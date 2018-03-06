Safeguard Scientifics Is Unworthy Of Investment

The likelihood that Sierra is successful in releasing shareholder value has been significantly hampered with management's threat of a poison pill.

Investment Thesis

Safeguard Scientifics (SFE) is not worthy of investment, in spite of shareholder activism. The company continues to bleed free cash flow, and management has shown no ambition to release shareholder value, in spite of holding a strong portfolio of investment on its balance sheet.

Shareholder Activist

From its filed 13D, Sierra Capital Management ('Sierra') describes their dissatisfaction with Safeguard Scientifics' operations, with areas highlighted including, its management, expenses and capital allocation. Sierra would like to see Safeguard freshening up their board and reducing their operating expenses and realign management’s incentives. Sierra has gone so far as to meet up with Mr. Rosenthal, Safeguard Scientics' chairman and followed this meeting up with a phone call, demanding change on the board and delivering a confidential later with the names of qualified candidates who would execute on an improved strategy, reducing costs and improving governance, so that all shareholders would benefit.

Given that Sierra already owns roughly 5.1% of the shares; they certainly have enough skin in the game to demand change.

Insider Ownership

To further complicate Sierra's position, management does own some stock, not a lot though, all together close to 2%. So they also have skin in the game, though, not a whole lot. And all together, including the assumed acquisition of all their options (some of which are already in-the-money), management shares are worth approximately $5.5 million, which pales in comparison with the $44 million cash compensation that the board received in the past 10 years, and their total compensation of $64 million including options.

Moreover, here is another likely problem that Sierra most likely has,

The Board has determined that Mara Aspinall, Julie Dobson, Stephen Fisher, George MacKenzie, John Roberts and Robert Rosenthal, and previously determined that former directors, Andrew Lietz and Jack Messman (who each retired from our Board immediately prior to the 2016 Annual Shareholders Meeting), meet the above independence standards and have no other direct or indirect material relationships with us other than their directorship; therefore, each of such directors is independent within the meaning of the NYSE listing standards

Moving on, during 2017, only two insiders acquired Safeguard's stock, the CEO Zarrilli and the 'independent' director Lietz, with the later acquiring roughly $50K worth of stock, compared with his annual compensation of $41k in fees (cash and stock). Incidentally, Lietz is also a director in an unrelated company, Amphenol Corporation (APH), where between 2012-2014, he sold options amounting to roughly $3.5 million - which highlights that cash is not a problem for Lietz; but conviction in Safeguard's strategy is an issue.

Valuation

While I thoroughly applaud Sierra's work in attempting to freshen up Safeguard's board and release some of the company's stored up shareholder value. I am not entirely convinced that the company is indeed as undervalued as Sierra believes it is. While the company does carry a significant portfolio - which according to Sierra is worth at a minimum $350 million, versus the company's current market cap of $250 million, I have little hopes that this management will do what it takes to release shareholder value.

Moreover, given that the actual going concern continues to burn cash and has not generated any free cash flow in the past decade and that Safeguard's only real worth is derived from its opaque investments in other companies, I have little hope that Sierra will be successful in its endeavours.

Furthermore, when I starting doing some superficial analysis on Safeguard, I was surprised that this small cap had not been actively diluting its shareholders. Because, frequently, small caps have a tendency to quietly dilute its shareholders. However, when I spent a few more moments analyzing Safeguard it become immediately obvious that this first impression of mine was wrong. Safeguard has actually been repurchasing its shares, and doing so at much higher prices than its shares are currently priced at. For example, in FY 2014, while its shares were priced at roughly $19 dollars a share, Safeguard deployed $25 million repurchasing shares. Also, during FY 2015, while its shares were mostly above $16 a share, Safeguard also deployed a further $5 million to acquire its shares. More recently, while its shares were priced at 5 years lows, these repurchases have now stopped.

Takeaway

Not all shareholder activists work for the benefit of all shareholders. While Sierra highlights some very valid point, I am unsure how private investors might stand to benefit from investing in Safeguard. The only worthwhile aspect to Safeguard’s investment is its portfolio of investments in other companies, which as Sierra points out themselves, it is difficult to truly ascertain the 'actual' worth of these investments.

Furthermore, on 20, February 2018, management threatened with a poison pill to any shareholder acquiring above 4.99%, which in effect prevents Sierra from acquiring any more shares. So, we are left with a company with little to no interest in changing its operations from the status quo, and Sierra, its biggest shareholder prevented from releasing shareholder value.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

