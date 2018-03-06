Dividend Sensei's Portfolio Update 25: Invest Against The Crowd If You Want To Get Rich

Source: imgflip
First, let me be very clear that this is my personal portfolio tailored to my specific financial situation, risk profile, time horizon, and personality traits. I am not recommending anyone mirror this portfolio, which is merely designed to show my unique, rule-based, methodical approach to value-focused, long-term, dividend growth investing.
My situation is unique, as though only 31, I'm already retired (medical retirement from the Army), thus making this portfolio an income-focused retirement portfolio (though in a taxable account). I'm also working full time (self-employed) and thus have an external source of income to continually add to this portfolio. I do not plan to actually tap the portfolio's income stream for 20-25 years, when I plan to move my family (and help support my parents) to the promised land of my people (retired dividend investors): Sarasota, Florida.
What this portfolio can be used for is investing ideas; however, this portfolio includes high-, low-, as well as medium-risk stocks, so it's up to each individual to do their own individual research and decide which, if any, of my holdings are right for you.
For a detailed explanation of my methodology, please read my introductory article to the EDDGE 3.0 portfolio. However, keep in mind that the portfolio is not static, and both it and the underlying investment strategy will evolve and adapt over time. This is because a changing world, new knowledge, and more experience will cause me to fine tune it over coming years and decades to maximize my income and total returns.
Also to make it easier to digest, I've decided to try separating my weekly investment lesson/commentary from the actual portfolio update. This week's market commentary explains why, though terrible, a trade war isn't likely to kill the economy, or the bull market.
What Happened This Week
It was another bad week for high-yield stocks, a great one for my long-term contrarian value-focused strategy.
First off I should explain why I no longer believe in the safety of Crius Energy Trust’s (OTC:CRIUF) dividend after carefully examining the work of short Hindenburg Research. Yes, this article is a short attack, and some of the claims it makes are ad hominem attacks that have not been proven and thus bear no merit on my decision.
However, the accounting work this author does indicates to me that the dividend is potentially not safe but destructive return of capital. In addition after further investigation, I've determined that Crius's heavy exposure to the brutal merchant power business is not for me. It's too much like Just Energy Group (JE), another Canadian utility that enjoyed years of strong dividend growth, but then went on to cut numerous times.
Some people will harangue me for "falling for a short's lies" but in the past, I've found short articles to be highly useful. In fact, several have caused me to exit a position long before a dividend cut that sent the price cratering (like StoneMor Partners (NYSE:STON) and Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA)).
The sale freed up a lot of cash that I put too much better use, in low/medium-risk stocks. For one thing I finished off my full position in Main Street Capital (MAIN), which was fortunately still at 52-week lows. I had $600 left over to get started on the next new ultra value stock, W.P Carey (WPC).
Then at the end of the week, Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) and EPR Properties (EPR) announced earnings that I thought were solid, but the market disagreed. Both fell about 10% the next day, and I used the overreactions to add $500 to each.
Pattern's freezing of the dividend at current levels probably spooked the market. However, management hit its guidance of 100% CAFD payout ratio in 2017. More importantly, CAFD growth is expected to accelerate in 2018 (up 14% mid-range guidance), which should bring the payout ratio down to 90% to 100% (95% midrange).
That's on track for management's long-term plan to bring the payout low enough (80% to 85%) so that strong dividend growth can resume. I don't expect any growth for at least the next two to three years, but at a 10% yield, I don't need one to buy at these fire sale prices.
EPR Properties' drop was even more surprising, and caused by a lowering of 2018 AFFO/share guidance. The REIT finished the year with 98% occupancy, an average tenant EBITDAR/rent coverage ratio of 1.7 (strong tenants), and 4% AFFO/share growth. It recently raised the dividend for the 8th consecutive year (6%).
Next year even with very conservative guidance, (nearly no net investment), AFFO/share is expected to rise about 5.6%. And since management has a policy of keeping the payout ratio at 80%, this likely means we'll get a 5% dividend hike in 2018 (for 2019).
The bottom line is that both stocks suffered major market knee-jerk reactions. Precisely the kind that value investors like me enjoy taking advantage of.
Buys/Sells This Week
Sold $3,600 Crius Energy Trust - 16% loss (0.4% of capital)
Bought $3,000 Main Street Capital
Bought $600 W.P. Carey
Bought $500 Pattern Energy Group
Bought $500 EPR Properties
Note that in order to take advantage of EPR and PEGI's drops, I had to borrow $1,000 against next week's incoming cash. I have no plans to continue doing that since earnings season is now largely over, and so don't expect more such opportunities to arise.
Tentative Plan Going Forward
Recently, I highlighted my new simplified weekly buying strategy. Basically, each week I take the cash coming in (from my high savings rate of about 85% post tax income) and then buy what's most on sale.
Since diversification is my goal right now, that means buying the highest-yielding ultra value stock (see list at end of article) that I don't yet have a full position in.
Due to borrowing against the cash I have coming in this week, I'll only be able to buy $1,250 in stocks this week. I've decided that in addition to diversifying via the ultra value list, I'll also be taking advantage of the dips in stocks I already own.
I plan to do that if a stock I own is down 10% or more, and I haven't recently added to it. Looking at my bottom 10 performers PEGI is the worst off, but I just added to it. So next on the list is Enbridge Inc. (ENB), so that's what gets this week's top off.
The new ultra value I'm adding to the portfolio is $750 into Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT), which has jumped ahead of WPC this week. I've looked at the earnings and consider the recent crash overblown and I like the long-term growth prospects.
Chatham represents my 37th stock position and my first hotel REIT. While it doesn't provide sector diversification, it's nice to add yet another REIT industry to my portfolio. I now own REITs with exposure to: retail, infrastructure, data centers, storage, offices, industrial, and hotels.
Q1 Dividend Increases
EPD +0.6% increase = + $1 per year
CRIUF +3.2% increase = + $22 per year
OHI +1.5% increase = + $6 per year
O +3.1% increase = + $4 per year
EQGP +7.0% increase = + $6 per year
EQM + 4.6% increase = +$9 per year
CNXM +3.6% increase = + $11 per year
MPLX + 3.4% increase = + $9 per year
D + 10% increase = + $8 per year
SPG + 5.4% increase = + $8 per year
BPY + 6.8% increase = + $13 per year
BIP + 8.1% increase = + $11 per year
MPW + 4.2% increase = + $15 per year
QTS + 5.1% increase = + $7 per year
CM + 2.9% increase = + $3 per year
Total Dividend Increases: $133 more per year
Portfolio's Trailing 12-Month Organic Dividend Growth: +8.3%
Dip Recommendation List
This list represents quality blue chip dividend stocks that are worth owning, but whose yields are just a tad under my target yield. However, a combination of company-specific dip plus a dividend increase could cause them to reach my target yield which would mean that I would snatch them up (get in while the getting is good). Bolded stocks are currently at or above their target yields.
STAG Industrial (STAG) - medium risk (unproven in recession), target 6% yield, current yield 6.2% (ultra value)
Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) - low risk, 4% target yield, current yield 4.2%.
Altria (MO) - low risk, target yield 4.0%, current yield 4.5%.
Crown Castle (CCI) - low risk, target yield 4.0%, current yield 4.0%.
NextEra Energy Partners (NEP)- low risk, target yield 4.0%, current yield 4.0%.
Pfizer (PFE) - low risk, target yield 4.0%, current yield 3.8%.
NextEra Energy (NEE) - low risk, target yield 3.0%, current yield 2.9%.
AbbVie (ABBV) - low risk (fast growing dividend aristocrat), target 3.5% yield, current yield 3.3%.
Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - low risk, 4% target yield, current yield 3.8%.
Correction Recommendation List
The correction list is the top five quality dividend stocks I want to own, that would likely require a broader correction before I can buy them. Bolded stocks are currently at or above their target yields.
Main Street Capital (MAIN) - low risk, target yield 7%, current yield 7.9%
Kimco Realty (KIM): - low risk, target yield 7%, current yield 7.3%.
W.P. Carey (WPC) - low risk, target 6% yield, current yield 6.7% (ultra value).
National Retail Properties (NNN) - low risk, target yield 5.0%, current yield 5.0%.
National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) - medium risk (unproven in recession), target yield 4.0%, current yield 4.5%.
Because corrections usually only last one to three months, I have decided that I will only maintain a list of five correction buy list stocks. Everything that doesn't make the correction list is thus shifted to the bear market/crash list.
Bear Market/Crash Recommendation List
Stocks whose yields are all 20+% away from my target yields.
Bear markets (20% to 39.9% declines from all-time highs) and crashes (40+% decline from all-time high) usually only occur during recessions and last from one to three years. Thus, they offer longer and stronger chances to load up on Grade A blue chips and dividend aristocrats/kings that are currently at frothy valuations.
My goal during a bull market is to buy stocks yielding only 4% or higher. This might sound counterintuitive, but it's actually not. That's because there is always something of quality on sale in some beaten down industry, such as retail REITs, or pipeline MLPs. Only during a market crash, will I allow myself to go as low as (but no lower than) a 3% yield.
That will allow me to pick up some truly high-quality and legendary dividend growth stocks - those in other sectors that are now closed to me due to high market valuations and low yields.
My current crash list is:
Public Storage (PSA) - low risk, target yield 4%, current yield 4.1%.
Exxon Mobil (XOM) - low risk (dividend king), 4% target yield, current yield 4.1%, Ultra Value (near 52-week low).
Chevron (CVX) - low risk (dividend king), 4% target yield, current yield 4.0%.
Genuine Parts Company (GPC) - low risk (dividend king), 3% target yield, current yield 3.2%.
Extra Space Storage (EXR) - low risk, 4% target yield, current yield 3.7%.
Boeing (BA) - low risk, 3% target yield, current yield 2.0%.
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - low risk, 3% target yield, current yield 2.6%.
3M (MMM) - low risk, 3% target yield, current yield 2.4%.
Home Depot (HD) - low risk, 3% target yield, current yield 2.3%.
Microsoft (MSFT) - low risk, 3% target yield, current yield 1.8%.
Apple (AAPL) - low risk, 3% target yield, current yield 1.4%.
Amgen (AMGN) - low risk, 4% target yield, current yield 2.9%.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - low risk, target yield 4.0%, current yield 3.2%.
Digital Realty Trust (DLR): - low risk, 4% target yield, current yield 3.6%, (ultra value)
Target (TGT) - low risk, target 5% yield, current yield 3.3%.
Texas Instruments (TXN) - low risk, 3% target yield, current yield 2.3%.
Leggett & Platt (LEG) -low risk (dividend aristocrat), 4% target yield, current yield 3.4%.
Visa (V) - low risk, 1.0% target yield, current yield 0.7%
This list is now almost full (I'm capping it at 25 names).
The Portfolio Today
Source: Morningstar
Dividend Risk Ratings
Low risk: High dividend safety and predictable growth for 5+ years, max portfolio size 10% (core holding, SWAN candidate).
Medium risk: Dividend safe and potentially growing for next two to three years, max portfolio size 5%.
High risk: Dividend safe and predictable for one year, max portfolio size 1.0%.
Ultra High Risk: Dividend Cut is Likely in the next year or two (like WPG), max portfolio size 1%. Note that I personally do not invest in ultra high risk dividend stocks.
Safety Outlooks:
Negative outlook: Fundamentals of industry and/or company are deteriorating, rising risk of safety downgrade. If turnaround story, turnaround unlikely to succeed
Stable outlook: Fundamentals are stable, or if in turnaround management plan seems likely to work, risk of safety downgrade low.
Positive outlook: Fundamentals are strong and rising
High-Risk Stocks
Uniti Group (UNIT) - negative outlook (turnaround not likely to succeed)
New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) - positive outlook.
Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI): Due to ongoing downturn in SNF industry - stable outlook (confidence in turnaround plan).
Medium-Risk Stocks
Pattern Energy Group (PEGI): Will be upgraded when payout ratio declines under 85% - positive outlook.
QTS Realty (QTS): Stable outlook
Tallgrass Energy Partners (TEP): Due to short-term (3 year) nature of contracts - stable outlook.
Tallgrass Energy GP (TEGP): Stable outlook.
Medical Properties Trust (MPW): Due to long-term uncertainty surrounding medical REITs - positive outlook.
EPR Properties (EPR): Due to exposure to cinemas (declining over time) - positive outlook
Chatham Lodging Trust (CLD): due to volatility of hotel cash flow - stable outlook
Low-Risk Stocks
Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) - stable outlook
MPLX (MPLX) - stable outlook
AT&T (T) - stable outlook
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) - negative outlook
EQT Midstream Partners (EQM) - stable outlook
Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) - stable outlook
TransAlta Renewables (OTC:TRSWF) - stable outlook
Simon Property Group (SPG) - stable outlook
Enbridge (ENB) - stable outlook
Realty Income (O) - stable outlook
EQT GP Holdings (EQGP) - stable outlook
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) - positive outlook
Dominion Energy (D) - stable outlook
STORE Capital (STOR) - stable outlook
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) - stable outlook
Telus (TU) - stable outlook
Ventas (VTR) - stable outlook
Iron Mountain (IRM) - stable outlook
CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM) - stable outlook
Antero Midstream Partners (AM) - stable outlook
Antero Midstream GP (AMGP) - stable outlook
Spectra Energy Partners (SEP) - stable outlook
W.P. Carey (WPC) - stable outlook
Back to deleveraging mode, as I wait for the potential correction retracement. My focus is on more diversification to crash-proof my portfolio against the next recession.
My portfolio began with five stocks, all medium to high risk, in two sectors. Right now, I'm up to 36 stocks, mostly low-to-medium risk, in six sectors. By next week, I'll be up to 37 holdings in six sectors. The goal by year-end is 45 to 50 stocks in six to seven sectors.
The Morningstar holdings graphic is capable of showing my top 50 positions. However, my long-term goal is 200 stocks, which I estimate will take about 10 years to accomplish (barring a bear market).
Top 10 Dividend Sources
Tallgrass Energy Partners: 6.6%
Pattern Energy Group: 5.8%
Uniti Group: 5.5%
EPR Properties: 4.4%
Omega Healthcare Investors: 4.4%
New Residential Investment Corp: 4.2%
Enterprise Product Partners: 4.2%
Medical Properties Trust: 4.2%
CNX Midstream Partners: 3.6%
Brookfield Real Estate Services: 3.6%
Everything Else: 53.5%
The ultimate goal is to diversify enough to ensure no stock represents more than 5% of my income. That's to ensure that in a worst-case scenario in which one of my holdings' investment thesis breaks, my overall dividend income will be minimally affected.
However, because I weight by yield, this may take a few months before I can grow and diversify the portfolio enough to accomplish this.
I've decided to lower my dividend risk caps on high risk stocks to 1%. That means that I won't be adding to UNIT, NRZ, or OHI going forward. At least not until I can grow the portfolio sufficiently to get them down to 0.75% each.
Source: Morningstar
The portfolio has become far more diversified by stock style, especially compared to the early days when it was pretty much 100% small cap value.
Over time, I plan to use Trapping Value, the Canadian high-yield guru, as a source for lots of Canadian high-yield investments. Combined with some quality Canadian banks, I will have plenty of exposure to non-US holdings. Of course, the overall international exposure will be rather limited because I only own stocks with a history of stable or rising dividends. The variable pay nature of most foreign dividend stocks means they don't fit my needs.
Fortunately, over time, owning many blue chip multinationals will still mean I'm benefiting from an international dividend empire. For example, CM has large overseas and emerging market exposure. Meanwhile, future dividend aristocrat additions like MMM and MDT also do a lot of business overseas, as does BA.
Once we experience a market crash, I'll be able to further diversify by style and market cap when I add numerous growth stocks and blue chips to the portfolio.
Source: Morningstar
My portfolio is made up of three core sectors, all currently highly rate sensitive (I'm okay with that since rate sensitivity is a short-term phenomenon):
42% REITs
32% Pipeline MLPs
13% Utilities
Utilities will eventually increase a bit as I plan to add several more including NEP, NEE, BEP, EMRAF, and TERP. These are the only utilities I plan to own because most stocks in that sector have insufficient growth rates for my goals.
I'll have to wait until the next market crash (whenever that is) to add most of my remaining sectors. That's because I can't use margin until a correction starts, and even then I am going to be very conservative with taking on leverage.
That's not just to avoid overleveraging the portfolio to dangerous levels but also because IBKR margin rates are pegged to the Fed Funds rate, which is steadily rising. My goal for every dollar borrowed is to have a minimum net yield spread (yield minus margin rate) of 1%.
Since a correction is likely to strike when rates are high, this means I will be limited to buying a modest number of high-yield stocks during that time. Only during the next recession will margin rates drop low enough to make it profitable to buy lower-yielding (3%) blue chips and growth stocks.
Source: Simply Safe Dividends
Projected Portfolio Dividends Over Time
|
Time Frame
|
Inflation Adjusted Total Annual Portfolio Net Dividends
|
5 Years
|
$9,995
|
10 Years
|
$12,757
|
15 Years
|
$16,282
|
20 Years
|
$20,780
|
25 Years
|
$26,521
|
30 Years
|
$33,849
|
40 Years
|
$55,137
|
50 Years
|
$89,812
|
100 Years
|
$1,029,917
Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Dave Ramsey Investment Calculator, Morningstar
Keep in mind that this table only takes into account organic (stock level) dividend growth. It doesn't consider fresh savings I'm adding over time, nor that I reinvest my dividends. In fact, at my current savings rate, I estimate that within 13 years, I'll hit $100,000 per year in net dividends.
Still, it's an impressive thing to see just how powerful compounding can be, especially since these figures are in today's purchasing power (inflation-adjusted). I use a 7% long-term dividend growth estimate and a 2.0% inflation estimate.
Over time, as I diversify my portfolio, the long-term growth rate will likely fall to about 7% to 8%. This is my long-term goal representing 4.5% to 5.5% inflation adjusted income growth. Ultimately, the goal is to build a highly diversified, low risk 5% yielding portfolio with a 7% dividend growth rate that should generate about 12% unlevered total returns (9.5% inflation adjusted total returns).
In perspective, the S&P 500's 20-year median annual dividend growth rate has been 6.2%. So, the goal is to about triple the market's yield, with about 1% faster dividend growth. Since 1871, the S&P 500 has generated annual total returns of 9.1%. The market's historical inflation adjusted total returns has been 7.0%
Thus, the idea is to prove that a high-yield dividend growth portfolio can easily beat the market over time. That is if the individual holdings are all above average or excellent quality.
Portfolio Stats
Holdings: 36
Portfolio Size: $123,300
Equity: $93,477
Remaining Margin Buying Power: $223,006
Margin Used: $30,005
Debt/Equity: 0.32
Dividends/Interest Ratio: 9.9
Distance To Margin Call: 59.9%
Current Margin Rate: 2.92%
Yield: 7.1%
Yield On Cost: 6.7%
Yield On Equity Cost (net yield on cash I have invested): 7.8%
Cumulative Total Return Since Inception (Since September 8th, 2017): -9.3%
Cumulative Unlevered Total Return Since Inception: -5.9%
Year To Date Unlevered Total Return: -10.0%
Annualized Unlevered Total Return (YTD 2018): -48%
Unrealized Capital Gains (Current Holdings): $-6,361 (-5.1%)
Cumulative Dividends Received (including accrued dividends): $6,355
Annual Dividends: $8,708
Annual Interest: $876
Annual Net Dividends: $7,832
Monthly Average Net Dividends: $653
Daily Average Net Dividends (my business empire never sleeps): $21.46
Source: Simply Safe Dividends
Portfolio Beta (volatility relative to S&P 500): 0.69
Projected Long-Term Dividend Growth: 7.0%
Projected Annual Unlevered Total Return: 13.7%
Projected Net Levered Annual Total Return: 17.2%
10 Worst-Performing Positions
|
Stock
|
Loss
|
Cost Basis
|
PEGI
|
-16.2%
|
$20.39
|
ENB
|
-16.1%
|
$37.53
|
AMGP
|
-15.9%
|
$21.98
|
IRM
|
-14.9%
|
$37.09
|
AM
|
-13.5%
|
$30.41
|
HASI
|
-13.3%
|
$20.80
|
AQN
|
-10.8%
|
$11.10
|
D
|
-10.3%
|
$72.50
|
TRSWF
|
-9.9%
|
$13.00
|
UNIT
|
-9.1%
|
$16.19
Source: Interactive Brokers
Another rough week for high-yield stocks. However, it does appear as if we've finally bottomed, at least where REITs are concerned. REITs interest rate sensitivity seems to be abating and they are now going up even on down market days.
10 Best-Performing Positions
|
Stock
|
Gain
|
Cost Basis
|
CNXM
|
9.7%
|
$16.42
|
BREUF
|
9.4%
|
$16.50
|
T
|
7.7%
|
$33.71
|
MPW
|
3.1%
|
$12.31
|
EPD
|
2.7%
|
$24.49
|
NRZ
|
0.8%
|
$16.36
|
SKT
|
0.3%
|
$22.64
|
MPLX
|
-0.1%
|
$34.60
|
SPG
|
-0.20%
|
$155.79
|
WPC
|
-0.3%
|
$60.31
Source: Interactive Brokers
Pretty impressed with how BREUF has held up during a time when all high-yield stocks have suffered. Brookfield does good work, so I thank Trapping Value for bringing this gem to my attention.
Ultra Value Stocks Worth Buying Right Now
While I may be tapped out of additional buying power, that doesn't mean I'm not always on the hunt for quality, undervalued dividend growth stocks.
So, here are the ones I recommend you check out. They are all near 52-week lows, and I would buy them (if I had the capital) at this time because I am confident they can generate long-term 10+% (unlevered) total returns.
Note: Buy indicates I believe a stock is a good investment right now, while Strong Buy means I consider the company to be a Grade A industry leader (and a safer company) trading at particularly excellent levels.
I also include the dividend risk ratings for each stock:
Ultra-low risk: (Limited to ETFs with proven histories of steadily growing dividends over time), max portfolio size 15% (core holding).
Low risk: High dividend safety and predictable growth for 5+ years, max portfolio size 10% (core holding).
Medium risk: Dividend safe and potentially growing for next two to three years, max portfolio size 5%.
High risk: Dividend safe and predictable for one year, max portfolio size 2.5%.
Note also that I only include low to medium risk stocks on the UV list.
The stocks are in order of highest to lowest yield:
Tallgrass Energy Partners GP (TEGP): 9.1% forward yield (Q2 2018), owns Tallgrass Energy Partners (TEP) IDRs, rumors of it buying out its MLP have sent it down to mouthwatering levels, 33% payout increase planned over next 2 quarters, medium risk, buy
Spectra Energy Partners (SEP): 7.6% yield, one of the lowest risk business models in the industry (zero commodity exposure), world class management team (from Enbridge), low risk, strong buy
Iron Mountain (IRM): 7.5% yield, dominant industry leader that's diversifying into data centers. Excellent low risk business model and solid 4% to 5% dividend growth potential, low risk, strong buy
Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT): 7.3% yield, monthly payer, top quality hotel REIT that's been beaten down something fierce since earnings in which guidance disappointed the street, medium risk, buy
W.P. Carey (WPC): 6.7% yield, world class diversified triple net lease REIT. Excellent management team, major growth catalysts in next few years to drive dividend growth, low risk, strong buy
Enbridge (ENB): 6.6% yield, the Berkshire of midstream, excellent management team, set to become a dividend aristocrat in 2020, with 10% dividend growth until then, low risk, strong buy
EQT Midstream Partners (EQM): 6.5% yield, excellent payout coverage, one of the lowest leverage ratios in the industry, and excellent long-term growth prospects, low risk, strong buy
Ventas (NYSE:VTR): 6.3% yield, SWAN blue chip, best in class management, low risk, Strong Buy.
STAG Industrial (STAG): 6.2% yield, monthly payer, fast growing industrial REIT with a profitable niche focus, medium risk, buy
Brookfield Property Partners: 6.2% yield, this real estate LP is run by Brookfield Asset Management, the world's top name in hard assets. Concerns over potentially overpaying for GGP have caused it to fall to 52-week lows. However, with 5% to 8% long-term dividend growth (guidance), today is a great time to take a contrarian approach and pick up this low risk, Strong Buy
LTC Properties (LTC): 6.0% yield, paid monthly, very well run SNF/Senior Housing REIT, (55% private payer). 5% long-term dividend growth potential, 10% total return potential, medium risk, buy
Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP): 5.8%, premier blue chip MLP, proven management team, industry-leading balance sheet, strong payout coverage, low risk, strong buy
CareTrust REIT (CTRE): 5.6% yield, spin off of Ensign Group (ENSG) Group SNFs. Super strong tenant coverage, excellent growth, and 62% FAD payout ratio means one of the top SNF REITs in America, medium risk, buy
Antero Midstream Partners (AM): 5.6% yield, fastest growing high-yield stock in America. Excellent coverage, fortress balance sheet, 30% payout growth guidance, low risk, strong buy
Summit Hotel Properties (INN): 5.6% yield, small but high-quality select service hotel REIT. Strong balance sheet and one of the lowest payout ratios in the industry make for a secure dividend. - medium risk, buy
Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX): 5.4% yield, Shell's (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) midstream MLP, enormous long-term growth potential, medium risk, buy.
Valero Energy Partners (VLP): 5.2% yield, Valero's MLP, 25% growth in 2017, and guidance for 20% in 2018, medium risk, buy.
Simon Property Group (SPG): 5.0% yield, gold standard of Class A malls, excellent 2017 results, strong 2018 guidance, 5% to 6% long-term dividend growth potential, low risk, strong buy
Dominion Midstream Partners (DM): 5.0% Dominion Energy's (D) MLP, 20% payout growth through 2020, low risk, strong buy
Monmouth Real Estate (MNR): 4.8% yield, fast growing industrial REIT with a proven track record of over 50 year. - medium risk, buy
Dominion Energy: 4.6% yield, second fastest regulated utility in America, 10% dividend growth through 2020, 5% after that, low risk, strong buy
Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA): 4.3% yield, top quality Apartment REIT with proven track record of dividend safety (maintained payout during financial crisis). Strong balance sheet (BBB+), very low payout ratio (64%) and recent large scale acquisitions means safe and steadily growing payout, low risk, strong buy
EQT GP Holdings (EGQP): 4.2% yield, EQT Midstream's sponsor, beaten down over concerns about the pending (accretive) acquisition of Rice Midstream. - low risk, strong buy
Exxon Mobil (XOM): 4.1% yield, dividend aristocrat and gold standard of integrated oil giants, low risk, strong buy
Digital Realty Trust (DLR): 3.8% yield, solid blue chip SWAN of a data center REIT, excellent growth catalysts, low risk, strong buy
AvalonBay Communities (AVB): 3.8% yield, one of the best apartment REITs in America, finally on sale. - low risk, strong buy.
Procter & Gamble (PG): 3.5% yield, low risk dividend king, undergoing second phase of major turnaround to restore it to stronger growth. Analyst estimate is for 7.6% dividend growth over the next decade, but I'd be happy with 7% as it would hit my 10% total return target, low risk, strong buy
Essex Property Trust (ESS): 3.1% yield, one of America's best run, and fastest growing apartment REITs. Proven dividend track record (becomes a dividend aristocrat in 2019). - low risk, strong buy
Bottom Line: Don't Curse The Market For Falling Stocks, Rejoice In The Buying Opportunities
Some readers truly don't believe me when I say that I'm not looking for short-term profits. That's fine, it's why I do these updates, as a real time investment journal to show not just my weekly buys/sells but my overall approach.
It's certainly been a painful six months, at least from the perspective of most REIT-heavy portfolios. However, having invested through three crashes in my lifetime, I am comfortable with enduring a 12 to 24 months of pain, for the rich long-term gains that I know are coming.
Heck during the oil crash, I spent 18 months piling into blue chip MLPs like EPD, MMP, and SEP. Oil prices crashing 76%, interest rates rising 1%, and the first correction in four years all came together for a perfect storm of falling prices.
However, I happily kept buying throughout, never wavering in dedicating to contrarian value investing. Today that portfolio (I lost it in my divorce) would have generated 29.1% annualized total returns compared to the S&P 500's 9.1%. That's over a period of 40 months. So you see this investment strategy works fabulously IF you have the patience, discipline, and sheer grit to gut it out during sector downturns.
Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD, TEP, PEGI, CNXM, MPW, ,MPLX, BREUF, EQM, AM, OHI, T, O, TRSWF, IRM, SKT, BPY, VTR, STOR, BIP, SPG, UNIT, ENB, NRZ, EQGP, TU, CM, AQN, D, AMGP, SEP, TEGP, QTS, EPR, CLDT, WPC.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.