Target: Expect This Trend To Continue

I still expect to see an annualized return of about 13% from an investment in TGT at $72/share today.

Strong sales and tight margins: this is what I believe to be the new normal for Target in 2018 and beyond.

Strong sales, tight margins. This is probably what we should expect of Target (TGT) in 2018 and beyond, as the company tries, so far successfully, to reestablish itself as a key player in the "all-things-to-all-people" sub-segment of the retail space.

Evidence lies in the results of the 2017 holiday quarter, announced early this Wednesday. Revenues of $22.77 billion blew past both the Street's consensus estimate and my own bullish expectations, even though they can be considered in line with management's top-line growth anticipation of "more than 9 percent in the fourth quarter". Non-GAAP EPS of $1.37 disappointed me more so than the Street and its more realistic $1.38 projections. I was not anticipating margins to come in as squeezed as they did, but understand that this may be the new normal going forward.

On the numbers

Seeing Target's turnaround initiatives (i.e. store remodeling, investments in the digital-physical distribution channel) boost the top line is what I find most encouraging about this morning's earnings report. All five core merchandise categories experienced positive comps, even if coming off a 2016 holiday quarter that was not among the strongest. Unlike 4Q16 and 4Q15, both transaction volume and average transaction amount were higher YOY and contributed to solid comps. E-commerce grew at nearly 30%, but this time it was not the only driver of increased comparable sales as had been the case in past quarters -- the physical channel also showed noticeable strength.

See summarized P&L below, along with comparison to last year's results and Street consensus.

I have been supporting the case for decreasing margins as (1) price competitiveness remains a key pillar of Target's recovery and (2) "investment" in personnel, including rising wages, is likely to keep pushing opex higher. I underestimated, however, the extent of the profitability squeeze, as I projected $1.45 in EPS this quarter.

Gross margins of 26.2% actually topped expectations by about 10 bps, suggesting more aggressive pricing and digital fulfillment expenses are likely well balanced with procurement cost savings. Rich opex of $4.82 billion, however, representing an 80-bp YOY increase relative to revenues, came in significantly higher than I had hoped for.

Looking forward into full year 2018, management chose not to make any revision to its recently-issued top-line outlook of "a low-single digit increase in comps", as I had anticipated. EPS guidance of $5.30 at the mid-point of the range largely met consensus $5.27, although it fell short of my estimates that included my more bullish stance on margins.

On the stock

The key pillars of my original investment thesis on TGT, issued back in August 2017, included:

Target's return to the top of the food chain in its retail sub-segment Longer term earnings estimates that seemed too conservative, likely driven by skepticism following a slow start to 2017 The underappreciated, positive early results of the company's turnaround efforts taking the form of valuations that were rebounding way too slowly, in my view.

Given the strong top-line results and comp expectations, I believe investors will become increasingly more comfortable with the idea of Target thriving along with peer Walmart (WMT) and despite the dreaded Amazon (AMZN) threat (bullet #1 above). On the third item, the stock has certainly seen a rebound in earnings multiples, as the graph below illustrates -- from about 12.0x in August 2017 to about 14.3x today, and I expect this number to stabilize at 15.0x by 2020.

On the second bullet above, the Street's increased optimism (2018 EPS estimates have moved up from $4.24 to $5.27 in the past three months, with about 88 cents being attributed to the tax reform benefit) along with my de-risked expectations (my 2018 EPS projection dipped two cents between August and now, after discounting tax one-offs) have been slowly closing what I perceived to be an upside gap. All taken into account, it looks like my investment thesis has been playing out, and is well into the fifth or sixth inning.

Today, I adjust my 2020 EPS estimate slightly down from $6.15 to $6.00 to capture the impact of the tighter-than-expected margins. As a result, my 30-month price target also drops from $93/share to $90/share. Although not too much upside opportunity is left now compared to when I issued my original bullish call, I still expect to see an annualized return of about 13% from an investment in TGT at $72/share today, after the dividend yield of 3.4% is factored in.

