Dividend Sensei's Portfolio Update 25: Invest Against The Crowd If You Want To Get Rich

This week there are 28 quality high-yield stocks to buy that are trading near 52-week lows (ultra value list).

Pattern Energy and EPR Properties' post earning crashes also offered a chance to add to both at mouth-watering prices.

The capital went into filling out the rest of my Main Street Capital position and starting one in W.P Carey. Both were trading near 52-week lows.

I discovered that one of my Canadian utilities was not in fact covering the dividend and so sold at a modest loss to head off a likely dividend cut.

Another hard week for high-yield stocks especially: REITs, MLPs, and utilities created even more amazing buying opportunities.

Source: imgflip

First, let me be very clear that this is my personal portfolio tailored to my specific financial situation, risk profile, time horizon, and personality traits. I am not recommending anyone mirror this portfolio, which is merely designed to show my unique, rule-based, methodical approach to value-focused, long-term, dividend growth investing.

My situation is unique, as though only 31, I'm already retired (medical retirement from the Army), thus making this portfolio an income-focused retirement portfolio (though in a taxable account). I'm also working full time (self-employed) and thus have an external source of income to continually add to this portfolio. I do not plan to actually tap the portfolio's income stream for 20-25 years, when I plan to move my family (and help support my parents) to the promised land of my people (retired dividend investors): Sarasota, Florida.

What this portfolio can be used for is investing ideas; however, this portfolio includes high-, low-, as well as medium-risk stocks, so it's up to each individual to do their own individual research and decide which, if any, of my holdings are right for you.

For a detailed explanation of my methodology, please read my introductory article to the EDDGE 3.0 portfolio. However, keep in mind that the portfolio is not static, and both it and the underlying investment strategy will evolve and adapt over time. This is because a changing world, new knowledge, and more experience will cause me to fine tune it over coming years and decades to maximize my income and total returns.

Also to make it easier to digest, I've decided to try separating my weekly investment lesson/commentary from the actual portfolio update. This week's market commentary explains why, though terrible, a trade war isn't likely to kill the economy, or the bull market.

What Happened This Week

It was another bad week for high-yield stocks, a great one for my long-term contrarian value-focused strategy.

First off I should explain why I no longer believe in the safety of Crius Energy Trust’s (OTC:CRIUF) dividend after carefully examining the work of short Hindenburg Research. Yes, this article is a short attack, and some of the claims it makes are ad hominem attacks that have not been proven and thus bear no merit on my decision.

However, the accounting work this author does indicates to me that the dividend is potentially not safe but destructive return of capital. In addition after further investigation, I've determined that Crius's heavy exposure to the brutal merchant power business is not for me. It's too much like Just Energy Group (JE), another Canadian utility that enjoyed years of strong dividend growth, but then went on to cut numerous times.

Some people will harangue me for "falling for a short's lies" but in the past, I've found short articles to be highly useful. In fact, several have caused me to exit a position long before a dividend cut that sent the price cratering (like StoneMor Partners (NYSE:STON) and Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA)).

The sale freed up a lot of cash that I put too much better use, in low/medium-risk stocks. For one thing I finished off my full position in Main Street Capital (MAIN), which was fortunately still at 52-week lows. I had $600 left over to get started on the next new ultra value stock, W.P Carey (WPC).

Then at the end of the week, Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) and EPR Properties (EPR) announced earnings that I thought were solid, but the market disagreed. Both fell about 10% the next day, and I used the overreactions to add $500 to each.

Pattern's freezing of the dividend at current levels probably spooked the market. However, management hit its guidance of 100% CAFD payout ratio in 2017. More importantly, CAFD growth is expected to accelerate in 2018 (up 14% mid-range guidance), which should bring the payout ratio down to 90% to 100% (95% midrange).

That's on track for management's long-term plan to bring the payout low enough (80% to 85%) so that strong dividend growth can resume. I don't expect any growth for at least the next two to three years, but at a 10% yield, I don't need one to buy at these fire sale prices.

EPR Properties' drop was even more surprising, and caused by a lowering of 2018 AFFO/share guidance. The REIT finished the year with 98% occupancy, an average tenant EBITDAR/rent coverage ratio of 1.7 (strong tenants), and 4% AFFO/share growth. It recently raised the dividend for the 8th consecutive year (6%).

Next year even with very conservative guidance, (nearly no net investment), AFFO/share is expected to rise about 5.6%. And since management has a policy of keeping the payout ratio at 80%, this likely means we'll get a 5% dividend hike in 2018 (for 2019).

The bottom line is that both stocks suffered major market knee-jerk reactions. Precisely the kind that value investors like me enjoy taking advantage of.

Buys/Sells This Week

Sold $3,600 Crius Energy Trust - 16% loss (0.4% of capital)

Bought $3,000 Main Street Capital

Bought $600 W.P. Carey

Bought $500 Pattern Energy Group

Bought $500 EPR Properties

Note that in order to take advantage of EPR and PEGI's drops, I had to borrow $1,000 against next week's incoming cash. I have no plans to continue doing that since earnings season is now largely over, and so don't expect more such opportunities to arise.

Tentative Plan Going Forward

Recently, I highlighted my new simplified weekly buying strategy. Basically, each week I take the cash coming in (from my high savings rate of about 85% post tax income) and then buy what's most on sale.

Since diversification is my goal right now, that means buying the highest-yielding ultra value stock (see list at end of article) that I don't yet have a full position in.

Due to borrowing against the cash I have coming in this week, I'll only be able to buy $1,250 in stocks this week. I've decided that in addition to diversifying via the ultra value list, I'll also be taking advantage of the dips in stocks I already own.

I plan to do that if a stock I own is down 10% or more, and I haven't recently added to it. Looking at my bottom 10 performers PEGI is the worst off, but I just added to it. So next on the list is Enbridge Inc. (ENB), so that's what gets this week's top off.

The new ultra value I'm adding to the portfolio is $750 into Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT), which has jumped ahead of WPC this week. I've looked at the earnings and consider the recent crash overblown and I like the long-term growth prospects.

Chatham represents my 37th stock position and my first hotel REIT. While it doesn't provide sector diversification, it's nice to add yet another REIT industry to my portfolio. I now own REITs with exposure to: retail, infrastructure, data centers, storage, offices, industrial, and hotels.

Q1 Dividend Increases

EPD +0.6% increase = + $1 per year

CRIUF +3.2% increase = + $22 per year

OHI +1.5% increase = + $6 per year

O +3.1% increase = + $4 per year

EQGP +7.0% increase = + $6 per year

EQM + 4.6% increase = +$9 per year

CNXM +3.6% increase = + $11 per year

MPLX + 3.4% increase = + $9 per year

D + 10% increase = + $8 per year

SPG + 5.4% increase = + $8 per year

BPY + 6.8% increase = + $13 per year

BIP + 8.1% increase = + $11 per year

MPW + 4.2% increase = + $15 per year

QTS + 5.1% increase = + $7 per year

CM + 2.9% increase = + $3 per year

Total Dividend Increases: $133 more per year

Portfolio's Trailing 12-Month Organic Dividend Growth: +8.3%

Dip Recommendation List

This list represents quality blue chip dividend stocks that are worth owning, but whose yields are just a tad under my target yield. However, a combination of company-specific dip plus a dividend increase could cause them to reach my target yield which would mean that I would snatch them up (get in while the getting is good). Bolded stocks are currently at or above their target yields.

STAG Industrial (STAG) - medium risk (unproven in recession), target 6% yield, current yield 6.2% (ultra value) Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) - low risk, 4% target yield, current yield 4.2%. Altria (MO) - low risk, target yield 4.0%, current yield 4.5%. Crown Castle (CCI) - low risk, target yield 4.0%, current yield 4.0%. NextEra Energy Partners (NEP)- low risk, target yield 4.0%, current yield 4.0%. Pfizer (PFE) - low risk, target yield 4.0%, current yield 3.8%. NextEra Energy (NEE) - low risk, target yield 3.0%, current yield 2.9%. AbbVie (ABBV) - low risk (fast growing dividend aristocrat), target 3.5% yield, current yield 3.3%. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - low risk, 4% target yield, current yield 3.8%.

Correction Recommendation List

The correction list is the top five quality dividend stocks I want to own, that would likely require a broader correction before I can buy them. Bolded stocks are currently at or above their target yields.

Main Street Capital (MAIN) - low risk, target yield 7%, current yield 7.9% Kimco Realty (KIM): - low risk, target yield 7%, current yield 7.3%. W.P. Carey (WPC) - low risk, target 6% yield, current yield 6.7% (ultra value). National Retail Properties (NNN) - low risk, target yield 5.0%, current yield 5.0%. National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) - medium risk (unproven in recession), target yield 4.0%, current yield 4.5%.

Because corrections usually only last one to three months, I have decided that I will only maintain a list of five correction buy list stocks. Everything that doesn't make the correction list is thus shifted to the bear market/crash list.

Bear Market/Crash Recommendation List

Stocks whose yields are all 20+% away from my target yields.

Bear markets (20% to 39.9% declines from all-time highs) and crashes (40+% decline from all-time high) usually only occur during recessions and last from one to three years. Thus, they offer longer and stronger chances to load up on Grade A blue chips and dividend aristocrats/kings that are currently at frothy valuations.

My goal during a bull market is to buy stocks yielding only 4% or higher. This might sound counterintuitive, but it's actually not. That's because there is always something of quality on sale in some beaten down industry, such as retail REITs, or pipeline MLPs. Only during a market crash, will I allow myself to go as low as (but no lower than) a 3% yield.

That will allow me to pick up some truly high-quality and legendary dividend growth stocks - those in other sectors that are now closed to me due to high market valuations and low yields.

My current crash list is:

Public Storage (PSA) - low risk, target yield 4%, current yield 4.1%. Exxon Mobil (XOM) - low risk (dividend king), 4% target yield, current yield 4.1%, Ultra Value (near 52-week low). Chevron (CVX) - low risk (dividend king), 4% target yield, current yield 4.0%. Genuine Parts Company (GPC) - low risk (dividend king), 3% target yield, current yield 3.2%. Extra Space Storage (EXR) - low risk, 4% target yield, current yield 3.7%. Boeing (BA) - low risk, 3% target yield, current yield 2.0%. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - low risk, 3% target yield, current yield 2.6%. 3M (MMM) - low risk, 3% target yield, current yield 2.4%. Home Depot (HD) - low risk, 3% target yield, current yield 2.3%. Microsoft (MSFT) - low risk, 3% target yield, current yield 1.8%. Apple (AAPL) - low risk, 3% target yield, current yield 1.4%. Amgen (AMGN) - low risk, 4% target yield, current yield 2.9%. Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - low risk, target yield 4.0%, current yield 3.2%. Digital Realty Trust (DLR): - low risk, 4% target yield, current yield 3.6%, (ultra value) Target (TGT) - low risk, target 5% yield, current yield 3.3%. Texas Instruments (TXN) - low risk, 3% target yield, current yield 2.3%. Leggett & Platt (LEG) -low risk (dividend aristocrat), 4% target yield, current yield 3.4%. Visa (V) - low risk, 1.0% target yield, current yield 0.7%

This list is now almost full (I'm capping it at 25 names).

The Portfolio Today

Source: Morningstar

Dividend Risk Ratings

Low risk: High dividend safety and predictable growth for 5+ years, max portfolio size 10% (core holding, SWAN candidate).

Medium risk: Dividend safe and potentially growing for next two to three years, max portfolio size 5%.

High risk: Dividend safe and predictable for one year, max portfolio size 1.0%.

Ultra High Risk: Dividend Cut is Likely in the next year or two (like WPG), max portfolio size 1%. Note that I personally do not invest in ultra high risk dividend stocks.

Safety Outlooks:

Negative outlook: Fundamentals of industry and/or company are deteriorating, rising risk of safety downgrade. If turnaround story, turnaround unlikely to succeed

Stable outlook: Fundamentals are stable, or if in turnaround management plan seems likely to work, risk of safety downgrade low.

Positive outlook: Fundamentals are strong and rising

High-Risk Stocks

Uniti Group (UNIT) - negative outlook (turnaround not likely to succeed)

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) - positive outlook.

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI): Due to ongoing downturn in SNF industry - stable outlook (confidence in turnaround plan).

Medium-Risk Stocks

Pattern Energy Group (PEGI): Will be upgraded when payout ratio declines under 85% - positive outlook.

QTS Realty (QTS): Stable outlook

Tallgrass Energy Partners (TEP): Due to short-term (3 year) nature of contracts - stable outlook.

Tallgrass Energy GP (TEGP): Stable outlook.

Medical Properties Trust (MPW): Due to long-term uncertainty surrounding medical REITs - positive outlook.

EPR Properties (EPR): Due to exposure to cinemas (declining over time) - positive outlook

Chatham Lodging Trust (CLD): due to volatility of hotel cash flow - stable outlook

Low-Risk Stocks

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) - stable outlook

MPLX (MPLX) - stable outlook

AT&T (T) - stable outlook

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) - negative outlook

EQT Midstream Partners (EQM) - stable outlook

Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) - stable outlook

TransAlta Renewables (OTC:TRSWF) - stable outlook

Simon Property Group (SPG) - stable outlook

Enbridge (ENB) - stable outlook

Realty Income (O) - stable outlook

EQT GP Holdings (EQGP) - stable outlook

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) - positive outlook

Dominion Energy (D) - stable outlook

STORE Capital (STOR) - stable outlook

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) - stable outlook

Telus (TU) - stable outlook

Ventas (VTR) - stable outlook

Iron Mountain (IRM) - stable outlook

CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM) - stable outlook

Antero Midstream Partners (AM) - stable outlook

Antero Midstream GP (AMGP) - stable outlook

Spectra Energy Partners (SEP) - stable outlook

W.P. Carey (WPC) - stable outlook

Back to deleveraging mode, as I wait for the potential correction retracement. My focus is on more diversification to crash-proof my portfolio against the next recession.

My portfolio began with five stocks, all medium to high risk, in two sectors. Right now, I'm up to 36 stocks, mostly low-to-medium risk, in six sectors. By next week, I'll be up to 37 holdings in six sectors. The goal by year-end is 45 to 50 stocks in six to seven sectors.

The Morningstar holdings graphic is capable of showing my top 50 positions. However, my long-term goal is 200 stocks, which I estimate will take about 10 years to accomplish (barring a bear market).

Top 10 Dividend Sources

Tallgrass Energy Partners: 6.6% Pattern Energy Group: 5.8% Uniti Group: 5.5% EPR Properties: 4.4% Omega Healthcare Investors: 4.4% New Residential Investment Corp: 4.2% Enterprise Product Partners: 4.2% Medical Properties Trust: 4.2% CNX Midstream Partners: 3.6% Brookfield Real Estate Services: 3.6% Everything Else: 53.5%

The ultimate goal is to diversify enough to ensure no stock represents more than 5% of my income. That's to ensure that in a worst-case scenario in which one of my holdings' investment thesis breaks, my overall dividend income will be minimally affected.

However, because I weight by yield, this may take a few months before I can grow and diversify the portfolio enough to accomplish this.

I've decided to lower my dividend risk caps on high risk stocks to 1%. That means that I won't be adding to UNIT, NRZ, or OHI going forward. At least not until I can grow the portfolio sufficiently to get them down to 0.75% each.

Source: Morningstar

The portfolio has become far more diversified by stock style, especially compared to the early days when it was pretty much 100% small cap value.

Over time, I plan to use Trapping Value, the Canadian high-yield guru, as a source for lots of Canadian high-yield investments. Combined with some quality Canadian banks, I will have plenty of exposure to non-US holdings. Of course, the overall international exposure will be rather limited because I only own stocks with a history of stable or rising dividends. The variable pay nature of most foreign dividend stocks means they don't fit my needs.

Fortunately, over time, owning many blue chip multinationals will still mean I'm benefiting from an international dividend empire. For example, CM has large overseas and emerging market exposure. Meanwhile, future dividend aristocrat additions like MMM and MDT also do a lot of business overseas, as does BA.

Once we experience a market crash, I'll be able to further diversify by style and market cap when I add numerous growth stocks and blue chips to the portfolio.

Source: Morningstar

My portfolio is made up of three core sectors, all currently highly rate sensitive (I'm okay with that since rate sensitivity is a short-term phenomenon):

42% REITs

32% Pipeline MLPs

13% Utilities

Utilities will eventually increase a bit as I plan to add several more including NEP, NEE, BEP, EMRAF, and TERP. These are the only utilities I plan to own because most stocks in that sector have insufficient growth rates for my goals.

I'll have to wait until the next market crash (whenever that is) to add most of my remaining sectors. That's because I can't use margin until a correction starts, and even then I am going to be very conservative with taking on leverage.

That's not just to avoid overleveraging the portfolio to dangerous levels but also because IBKR margin rates are pegged to the Fed Funds rate, which is steadily rising. My goal for every dollar borrowed is to have a minimum net yield spread (yield minus margin rate) of 1%.

Since a correction is likely to strike when rates are high, this means I will be limited to buying a modest number of high-yield stocks during that time. Only during the next recession will margin rates drop low enough to make it profitable to buy lower-yielding (3%) blue chips and growth stocks.

Source: Simply Safe Dividends

Projected Portfolio Dividends Over Time

Time Frame Inflation Adjusted Total Annual Portfolio Net Dividends 5 Years $9,995 10 Years $12,757 15 Years $16,282 20 Years $20,780 25 Years $26,521 30 Years $33,849 40 Years $55,137 50 Years $89,812 100 Years $1,029,917

Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Dave Ramsey Investment Calculator, Morningstar

Keep in mind that this table only takes into account organic (stock level) dividend growth. It doesn't consider fresh savings I'm adding over time, nor that I reinvest my dividends. In fact, at my current savings rate, I estimate that within 13 years, I'll hit $100,000 per year in net dividends.

Still, it's an impressive thing to see just how powerful compounding can be, especially since these figures are in today's purchasing power (inflation-adjusted). I use a 7% long-term dividend growth estimate and a 2.0% inflation estimate.

Over time, as I diversify my portfolio, the long-term growth rate will likely fall to about 7% to 8%. This is my long-term goal representing 4.5% to 5.5% inflation adjusted income growth. Ultimately, the goal is to build a highly diversified, low risk 5% yielding portfolio with a 7% dividend growth rate that should generate about 12% unlevered total returns (9.5% inflation adjusted total returns).

In perspective, the S&P 500's 20-year median annual dividend growth rate has been 6.2%. So, the goal is to about triple the market's yield, with about 1% faster dividend growth. Since 1871, the S&P 500 has generated annual total returns of 9.1%. The market's historical inflation adjusted total returns has been 7.0%

Thus, the idea is to prove that a high-yield dividend growth portfolio can easily beat the market over time. That is if the individual holdings are all above average or excellent quality.

Portfolio Stats

Holdings: 36

Portfolio Size: $123,300

Equity: $93,477

Remaining Margin Buying Power: $223,006

Margin Used: $30,005

Debt/Equity: 0.32

Dividends/Interest Ratio: 9.9

Distance To Margin Call: 59.9%

Current Margin Rate: 2.92%

Yield: 7.1%

Yield On Cost: 6.7%

Yield On Equity Cost (net yield on cash I have invested): 7.8%

Cumulative Total Return Since Inception (Since September 8th, 2017): -9.3%

Cumulative Unlevered Total Return Since Inception: -5.9%

Year To Date Unlevered Total Return: -10.0%

Annualized Unlevered Total Return (YTD 2018): -48%

Unrealized Capital Gains (Current Holdings): $-6,361 (-5.1%)

Cumulative Dividends Received (including accrued dividends): $6,355

Annual Dividends: $8,708

Annual Interest: $876

Annual Net Dividends: $7,832

Monthly Average Net Dividends: $653

Daily Average Net Dividends (my business empire never sleeps): $21.46

Source: Simply Safe Dividends

Portfolio Beta (volatility relative to S&P 500): 0.69

Projected Long-Term Dividend Growth: 7.0%

Projected Annual Unlevered Total Return: 13.7%

Projected Net Levered Annual Total Return: 17.2%

10 Worst-Performing Positions

Stock Loss Cost Basis PEGI -16.2% $20.39 ENB -16.1% $37.53 AMGP -15.9% $21.98 IRM -14.9% $37.09 AM -13.5% $30.41 HASI -13.3% $20.80 AQN -10.8% $11.10 D -10.3% $72.50 TRSWF -9.9% $13.00 UNIT -9.1% $16.19

Source: Interactive Brokers

Another rough week for high-yield stocks. However, it does appear as if we've finally bottomed, at least where REITs are concerned. REITs interest rate sensitivity seems to be abating and they are now going up even on down market days.

10 Best-Performing Positions

Stock Gain Cost Basis CNXM 9.7% $16.42 BREUF 9.4% $16.50 T 7.7% $33.71 MPW 3.1% $12.31 EPD 2.7% $24.49 NRZ 0.8% $16.36 SKT 0.3% $22.64 MPLX -0.1% $34.60 SPG -0.20% $155.79 WPC -0.3% $60.31

Source: Interactive Brokers

Pretty impressed with how BREUF has held up during a time when all high-yield stocks have suffered. Brookfield does good work, so I thank Trapping Value for bringing this gem to my attention.

Ultra Value Stocks Worth Buying Right Now

While I may be tapped out of additional buying power, that doesn't mean I'm not always on the hunt for quality, undervalued dividend growth stocks.

So, here are the ones I recommend you check out. They are all near 52-week lows, and I would buy them (if I had the capital) at this time because I am confident they can generate long-term 10+% (unlevered) total returns.

Note: Buy indicates I believe a stock is a good investment right now, while Strong Buy means I consider the company to be a Grade A industry leader (and a safer company) trading at particularly excellent levels.

I also include the dividend risk ratings for each stock:

Ultra-low risk: (Limited to ETFs with proven histories of steadily growing dividends over time), max portfolio size 15% (core holding).

Low risk: High dividend safety and predictable growth for 5+ years, max portfolio size 10% (core holding).

Medium risk: Dividend safe and potentially growing for next two to three years, max portfolio size 5%.

High risk: Dividend safe and predictable for one year, max portfolio size 2.5%.

Note also that I only include low to medium risk stocks on the UV list.

The stocks are in order of highest to lowest yield:

Bottom Line: Don't Curse The Market For Falling Stocks, Rejoice In The Buying Opportunities

Some readers truly don't believe me when I say that I'm not looking for short-term profits. That's fine, it's why I do these updates, as a real time investment journal to show not just my weekly buys/sells but my overall approach.

It's certainly been a painful six months, at least from the perspective of most REIT-heavy portfolios. However, having invested through three crashes in my lifetime, I am comfortable with enduring a 12 to 24 months of pain, for the rich long-term gains that I know are coming.

Heck during the oil crash, I spent 18 months piling into blue chip MLPs like EPD, MMP, and SEP. Oil prices crashing 76%, interest rates rising 1%, and the first correction in four years all came together for a perfect storm of falling prices.

However, I happily kept buying throughout, never wavering in dedicating to contrarian value investing. Today that portfolio (I lost it in my divorce) would have generated 29.1% annualized total returns compared to the S&P 500's 9.1%. That's over a period of 40 months. So you see this investment strategy works fabulously IF you have the patience, discipline, and sheer grit to gut it out during sector downturns.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD, TEP, PEGI, CNXM, MPW, ,MPLX, BREUF, EQM, AM, OHI, T, O, TRSWF, IRM, SKT, BPY, VTR, STOR, BIP, SPG, UNIT, ENB, NRZ, EQGP, TU, CM, AQN, D, AMGP, SEP, TEGP, QTS, EPR, CLDT, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.