Bonanza Creek Energy Is Back From The Dead

Having emerged from bankruptcy, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) now has a fighting chance. Its asset base is still basically the same, but without being burdened by enormous fixed costs, i.e. huge interest payments, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. should have a much easier time developing the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. Let's dig in.

Overview

Bonanza Creek has two main areas of operation. The first is its 67,000 net acre holding in Colorado which covers the Wattenberg Field and the North Park Basin. Bonanza is targeting the Niobrara shale and Codell sandstone formations across that acreage, with an eye on liquids-rich opportunities.

Source: Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.

Over in Arkansas, Bonanza has a 11,500 net acre position that covers the Dorcheat-Macedonia Field. Here the firm is developing the Cotton Valley formation, which is made up of limestone, sandstone, and shale (Bonanza is targeting the oil-bearing sandstone in the region). Bonanza also owns two gas processing facilities near the Dorcheat-Macedonia Field.

The company is considering divesting its Cotton Valley assets in order to fund its expected cash flow outspend this year and next. It will take time for Bonanza Creek to build up the kind of operating cash flow it needs to be self-sustaining while also being able to grow organically, and frontloading the cash flow from Cotton Valley via a divestment is one way to make that journey easier.

Another reason why an asset sale makes sense is that having two areas of operation often increases G&A, marketing, midstream, and other operating expenses unnecessarily (economies of scale can't be realized, and G&A moves higher as more managers, accountants, lawyers, executives are needed to oversee this division). Bonanza Creek is a small firm and should focus on developing just one play at the moment.

Without factoring in the cost of a permanent CEO, Bonanza Creek expects to spend $32-34 million per year on cash G&A expenses. While management has touted recent reductions in annual G&A and LOE expenses, which don’t get me wrong was good news, there is room for improvement at least on the margins. Getting rid of unnecessary overhead will keep moving Bonanza in the right direction.

Bonanza Creek pumped 2,800 BOE/d net out of its Cotton Valley asset in Q4, 57% of which was oil. Proved reserves stood at 12 million barrels of oil equivalent. That is equal to 19% of Bonanza’s total and oil production, and about 11% of its proven reserves. Divesting the asset will take a chunk out of its cash flow generation in the short term.

What will remain is 90 million BOE of proved reserves across 67,000 net acres that pumped out 12,000 BOE/d net in Q4 2017 (56% oil).

Aided by Bonanza’s $300 million capital expenditure budget, management expects the firm to produce 17,700-18,700 BOE/d net on average this year (doesn't include potential asset sale). That growth is weighted towards the back end of 2018, which means the benefits of its expansionary capex plan won’t be reflected on the company’s financial statements until 2H 2018-1H 2019.

Investors should note that having backloaded growth tends to cause the market to heavily discount the publicly traded upstream company’s growth potential until it is reflected on its financials. It is a show me, not tell me, story for Wall Street. In 2019, Bonanza expects to grow its production streams by 50% versus 2018 levels, which is what will make self-sufficient cash flow generation possible by 2020 (management aims for late-2019 at the earliest).

Management expects to utilize Bonanza’s cash flow, cash on hand ($12 million at the end of 2017), $192 million revolving credit line, and possibly divestment proceeds to cover its expected 2018 and 2019 cash flow shortfall. The company had no debt at the end of 2017, but intends on tapping its revolving credit line this year to cover its outspend. A borrowing base redetermination is coming this Spring, and there is a chance Bonanza could see its borrowing capacity increased. That would be a material improvement for Bonanza as its future financing needs would be assured.

It may seem odd that Bonanza Creek is taking on debt considering it just exited bankruptcy, but keep in mind the firm is drilling profitable wells in the Wattenberg Field. The problem comes down to Bonanza lacking the cash balance and cash flow generation to quickly capitalize on those opportunities. Borrowing money enables Bonanza to build up its production base at a much faster rate, and higher oil prices reduces the length of the payback period for each well. That future cash flow generation can then be used to organically fund its development program going forward, and ideally to pay down its revolver as well as market conditions permit.

Midstream overview

Bonanza Creek owns and operates some midstream infrastructure in Colorado that supports its upstream operations. The company has allocated $28 million of its 2018 capex budget to Rocky Mountain Infrastructure, a midstream entity Bonanza owns 100% of. RMI owns a small gas gathering system with 100 MMcf/d of capacity, four central production facilities, six field compression stations, and water handling infrastructure (water disposal pipelines and connections to disposal wells) in the general Wattenberg Field area.

In order to protect its natural gas and natural gas liquids realizations, Bonanza is investing in pipeline connections that will link its gas gathering systems to third-party processing plants. Curetone Midstream is building a 60 MMcf/d cryogenic processing plant, a facility that separates out “dry” (methane) gas from “wet” (ethane, propane, butane) gas, in the region that will be connected to RMI’s gas system. The pipeline connections are expected to be completed by Q2 2018, with the processing plant coming online in 2H 2018.

This development is particularly important because Bonanza, and the industry as a whole operating in Colorado, has been having problems with gas gathering, processing, and takeaway capacity meeting rising gas production volumes. Bonanza’s high line pressure problems should be alleviated (for now) by the end of this year, assuming all goes according to plan.

RMI also has the option to build an oil pipeline in the region to NGL Energy Partners LP’s (NYSE:NGL) Riverside terminal, which is in Weld County, Colorado. That is significant because the Riverside terminal is connected to the Grand Mesa oil pipeline, which can carry 150,000 barrels of crude per day down to Cushing, Oklahoma. While these infrastructure investments will be relatively small at first, over the years, this is how upstream firms build out a very valuable midstream division. RMI operations currently cater to Bonanza Creek Energy and Bonanza’s working interest partners production streams, but could later grow to service third-party volumes which is where the real upside lays.

Final thoughts

Keep in mind Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. isn’t going to be cash flow positive until the end of next year, and the firm is taking on debt in the meantime to fund its growth ambitions. $60 WTI will do Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. a whole lot of good as the Wattenberg Field, outside the core (which is competitive with the STACK, Permian, and Eagle Ford on the basis of incremental well returns), is largely a Tier 2 opportunity that doesn’t make economic sense to actively develop (in comparison to acreage retention efforts or bringing wells online to meet minimum volume commitments) unless WTI is in the low-to-mid-$50s.

Pushing WTI up to $60 a barrel, or higher, makes free cash flow generation a very accomplishable feat for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. over its given timeline. Before then, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. should post positive net income generation barring any special items that may arise. Once the company has built up its production base to levels where it can be free cash flow positive, management should seriously consider paying down the balance on the firm's revolver in order to remain financially flexible in the future. Thanks for reading!

