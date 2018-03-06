The Hardest Question

Flitcraft is like an investor who needed an advisor to tell him to stay the course; a friend who escaped Europe under Hitler has a story with a different takeaway.

I tell two stories, one fictional and one true, dealing with possible behaviors which illustrate the tug of war between rare moments of acute crisis and normal predictable everyday life.

The "Flitcraft parable" is the part of Dashiell Hammett's The Maltese Falcon which was left out of the great Humphrey Bogart movie. It also happens to be what makes Hammett, once a private eye himself, more than just a crime writer.

The story of Flitcraft is one of the great dramatizations of the tug of war between normal predictable everyday life and moments of acute crisis or drastic change. What it suggests is that you must choose to align your actions with one of two fundamentally opposed world views depending upon your own evaluation as to which applies. Here's the Flitcraft story pretty much as narrated by Hammett's detective Sam Spade:

The Falling Beam

Flitcraft is this guy who had a successful real estate business in Tacoma, a wife he seemed to be on good terms with, two kids, a house in the suburbs, a new Packard automobile (very upscale in the 1930s) and as Spade put it, "the rest of the appurtenances of successful American living." One day, he left his office for lunch and did not return.

"His affairs were in order," Spade says, "though there were enough loose ends to indicate that he had not been setting them in order preparatory to vanishing." He missed a golf engagement at four, which he had made just before leaving. The next day, he would have closed a remunerative deal. There was no evidence of another woman, and he probably had no more than fifty or sixty dollars in his pocket. That was about it. Spade was engaged by the wife to find him.

When the detective finally runs him down, it turns out that Flitcraft has been living in Spokane for a couple of years under another last name. He has a car dealership that is netting him twenty or twenty-five thousand a year (a lot in 1930s dollars), a new wife, a baby son, owned his home in a Spokane suburb, and usually got away to play golf after four in the afternoon during the season.

When he realizes that the detective has the goods on him, Flitcraft tells the story.

Going to lunch that day (I quote Hammett almost verbatim), he passed an office building that was being put up - just the skeleton. A beam or something fell eight or ten stories down and smacked the sidewalk alongside him. It brushed pretty close to him, but didn't touch him, though a piece of the sidewalk was chipped off and flew up and hit his cheek. It only took a piece of skin off, but he still had the scar when I saw him. He felt like somebody had taken the lid off life and let him look at the works.

So, Flitcraft knocks around for a while at this and that and finally ends up in Spokane and gets married. Spade notes that the new wife didn't look like the first, but they were more alike than they were different - interests in golf, bridge, and new salad recipes.

Spade then sums up the story as he understands it:

"Flitcraft had been a good citizen and a good husband and father, not by any outer compulsion, but simply because he was a man most comfortable in step with his surroundings. He had been raised that way. The people he knew were like that. The life he knew was a clean orderly sane responsible affair. Now a falling beam had shown him that life was fundamentally none of these things. He, the good citizen-husband-father, could be wiped out between office and restaurant by the accident of a falling beam. He knew then that men died at haphazard like that, and lived only while blind chance spared them. "...He wasn't sorry for what he had done. It seemed reasonable enough to him. I don't think he even knew he had settled back naturally in the same groove he had jumped out of in Tacoma. But that's the part of it I always liked. He adjusted himself to beams falling, and then no more of them fell, and he adjusted himself to them not falling."

Market Crises And Normal Times

We are all Flitcraft. Flitcraft is a near-perfect embodiment of human nature. We are powerfully drawn by the tug of normalcy (a neologism Warren Harding contributed to the American lexicon). We formulate our rules for life to align with it.

Then, out of nowhere a beam falls and calls into question our clean orderly sane responsible rules for living. The falling beam in many lives is of a financial nature. It may also be a health shock or a sudden epiphany that sends us out to walk the Himalayas barefoot. But for many, it's a market collapse. Perhaps the event damages us greatly, or perhaps the beam just misses us but we watch the effect it has on others and get the general idea.

Like Flitcraft, a financial advisor might say, we all face a tendency to sell everything at the bottom. Then, we slowly build back toward the comforts of everyday life. How should we actually react to the random beam falling from the sky? Financial advice provides answers and moral support.

There are a lot of fairly straightforward approaches. Some say simply to "stay the course." Normal times will return. Some say to live your financial life conservatively, and you will be okay no matter what. Some say to diversify and hedge in the effort to include asset classes which will come to your rescue when an unexpected crisis takes place. Some focus on time, and say to be stalwart and conventional if you have a lot of it but be very conservative if you don't. This advice comes with the disclaimer, however, that you should be aware that you may be around and needing money for longer than you think.

To some extent, these are variations on the same basic approach, which is to avoid panic and have a plan. Their premise is that sudden extreme moments in the markets and also in world affairs are just falling beams. You shouldn't let a falling beam shake up everything you have learned about life. They follow an underlying pattern in which they seemingly come out of nowhere, so that you keep looking up at the sky for a while, and then nothing more falls from the sky and you gradually stop looking. Normal life is restored, and once again, we can settle in with the everyday joys of normalcy.

This article should stop right here. The conclusion should be a victory lap celebrating the pleasures of normalcy and the important roles of prudence and discipline in maintaining it. I'm not going to stop here, however. Instead, I am going to turn the question upside down.

The underlying principle of good financial advice, and good life advice, is that sudden falling beams are just passing exceptions while pleasant "normalcy" is the powerful underlying trend.

But what if that gets it exactly backwards? What if the most powerful things in life are a few moments of crisis and the decisions made in the thick of it? What if - gulp! - long periods of "normalcy" are no more than illusory quiet intervals between extreme and unpredictable events?

My Friend Who Got Out Of Austria Just In Time

I once gave tennis lessons to a much older man (mostly just hit balls with him for an hour because all his tennis partners had either died or developed health problems). I liked to talk with him after his lessons because he is smart, savvy about investments, knowledgeable about the world, and good at being healthy and staying alive. We got to be friends. He's close to 100 now, doesn't play tennis, but still plays master level bridge, drops in at his office, and handles his own investments. Let's call him Meyer.

Meyer's family lived in Vienna where they had a wide circle of friends, both Jewish and non-Jewish. This was the late 1930s. They had money. They were pillars of the community. They were secular and integrated enough that one of his aunts married a non-Jewish man, unfortunately, as it turned out.

Meyer told me that he knew that the aunt's husband was becoming a Nazi before anyone else started to suspect because he named his dogs after the gods and heroes in Wagner operas. He suspected that one day, the man would divorce his aunt - adding that under the Nazi regime one could divorce a Jewish spouse without cause. Meyer's suspicions were ultimately borne out.

Hitler was consolidating his power. The Anschluss took place in March of 1938 and Austria was absorbed into the German Reich. One night in November, mobs went around breaking the windows of Jewish shops - Kristallnacht, as it came to be called. Meyer observed these events and began giving the problem serious thought.

Shortly after Kristallnacht, he was walking through the park across from his house and noticed a stenciled sign on his favorite bench - NO JEWS ON THIS BENCH. It was the moment that the whole thing came together in his mind: Out! Out now! At whatever cost! His family disagreed. Events like this come and go, they said, and they were unwilling to leave everything they had and everyone they knew - the pleasant everyday life they were used to. They felt confident that their position in the world protected them. It would blow over. They nevertheless accepted his right to make his own decision.

He left by the eastern route, through the USSR, and made his way to the U.S. He got a Harvard BA in the accelerated wartime program. He ended up working in American intelligence in Europe, where his cleverness about details and excellent language skills must have made him very valuable. There, he learned the fate of his family and friends. All of them had died in the camps - parents, cousins, uncles and aunts, including his aunt with the husband who gave his dogs names like Wotan and Siegfried.

After the war, Meyer started a business in coins and other collectibles. He eventually sold me a few American Eagles at melt-down prices and gave me some Sassanid silver coins, when I became involved with a Persian woman, now my wife. He prospered, climbed mountains (in later years, reduced to "scrambling" as he called it, often in the Canary Islands), played tennis and bridge, had a wife and daughter.

I understand Meyer's family perfectly well. They were caught up in their comfortable lives and devoted to the idea of the general progress of human reason and prosperity. When researching a book on Jerzy Kosinski, I encountered a few astonishing facts. The Jewish population living in Shtetls on the East European borderlands welcomed the invading German troops with salt, treating them as liberators. What could be worse than the life they had? The Germans had to be better. Germany was an enlightened country, or so they assumed. Most of them ended up in the camps.

A private memoir showed me by another survivor recorded the fact that many of the Jewish friends who had escaped with her to Hong Kong cheered newspaper reports of the advance of the "German juggernaut" across Europe. They were, after all, Germans. That's how they saw themselves even though they had fled Germany for their lives. They fully expected to return. Many had family members who had served Germany with honor in the First World War.

What's harder to pin down is Meyer. I think a few things set him up perfectly for his decision. He was young, just the right age to see the world clearly. His mind was not clouded by years of experience, but at the same time, he had some savvy and knowledge of the world. He was extremely smart. He had a flexible mind, and he wasn't weighted down by the love of comfort.

Above all, he noticed little things like his uncle's Wagnerian dogs and understood the implications. He was a person capable of casting a cold eye and taking action on rational grounds. When the moment of realization came, he was able to act decisively. Fifty years later, he told me the story without the slightest trace of emotion. He noticed what was happening around him and did the only reasonable thing. Others might have, but they didn't.

Meyer's traits have a lesson for investors of course. Doing the correct and rational thing seems easy and obvious, but clearly, it isn't. Most people don't. Can't.

So, which is it? Which is the model of the world with which we should align our lives? Is the normal thing a pleasant advance of freedom and prosperity punctuated here and there with some bad stuff, or is the normal thing much darker - a series of crises to which pleasant times provide temporary relief?

I have asked that question periodically throughout my life. It's the biggest question and the hardest one, with the most potential consequences.

The Hardest Questions Involve Rare Events

When I was an undergraduate, I studied under Crane Brinton, an authority on the French Revolution who wrote a seminal book entitled The Anatomy of Revolution. Professor Brinton had an intelligence background. During WWII, he had served in London as Chief of Research and Analysis for the OSS (precursor to the CIA). He was no ivory tower intellectual, but a practical man with practical experience. (An odd side note: he was a kindly man and never gave a student less than a B, always beginning the first lecture of the term by promising that his course was still a "gut." He believed that punitive grades served no purpose.)

In his book, Brinton argued that there is an underlying pattern in revolutions, beginning with a crisis within the old order and proceeding through identifiable and predictable stages until they reached an extreme expression of their central principle. This extreme moment was followed by a reactionary swing to authoritarian rule led by a single figure who restated the monarchic principle of the old regime - a Napoleon, Stalin, or Cromwell.

In the early days of the Iranian revolution of 1979, it occurred to me that it might serve as an interesting test case. As events unfolded, it became clear that the Brinton model had nailed it. It had started with a loss of will and nerve in the old order, swung through a series of hapless leftist reformers, most of whom would eventually be shot, and ended in religious dictatorship.

Zbigniew Brzeziński (National Security Advisor) actually suggested Brinton's work to President Carter, but the feckless Carter policy eventually followed diplomatic conventional wisdom and idiosyncratic reports from sources on the ground. Carter backed the liberal reformists who were doomed. He based his policy on hopes that the whole thing would blow over. Hoping that things will blow over isn't a policy.

Many of the smartest people living in Iran in 1979 now live in Vancouver or Beverly Hills or, like my wife, are scattered around in places like Chicago. Most have done well in lives reconstructed from scratch.

The most important lesson I learned from Professor Brinton was the significance of large and seemingly dissimilar events. Lives and careers are made and broken by them. How you assess and understand rare but extremely important events - wars, depressions, pogroms, and revolutions, including periods of business innovation - often determines the terms of your life.

The important thing to figure out is the degree of risk in a crisis and whether it might be, for all practical purposes, permanent.

The default assumption is that a large event seems to fall upon us out of nowhere, but usually recedes fairly swiftly. After a brief period, the rules of normalcy reassert themselves. People won't stand for the guillotine, mass executions, hyperinflation, or bread lines for long. By that standard, Meyer's family, all of whom stayed in Austria after the Anschluss, were prudent, thoughtful, and businesslike in their decision.

Why give up your possessions and completely turn over the circle of people who make up your life? Wasn't it more reasonable just to ride it out and accept a modest alteration in one's way of doing things for a brief period of time?

Optimists generally have a bias for believing in the pleasant persistence of everyday life. Going back to the Enlightenment, the progress of human freedom and broad improvement in standard of living have advanced with no more than temporary setbacks. The past century has been characterized by some as "the triumph of the optimists." The great contemporary proponent of this view is Buffett, who often predicts that economic progress will continue and that markets will be far higher and our descendants far better off into the distant future.

I want to believe this, and I suppose I more or less do. It's the default point of view. For investors, it makes the case for getting into a vehicle like the cap weighted S&P 500, which regularly lessens the weight of losers or flushes them out altogether, while giving increasing importance to the big winners. It is therefore an ideal, self-renewing vehicle to ride into the next golden age. Or you can look for individual investments, maybe Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B) itself, which seeks to invest in hardy and well-moated industries that can piggyback the future of human progress and prosperity.

The history of periods longer than the last two hundred years and extending beyond this particular place suggest a more measured optimism. An ideal structure for life and investment must take due account of the fact that most of the time the rules of normalcy apply - but not always. Things that appear out of nowhere sometimes continue appearing and don't go away. Think of the indigenous population of the Western Hemisphere.

Take the Incas. Fewer than 200 Spaniards arrived on the coast of Peru in 1532 led by Francisco Pizarro. They were reported back to the Inca Emperor Atahualpa as insignificant. By everything in Inca experience, this report was correct and prudent - and a modern Monte Carlo simulation might agree that the actual outcome was highly improbable.

Nevertheless, the handful of Spaniards with steel weapons and armor, about 70 horses, and two light cannons, as well as partial immunity to the majority of diseases on the planet, managed to trick, outmaneuver and destroy Atahualpa's veteran army of 30 to 50 thousand hardened troops which had just prevailed in a tough civil war. While trekking the Inca Trail three years ago, I noticed that the Quechua guides had limp handshakes and downcast eyes (I had been briefed on this in advance). That's about six hundred years after Pizarro.

It's the sort of outcome that turns up more than you might think as the true in-depth lesson of history.

Investment Implications

History is change. Here's an excerpt from a July 15, 2011, Forbes article on the fate of the original 12 companies in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. You can skip it, if you want, but you might get a kick out of reading it.

American Cotton Oil - Ancestor of Best Foods, now part of Unilever (NYSE:UL).

- Ancestor of Best Foods, now part of Unilever (NYSE:UL). American Sugar - Became Amstar in 1970 and subsequently Domino Foods.

- Became Amstar in 1970 and subsequently Domino Foods. American Tobacco - Broke up into separate businesses in 1911, expanded beyond tobacco and renamed itself American Brands; now Fortune Brands.

- Broke up into separate businesses in 1911, expanded beyond tobacco and renamed itself American Brands; now Fortune Brands. Chicago Gas - Absorbed by Peoples Gas, which replaced it in the Dow in 1898. Now part of Integrys Energy.

- Absorbed by Peoples Gas, which replaced it in the Dow in 1898. Now part of Integrys Energy. Distilling & Cattle Feeding - After a series of deals became National Distillers, then sold liquor assets to Diageo (NYSE:DEO) and fellow Dow component progeny American Brands. Rest of business now part of Millennium Chemicals.

- After a series of deals became National Distillers, then sold liquor assets to Diageo (NYSE:DEO) and fellow Dow component progeny American Brands. Rest of business now part of Millennium Chemicals. General Electric (NYSE:GE) - Still an independent company with diversified assets around the world. Was removed from the Dow twice around the turn of the 20th century, but was reinstated both times.

(NYSE:GE) - Still an independent company with diversified assets around the world. Was removed from the Dow twice around the turn of the 20th century, but was reinstated both times. Laclede Gas - Still around, as the primary subsidiary of the Laclede Group.

- Still around, as the primary subsidiary of the Laclede Group. National Lead - Changed its name to NL Industries in 1971, 83% owned by conglomerate Valhi (NYSE:VHI). Once known for mining, moved into paints (Dutch Boy brand), pigments and coatings. Sold paint business in 1970s.

- Changed its name to NL Industries in 1971, 83% owned by conglomerate Valhi (NYSE:VHI). Once known for mining, moved into paints (Dutch Boy brand), pigments and coatings. Sold paint business in 1970s. North American - Dissolved by a federal court in 1938, surviving successor became Wisconsin Electric, part of Wisconsin Energy (NYSE:WEC).

- Dissolved by a federal court in 1938, surviving successor became Wisconsin Electric, part of Wisconsin Energy (NYSE:WEC). Tennessee Coal Iron and RR - During the panic of 1907, TC&I was acquired by U.S. Steel (NYSE:X), with banker J.P. Morgan playing a key role in arranging the merger.

- During the panic of 1907, TC&I was acquired by U.S. Steel (NYSE:X), with banker J.P. Morgan playing a key role in arranging the merger. U.S. Leather - The only preferred stock in the original Dow, U.S. Leather is also the only company to have vanished with nary a trace since the trust was dissolved in 1911.

- The only preferred stock in the original Dow, U.S. Leather is also the only company to have vanished with nary a trace since the trust was dissolved in 1911. United States Rubber - Merged first into Uniroyal in 1950s, then with B.F. Goodrich in 1986. Resulting company was bought by France's Michelin in 1990.

You will notice that the majority of these companies had been created to deliver physical consumables or commodity inputs more efficiently, cheaply, and on larger scale. Except for General Electric and the utilities, they did business in products that had been around for quite a while. Many were still blue chips when I started following the markets in the 1950s, but leather, sugar, and cotton oil had already shrunk to insignificance in the larger scheme of things. All in all, a portfolio made up of these companies and held to the present would not have made a very good investment.

New products and business models that transform the world do not appear at a smoothly uniform rate. They tend to come in clusters, and often make their first appearance in periods of economic and market turbulence like the 1930s. We are living in the midst of one of those clusters. Economists use the term "creative destruction."

The only real question is how profound the change is going to be and how many businesses and lives are going to be permanently disrupted by it. The only thing you can safely assume is that the change will be more profound and reach into more seemingly unrelated areas than you can imagine.

When I first understood what the internet was and how it worked, I grasped immediately that it was the end of things like a newspaper of record. The New York Times was toast, and the Wall Street Journal and Barron's, both of which I had read religiously for almost 50 years, were probably headed in that direction. Academic and scientific journals were in big trouble too, as the idea of jurying research results was about to be overwhelmed. Quackery of all kinds was about to run rampant.

"It's the end of human reason," I joked at a dinner party. "A new discovery in quantum theory now stands on the same plane as a UFO sighting in rural Arkansas. Science and rationality are about to become a cult with very few members. Mark my words."

That dinner party was fifteen or twenty years ago and people looked at me as if I were a Martian.

So, from the Martian point of view, what are some investment implications of the present moment?

To start with, my best guess is that at least 25% of the companies in the S&P 500 are now operating with imperiled business models and subject to existential risks that may materialize much more quickly than generally assumed. I am confident that some will be big companies with honored names. I just don't know which ones they are. It's like trying to stock-pick the next U.S. Leather.

For the next ten or fifteen years, most predictions of this sort are most likely to be wrong by being too conservative. What can you do about it? I offer these thoughts.

If you are young, hip, and knowledgeable you can try to pick the winners. If you are older and near retirement or retired (like me), you may need to acknowledge the difficulty of overcoming a lifetime of what is now not-very-helpful experience. You might succeed better at picking the losers and avoiding them. It depends upon your temperament.

Here are some suggestions:

1. The index approach. As noted above, it flushes the losers and increasingly concentrates on the winners. That's great, but you need to watch a few things, including valuation of the index, valuation of the big winners, and the proportion of the index that is made up of a few big winners. All three of these factors make me cautious about indexes right now. It's best, of course, to buy during panics or near major market lows, and especially before there's a huge surge in recognition of the major disruptive winners.

A rule of thumb: in major market drawdowns, buy new and growing companies which decline less than the market as a whole like Walmart (WMT) in the 1970s and Microsoft (MSFT) in the 1980s. The corollary: holding the index at a top, when established winners have become a big part of it, can be brutal in a bear market.

2. Listen to smart young people and notice what young people are actually doing (even the dumb ones). If I had taken notice of my stepson's determination to have an iPod, I would have rushed to buy Apple (AAPL). It would have been reinforced a few years later when one of my middle school tennis students got sent home from school for breaking the rule against texting in class - another hint to buy Apple. I'm not too hard on myself, though. Buffett missed Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), despite the fact that GEICO was paying them $10 per click for ads. The future is right under our noses, if we are paying attention. Old people need to open their minds and let the heralds of change come in.

My in-house millennials have finally gotten me to use Uber (Private:UBER) and identify a Tesla (TSLA) car when I see one. I won't buy Tesla anytime soon or go for an IPO of Uber, but I certainly recognize the implications of new technologies for the automobile industry and rippling out to everything related, starting with auto insurance and dealerships. And don't forget broad consequences of the gig economy and the sharing economy.

3. Pay attention to little details that provide clues to the big picture. A few nights ago, local television news noted that Macy's (NYSE:M) was renting out the top two floors of its Lake Street building. That's the iconic Marshall Field building (absorbed by Macy's) - the one with the Christmas windows people took their children downtown to see, Frango mints, and the Walnut Room where affluent women shoppers used to meet for lunch. It's over for brick and mortar retail. I don't and won't own a bit of it, whatever its temporary rallies and contrarian arguments in favor of companies touted as exceptions. Watch your mall REITs too.

4. And details part two. I have yet to hear anyone give a simple and persuasive explanation of how Bitcoin could serve as a currency or what sort of value it is storing. What really got my attention, though, was a recent (Feb. 23) news item on this site mentioning the fact that Bank of America (BAC) included in a note to its 10-K that cryptocurrencies were among the risks that "could require substantial expenditures to modify or adapt our existing products and services."

Five days later, JPMorgan (JPM) chimed in citing "the risk that payment processing and other services could be disrupted by technologies, such as cryptocurrencies, that require no intermediation."

That is a powerful sentence, as in death sentence. Intermediation is what banks do, and the BAC and JPM managements are currently the sharpest and most clear-headed in the sector. I have big positions in both, and in other bank stocks which I have hoped to hold for a long time. I'm watching this development closely.

5. Take note of what smart and open-minded older guys do when it comes to new technologies and risks. One of the more interesting Buffett moves of recent years has been his forays into alternative energy, including wind and solar (and an effort to buy a utility heavy in nuclear). I don't feel able to evaluate the solar stocks, so I'll just own a bit through Berkshire Hathaway. The real effect was a reinforcement of my view on fossil fuels. I had gotten out of the two oil majors and one oil service company I owned on the first corrective bounce after oil broke under 100, and I'm not getting back in.

6. Keep reading history. Its major lesson is that anything can happen - anything - but with foresight, close observation, clear thinking, and the will to take decisive action, you can probably deal with it.

