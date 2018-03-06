Inflation Watch: The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly

We are on inflation watch, we being the stock market, after recently being shaken by various indications of burgeoning inflation. I am dedicated to reporting on changes in inflation and defusing fear where it is overdone and raising the alarm where appropriate. Last week, markets received three noteworthy inflation signals, one good, one bad, and one ugly.

Why we are on inflation watch

In case you missed it, U.S. equity markets have been on edge since the Employment Situation Report for January showed a surge in average hourly earnings. The measure of compensation inflation showed an increase of 2.9% year-to-year. That set long lost stock market volatility back into motion and the 10% correction in the S&P 500 (SPY) ensued. But, I made the point at the time that the market appeared to fear the Fed more than inflation based on my observation of the U.S. dollar. Since then, the market has been closely monitoring all indicators of inflation and reacting. Last week, we received three significant signals, which I've taken the liberty to label, the good, the bad, and the ugly.

The Good

Federal Reserve Chairman Powell, in his second day of congressional testimony, eased the concerns that he himself helped to raise in the first of his two appearances before congressional panels last week. You'll recall that last Tuesday, his straight talk on the impact of fiscal stimulus upon the Fed's economic projections, including the Fed funds rate, got the market worrying about a steeper Fed funds rate trajectory. I saw the ensuing decline in stocks as an opportunity at the time. Well, on Thursday, while appearing before the Senate Banking Committee this time, Powell suggested the Fed was balancing strong employment and lackluster inflation, and so it was employing a gradual path toward monetary policy normalization. Downplaying inflation further, he said there was "no evidence the economy was currently overheating." It appeared to me to be a coordinated effort to ease market concerns about inflation and the Fed's addressing of it, which had stirred up financial market volatility earlier in the week. This was a good signal on inflation.

The Bad

The bad signal on inflation appeared good on the surface, but for those in the know, it wasn't. The Fed's favored inflation gauge was reported on Thursday within the Personal Income & Outlays Report for January. The Core PCE Price Index was shown to have increased by 0.3% month-to-month, as expected by economists. Importantly, the inflation measure was reported unchanged on a year-to-year basis, at 1.5%. You'll note that the rate reported remains well short of the Fed's target mark for inflation of 2.0%. This was good news on inflation, though only at the surface.

We know that there are certain base factors in the year-ago comparable that will drop out of the measure by the time this is reported at the end of April. Competition in the telecommunications industry drove extraordinarily discounted pricing by mobile phone service providers last year and that is normalizing now. Thus, we should see this important inflation measure more closely reflect increases and levels seen in other inflation measures soon. So, this data point is really a bad signal on inflation, based on expectations for it.

The Ugly

The ugly signal on inflation became news Thursday, and by Friday, it was all anyone on Wall Street could talk about. It had stocks down sharply two days straight and threatening to test the lows of the market correction, in my view. I discussed the topic separately because of its importance, so readers may reference my previous report on inflation and trade tariffs here.

The President's declaration that trade tariffs would be applied to imports of steel and aluminum appear to be importantly inflationary, but the details are still forthcoming. The President stated that the tariffs would go into effect this week, and so we presume that is when we will discover the details of what exactly will be taxed and from what nations. It appears, based on what we know, that a 25% tariff will be applied to imported steel and a 10% tariff will be applied to aluminum, with no exclusions. That means American allies Canada, Mexico, the European Union, South Korea, and Japan will be penalized along with China, Russia, Brazil, India, and others.

Immediately, goods producers incorporating steel will see pressure on profit margins, or on sales, depending on if they are able to push through the burden. For this reason, industrials were down sharply Thursday and were pressured again on Friday even after equities in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq recovered. You can see that in the lagging performance Friday of the Industrials Select Sector SPDR (XLI) and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrials (DIA).

DIA Price data by YCharts

This signal is ugly because it has many tentacles and gets complicated. U.S. trading partners ranging from our closest allies to others are threatening to enact tariffs of their own on American goods imported into their own nations. That means the price of unrelated goods will be affected as well. We're waiting on the details still, and perhaps the final fact will be less scary than current speculation, but there is no doubt that the action has inflationary repercussions.

In Conclusion

Stocks were broadly sinking on the net result of raised uncertainty about inflation, a potentially steeper Fed rate trajectory and a possible dampening of economic growth and valuation multiples. Fortunately, the uncertainty could clear away to reveal green fields after the Fed meets in March and reveals its updated Fed funds rate forecast; and after March's Core PCE Price Index is published in April; and after the President reveals the details of these tariffs. There is a chance that if the stock market continues to punish equities on this issue, the President may walk back trade policy or find a way to work things out that the market can digest. Though, over the weekend, the President continued with similarly strong trade rhetoric. So, we're still on inflation watch. Readers are welcome to follow the column here at Seeking Alpha for my regular updates on the markets and inflation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.