their presence online, which will serve them well in the future. Also, I believe the cash flows generated by the company are not fully valued by the market.

Walmart has continued to dominate the retail market space through their low-cost price model on consumer goods. They have an extremely efficient inventory system and excellent supply chain management. With the growth in their e-commerce division, Walmart is looking to chip away at Amazon’s online market share. Furthermore, they have a distinct advantage in their brick and mortar locations, something that Amazon lacks.

Value Reasoning

Strong Cash Flows Provide Necessary Capital for Long-Term Growth: Walmart reported $20.9 billion in free cash flow last year. With this scale of capital resources, the firm has a huge advantage over direct competitors such as Target (NYSE:TGT) and even Amazon. The bar graph below demonstrates this disparity. Comparing the free cash flows of Walmart with Amazon and Target, it becomes clear that Walmart is in a much better position to invest in their business to fuel growth. In their 3rd quarter earnings transcript, management plans to allocate most of this capital to “e-commerce, technology, supply chain and store remodels over new stores and clubs.” With trends in consumer preferences shifting towards online, Walmart is adapting by aggressively growing their e-commerce segment, while keeping their existing stores in good condition. I believe that management will effectively use these funds to invest in the right technology to become a close competitor with Amazon moving forward.

Market Overreaction to Online Sales: Walmart stock dropped 10% after their latest earnings call. The company missed earnings by 3% but beat revenue expectations. Online sales growth fell short of analyst expectations and the result was a selloff. This was the worst decline in the stock price in nearly 3 years. I believe this is an overreaction, as the company continues to grow revenues (3% growth YoY to $500 billion) and expand their online presence. E-commerce sales continue to increase as well, as shown by the graph below.

Segment Performance: Sales for Walmart stores in the U.S. have reported positive growth for 12 straight quarters. In addition, revenue growth from Sam’s Club and Walmart International can be attributed to the company’s ability to keep costs low and increase their digital focus. Furthermore, the grocery segment in U.S. stores continues to accelerate and comprise of over half of all store sales. Walmart is even rivaling grocery stores due to the efficiency of their operations. For example, consumers can order fresh produce and food products online and have them delivered to the closest Walmart store within 1-2 days with no shipping fees. In some locations, groceries can be delivered to their home via Uber of Lyft.

Shifting Source of Sales Growth: In response to the trends in consumer shopping, Walmart is spending less on building out new stores and focusing more on e-commerce and improving comp sales. Currently, grocery sales remain a huge part of Walmart’s revenue growth. Consumers visit the stores to purchase groceries and shop for other, higher margin items while they are there. The figure below illustrates how management plans to drive sales in the coming years.

Improving existing stores and e-commerce delivery will help drive more foot traffic into stores, attract new customers, and build brand loyalty. Walmart is offering even more to their customers with high quality products and fresh produce available through their website.

Catalysts for Growth

Product Innovation in Retail: Walmart stores are introducing a new innovation to their customers called Scan and Go. Shoppers can download the Walmart app, scan the bar code of specific products they need to purchase, and pay right from their phone. This renders check-out lines unnecessary as shoppers can grab and pay for most items using their phone, and walk right out. It eliminates long lines, reduces cashier and register costs, and frees up employees to carry out other valuable tasks. It certainly seems like a win-win, and many customers who use the Walmart Scan and Go app enjoy it. Furthermore, the company has made this service available “in 100 stores across 33 states,” according to Fortune. Moreover, every Sam’s Club location has technology similar to Scan and Go, while Amazon is just now beginning to open a handful of cashier-less stores known as Amazon Go. The reason Walmart has an advantage here is the speed in which they are bringing this technology into the retail market. In a matter of months, Walmart has already implemented this technology into some of their existing locations, while Amazon is taking up time to build out new stores. Customers who shop at either location may be swayed to go to Walmart because this technology is already available- especially for grocery shopping.

50% Sales Growth for E-Commerce Segment: Walmart’s e-commerce segment had a tremendous 2017, experiencing sales growth of 50%. Management expects sales to increase another 40% in 2018. Global online sales now account for 11% of overall revenue. The acquisitions of companies like Jet.com gives Walmart a new image as a firm who can supply high quality goods. This growth is expected to persist as Walmart continues to acquire online brands and expand their international market share.

Heavy Acquisition Activity in High-End Retail Brands: Walmart continues to be extremely active in acquiring online retailers and luxury brands to diversify their products. To stay competitive with Amazon, Walmart is opening up channels to serve consumers high-end, high margin goods online via Walmart.com and Jet.com. Many luxury brands including but not limited to Bonobos, Modcloth, and Lord & Taylor are now easily accessible to consumers. The ability for Walmart to supply both discount and premium goods through their e-commerce channels is crucial to remain competitive with Amazon.com.

Growing Online Market Share in China and India: Walmart has expanded its presence in global online retail through a partnership with Chinese online retailer JD.com (formed in 2016). Through this alliance, Walmart can supply goods using JD.com’s distribution channels to reach millions of Chinese consumers. This means that supply channels are fully integrated between the two firms, allowing Walmart to meet the demand from consumers as efficiently as it is in the U.S. In some cases, “goods ordered online can be delivered to customers in as little as one hour,” according to Winston Cheng of JD.com. It is also in talks with Flipkart, which is Amazon’s biggest rival in India. There have been talks of Walmart becoming a majority stakeholder in the firm, but SoftBank Group is opposed to the idea as they do not wish to sell some of their shares. The idea of a complete buyout is not likely, however a 20% stake in the online giant is very realistic. A stake this large will likely land Walmart as the majority shareholder, and this could spell big trouble for Amazon in the Indian e-commerce market.

Walmart’s global e-commerce segment has grown by over 50% in 2017. Management committed to heavy investments in web development and acquired Jet.com, Bonobos, and Modcloth, among others. This effectively opens up a new market for Walmart, since they can reach both high and low-end consumers. In addition, both China and India offer promising growth prospects to supplement Walmart’s online sales.

Discounted Cash Flow Valuation

I used a discounted cash flow model to value Walmart. I projected revenues and cash flows for the next ten years, and discounted those cash flows using a WACC of 6.50%. The reason Walmart has a low WACC is due in part by its low cost of debt and its low beta. Being the largest retailer in the world, the stock price remained very stable over the past five years. From March 1, 2013 to March 31, 2017, the stock price changed by merely 0.47%. Given Walmart’s significant cash flows, consistent dividends, and rapid e-commerce development, there is potential for the market to place a higher value on the stock price. I calculated an intrinsic value of $112.12, suggesting a 21% upside. I believe the key to Walmart’s future success remains in the ability to control operating expenses. Their operating margin is crucial to having cash flow to the bottom line, whereas top line growth will have less of an effect. Growth will mainly come from online sales, and as the company gets better at controlling expenses, I expect to see operating margins improve and free cash flows increase.

DCF Model-

Key Points:

The weighted average cost of capital for the company is quite low, sitting at 6.50%. This is attributed to the low beta, which is 0.612. I was conservative with future revenue growth and kept gross margins relatively constant. Finally, I used a tax rate of 25%, consistent with management guidance.

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

1. Industry Rivalry- Strong

Walmart operates in the retail industry which is incredibly competitive. Brick and mortar stores such as Target, Costco (NASDAQ:COST), and Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) directly compete with Walmart in the discount and warehouse store space. In the groceries segment, Walmart has become such a strong supplier of groceries that it can be considered as a competitor of Ralph’s, Kroger (NYSE:KR), and Albertson’s (NYSE:ABS). In the online retail market, Amazon is certainly the biggest competitor and threat to Walmart. It has resulted in billions of capital expenditures for Walmart to strengthen their online presence.

2. Threat of Substitutes- Medium

Walmart sells consumer goods, groceries, home décor and furniture, and many other items that can be found at other stores. However, Walmart is able to acquire these goods cheaply and sell them at extremely low prices. This ability to sell goods with elastic demand at the lowest cost gives Walmart an incredible advantage. When consumers look to save money for everyday items, Walmart is surely going to be on their minds.

3. Bargaining Power of Buyers- Medium

Similar to the threat of substitutes, buyers have medium bargaining power. Customers are not tied specifically to purchasing goods from Walmart. They have many alternatives, especially with companies like Amazon making the process of ordering and purchasing goods an expedient one. People do not have to leave their homes to get the products they need. However, Walmart has been very successful in making online ordering easy and convenient, while still providing the most competitive prices in the brick and mortar retail space.

4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers- Low

Walmart provides over 50% of total revenues for its suppliers Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) and Funai Electric Co. (OTCPK:FUAIY). In addition, CCA Industries (NYSEMKT:CAW), Green Dot Corp. (NYSE:GDOT), and Primo Water Corp. (NASDAQ:PRMW) all derive 47%, 46%, 40% of their revenues from Walmart, respectively. Walmart’s extensive buying power gives it an edge in negotiating lower prices for goods.

5. Threat of New Entrants- Low

The retail industry is ultra-competitive. Particularly with discount retail stores and grocery supermarkets, there are a multitude of barriers that new entrants will have to overcome in order to compete effectively. For example, to run a profitable discount retail store, one must have a high bargaining power against its suppliers, high economies of scale, and access to strong distribution channels. All of these factors require high levels of capital investment, and even after getting set up certain companies may not be cash flow positive for years.

Investment Thesis/Summary

Walmart is certainly seeing the effects of online retailers dominating the market- most notably Amazon. However, the company is allocating capital to invest in e-commerce, which has shown tremendous growth in 2017 and is expected to grow just as fast in 2018. Furthermore, success in the grocery segment of the U.S. stores and innovations such as Scan and Go are contributing to increased foot traffic and increasing comp sales. Walmart is in a good position to see growth in the online markets, and should continue to dominate the retail market due to the low prices they offer.

Risks To My Analysis

Increased competitive pressure in the retail space, which would lower both gross and operating margins.

Higher than anticipated operating expenses, which would significantly lower free cash flow.

Lagging online sales; consumers spending more on Amazon.com and not on Walmart.com.

Unfavorable currency fluctuations.

Poor performance from acquisitions such as Jet.com and other acquired brands.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.