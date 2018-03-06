REITs: Storage Wars Intensify As Oversupply Lingers

2018 looks to be another challenging year, but sentiment appears to be overly negative relative to other sectors. Investors shouldn’t discount the operating efficiency or brand value of these REITs.

4Q17 earnings were generally better than expected. Demand has been surprisingly robust but oversupply concerns continue to linger. 2-4% annual supply growth is expected in each year from 2016-2019.

Robust rent growth and favorable demographic trends prompted a wave of institutional money to enter the space. High levels of new development have weakened rent growth and pressured occupancy.

Storage REITs were the high-flyers of 2014 and 2015, but the past two years have been quite challenging. Fundamentals have mirrored the trends seen in the broader real estate sector.

REIT Rankings: Storage

In our REIT Rankings series, we analyze one of the fifteen REIT sectors. We rank REITs within the sectors based on both common and unique valuation metrics, presenting investors with numerous options that fit their own investing style and risk/return objectives.

Storage Sector Overview

Storage REITs comprise roughly 8% of the REIT Index (VNQ and IYR). Within the Hoya Capital Storage REIT Index, we track the five largest self-storage REITs, which account for roughly $55 billion in market value: CubeSmart (CUBE), Extra Space Storage (EXR), Life Storage (LSI), Public Storage (PSA), and National Storage (NSA).

While all five REITs are diversified across the country, we note the geographic and quality focus of the four REITs above. CubeSmart has a high-quality portfolio with a focus on metro areas in NYC and along the east coast. ExtraSpace has a similarly high-quality portfolio but is more evenly diversified across the country. Public Storage, the largest storage REIT, has a large west coast presence and owns a higher percentage of suburban and international assets than its peers. Life Storage and National Storage have the lowest-quality portfolio of the group with a more suburban-focus in the sunbelt states.

Roughly one in ten Americans currently rent space in a self-storage facility. These 30 million Americans park their possessions in one of 60,000 self-storage facilities throughout the country. Proximity to one’s home (generally 3-5 miles) is cited as the most important feature. 70% of customers are residential, with the other 30% split between businesses, students, and the military. The self-storage industry is a highly fragmented industry. These five REITs own less than 20% of the total square footage in the US and about one-third of the total “institutional quality” market. Revenue management technology, brand value, and cost of capital give these REITs a competitive advantage over private market competitors.

Self-storage demand is driven by change: moving houses, going to college, having kids, changing styles, getting older, etc. Declining homeownership rates, "boomer" downsizing, and a strong labor market have been key demand catalysts in recent years. Leases are typically short term (one year) and demand for storage space tends to be sticky: nearly half of renters lease their space for more than two years.

Recent Performance

2017 was a roller coaster ride for storage REIT investors. In mid-2017, the sector was down as much as 12% when we published our 2Q17 update: Storage REITs Hit Rock Bottom. The sector finished the year unchanged on a price-basis, but higher by roughly 4% on a total-return basis compared to a 5% total return on the REIT index.

Whether it is fundamentally justified or not, the entire REIT sector has traded as a de-facto bond proxy since the passage of tax reform last December. We continue to note that, over the long term, REITs have historically exhibited near-zero correlation with interest rates, but that this correlation tends to spike during periods of heightened interest rate uncertainty. Storage REITs have actually been among the best performing REIT sectors since hitting "rock bottom" last summer. The storage sector is lower by 5% YTD compared to a 10% dip on the REIT index.

Extra Space and Public Storage have been the top performers of 4Q17 earnings season while National Storage and Life Storage have underperformed.

4Q17 Earnings Results & Analysis

4Q17 earnings were generally better than expected. Demand has been surprisingly robust even while oversupply concerns continue to linger. It seems that analysts and investors had gotten overly pessimistic on the effects of supply on rent growth and occupancy metrics. Across the sector, rent per occupied square foot rose a robust 3.6% over the past year and occupancy held firm at 92.7%. REITs have had success in using discounting on new leases to retain occupancy and maintain advertised "street" rental rates, allowing them to push rental rate increases on renewed leases.

Much of this success, we believe, can be attributed to the use of revenue-maximization algorithms which are used most extensively by CUBE and EXR. The outperformance of these REITs is due, at least in part, to their superior technology platforms, which are quickly becoming a competitive advantage that public REITs have over private market competitors.

Same-store NOI grew 3.0% in the fourth quarter and 3.1% for full-year 2017. Below we see that SSNOI growth has slowed significantly since peaking in 1Q16 at 11.0% and is just barely above the REIT average at 2.6%. 2018 guidance, which we believe is on the conservative side, calls for SSNOI growth between 1-3% in 2018, the midpoint of which would likely be below the overall REIT average.

Even with the softening in fundamentals and a slowdown in external growth, Core FFO still grew a healthy 6.8% in 2017, which puts the sector toward the top of the real estate industry. As we'll discuss shortly, REITs continue to be active developers and yields on new development continue to be accretive. Core FFO is expected to grow just over 4% in 2018, which in addition to a roughly 4% dividend yield, would give investors an 8% rate of return if valuations stay constant.

With ambitious plans for acquisition-field growth (which may not materialize if NAV discounts persist or if their cost of debt rises materially), LSI and NSA expect the fastest rate of Core FFO growth in 2018. CUBE, PSA, and EXR, which have scaled back external growth plans amid the perceived "market dislocations," are expected to see the slowest rate of Core FFO growth since the recession.

We applaud storage REITs for their continued improvement in operating efficiency and G&A load and believe that this is one of the most appealing characteristics of the storage REIT sector. Since 2013, NOI margins have expanded by roughly 200-300 bps to 72.4%, the highest NOI margin in the real estate sector. Additionally, storage REITs spend just 3-6% of NOI on capital expenditures per year, second only to net lease REITs and well below the REIT average of 15%. G&A accounts for 7.4% of revenue (which is roughly on par with the REIT average), led by PSA at 3.1%. More than perhaps any other REIT sector, the revenue that comes into the business ultimately ends up in the hands of investors.

Recent Developments & Earnings Calls

Over the past quarter and during earnings calls, several key themes and recent developments are being discussed. In general, the tone of earnings calls was noticeably more upbeat than the past several quarters, particularly from industry leader Public Storage. Investors and analysts seem to have expected the dreaded negative same-store revenue and NOI growth projections for 2018. For now, thanks to solid demand trends, all five REITs remain comfortably above that level and there is a mounting expectation among REIT executives that fundamentals either have already bottomed or will bottom within the next year.

1) Demand Remains Surprisingly Resilient

As discussed, resilient demand was the bright spot for storage REITs this quarter. Importantly, advertised rates ("street rates") held firm which is a good indicator of future same-store revenue growth and occupancy. Steady or slightly rising "street rates" allow these REITs to more easily push rent increases on existing customers, which generally account for the majority of the same-store rent growth. While "street rates" for new customers are up 0-2%, on average, renewals are seeing far higher growth rates. From the PSA earnings call:

"The increases will probably be in the range of 8% to 10% will target our longer term tenants that generally have been here longer than a year that's very similar to what we've done in the past... The long-term tenant continues to accept the rate increases and so far they are still very sticky."

Same-store revenue growth, which topped estimates in 4Q, is expected to slow from 3.5% in 2017 to 2.4% in 2018. Generally, executives believe that occupancy has topped-out for the cycle (at least until the supply pipeline cools), which means that all SS revenue growth must come from rate increases.

Overall, the consensus is that we are in for a "soft-landing" and that 2018 will be similar to 2017. From the EXR earnings call:

"We projected 2017 would be characterized by a gradual return towards historical and sustainable revenue and NOI growth levels. That is exactly what happened… We are seeing the predicted soft landing play out.”

2) Supply Growth Lingers, Remains Key Concern

The supply pipeline continues to be as hot as it has ever been in the storage sector, which remains a key threat to fundamentals. The lack of new supply in the storage sector was the driving force behind the sector’s significant outperformance in prior years. 2-4% annual supply growth is expected in each year from 2016-2019. From the NSA earnings call:

“In the top 50 MSAs last year, supply grew at about 3.8%, and demand only grew at about 2%.”

In CBRE’s New Construction Report, the firm notes that despite the heightened level of supply in recent years, supply and demand are roughly at equilibrium.

"Nationwide, CBRE estimates approximately 600 facilities were constructed nationwide in 2016, and about 900 new starts in 2017. Most new construction is in higher density and population Metros. We note that the average facility size is increasing as well; indicating that more square footage will be developed. However, if a natural refresh rate is 1% of total stock, an average year should have approximately 500 new starts. Since that has only recently occurred, and there was limited new construction during the Great Recession, CBRE estimates supply and demand metrics in the sector nationwide are generally at equilibrium in 2017."

Supply growth has been most acute in the major metropolitan areas and less troublesome in secondary markets. Assets in markets with heightened supply growth generally see a 1-4% slowdown in same-store revenue, depending on the proximity and characteristics of the competitive location. From the CUBE earnings call:

“We expect the group of stores impacted by new supply to have revenue growth 200 to 300 basis points lower than the stores that are not impacted by new supply."

3) Private Market Valuation Remains Firm, Creating Dislocation

Interestingly, despite the 20% pullback in storage REIT shares from all-time highs in the Spring of 2016, private market valuations haven't budged. REIT executives cite robust private equity and foreign demand for private market storage assets and believe that if interest rates continue to tick up, cap rates would eventually catch up. From the EXR earnings call:

“I really haven’t seen any movement in cap rates for acquisitions. You would think giving the operational landscape and the rising interest rates, the cap rate should be going up. But there is so much interest in this sector… we just haven’t seen any meaningful expansion of cap rates.”

In the Collier’s Self-Storage 4Q17 Newsletter, the firm sees an average cap rate of 5.75% in 4Q17, down slightly from earlier in the year. After several years of significant cap rate compression, valuations have remained fairly steady since late 2015. The premium on private market valuations has made acquisition-fueled growth less appealing for REITs, forcing many REITs to scale back on acquisition plans for 2018. On a TTM basis, storage REITs acquired just $1.8B of assets, the slowest pace of net acquisition since early 2015.

4) Internal Development Pipeline Remains Robust

Ultimately, absent significant barriers to entry, the rate of supply growth in any real estate sector will be a function of the development yields achievable. While there are some barriers to entry related to zoning regulations and brand value of these REITs, over the past five years, the development yield on storage facilities has been too appetizing for developers to pass up. Development yields in excess of 10-15% have led to a wave of development from private equity developers and REITs themselves.

As fundamentals have cooled, development yields have retreated but remain in the high single digits, has caused some opportunistic developers to pull back, but the "spigot" remains open for others, including REITs. Ideally, REITs would like spreads to get low enough that they are only attractive to REITs themselves. From the PSA earnings call:

“So, for us we're building an anticipated 8% to 9% stabilized deals. And if you are able to market that portfolio... it would probably trade somewhere in the 5% [cap rate range]. So, that in terms of development that's a 60% to 80% margin on what we're doing. And so, even if you are a local guy and you're only getting 30% or 40% margin meaning, you build it for a $1 and sell it for $1.30 you're going to keep developing."

5) Third-Party Management Business Grows

Perhaps the most surprising development of the past quarter was Public Storage's announcement that it would begin promoting its third-party management business, which it had been critical of for many years. PSA calls it the “Amazon strategy” in which REITs collect a percentage of revenue from private storage operators for the use of their brand and technology platform. Clearly, margins are very high for this business line, but the long-standing fear among storage REITs is that it effectively lowers the hurdle to entry and encourages new development.

EXR and CUBE have continued to expand their third-party offering, but it remains a small portion of total revenue (3-5%). PSA appears to be taking a similar approach. From the PSA earnings call:

"I don't think it's going to be a big profit generator for us, because we plan to pass through most of the benefits to the operators for which we'll be providing the service. So, I like and it's a kind of an Amazon strategy, where in, we're going to pass the - most of the benefits from the tenant insurance and the benefits of operating our platform on to the owners for which we provide the service."

6) PSA’s Ron Haver to Step Down. Expect More Focus on Technology

Finally, Public Storage announced that its longtime CEO Ron Havner would step down at the end of 2018 after more than 15 years. Joe Russell, who serves as president, will become CEO.

We have been critical of Public Storage in the past for their apparent deficiency in technology platforms relative to other REITs. CUBE and EXR, the two REITs that have invested the most in technology, have outperformed over the past two years and continue to beat estimates. These REITs continue to cite data analytics as a crucial element in driving growth in effective rents and customer retention. PSA and LSI, on the other hand, have underperformed and have fallen short of earnings estimates for most of the past two years. For several quarters, we have raised questions about PSA management’s “old-school” approach towards pricing and customer acquisition. EXR and CUBE have developed a fast-growing third-party management business which has used this technology platform to generate fee income. In our opinion, the success of this third-party platform is an affirmation of the strength of their technological platform.

Valuation of Storage REITs

Compared to the twelve other REIT sectors, storage REITs appear cheap, trading at modest discounts to the REIT averages. After trading at a NAV premium for most of the past several years, storage REITs now trade at roughly NAV parity.

(Hoya Capital Real Estate estimates, Company Filings)

Within the sector, all four names appear fairly attractive at these levels relative to other REIT sectors.

Sensitivities to Equities and Interest Rates

In recent quarters, as their growth rates have slowed, storage REITs have become increasingly interest rate sensitive. The sector exhibits the fifth-highest interest rate-sensitivity among REIT sectors but has the lowest correlation with equity markets.

We separate REITs into three categories: Yield REITs, Growth REITs, and Hybrid REITs (click to read more information about our methodology). As a sector, storage REITs fall into the Yield REIT category.

The four larger REITs are classified as Yield REITs while NSA is considered a Hybrid REIT.

Dividend Yield and Payout Ratio

Based on dividend yield, storage REITs rank in the middle, paying an average yield of 4.0%. Storage REITs pay out 78% of their available cash flow.

Within the sector, we see that Life Storage pays the highest yield at 5.0% followed by National Storage at 4.4%.

Bottom Line

Storage REITs were the high-flyers of 2014 and 2015, but the past two years have been quite challenging. Fundamentals have mirrored the trends seen in the broader real estate sector. Robust rent growth and favorable demographic trends prompted a wave of institutional money to enter the space. High levels of new development have weakened rent growth and pressured occupancy.

4Q17 earnings were generally better than expected. Demand has been surprisingly robust, but oversupply concerns continue to linger. 2-4% annual growth in supply is expected in each year from 2016-2019. Despite declining storage REIT valuations, private market valuations of storage assets have remained firm. Storage REITs have scaled back their acquisition plans amid the market dislocation. Development yields remain attractive. 2018 looks to be another challenging year, but sentiment appears to be overly negative. Investors shouldn’t discount the operating efficiency or brand value of these REITs.

We aggregate our rankings into a single metric below, the Hoya Capital REIT Rank. We assume that the investor is seeking to maximize total return (rather than income yield) and has a medium- to long-term time horizon. Valuation, growth, NAV discounts/premiums, leverage, and long-term operating performance are all considered within the ranking.



We currently view CubeSmart, Public Storage, and Extra Space as the most attractively-valued REITs in the space. We continue to favor these larger REITs for the operating efficiency and superior brand value. Leverage also becomes an important consideration as interest rates rise. For further analysis on all fifteen real estate sectors and how they all stack up, be sure to check out all of our quarterly updates: Apartment, Manufactured Housing, Single Family Rentals, Net Lease, Data Center, Student Housing, Malls, Hotel, Cell Tower, Industrial, Healthcare, Shopping Center, Office.

