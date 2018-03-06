What We Value When We Value Berkshire Hathaway

My methodology below roughly follows Whitney Tilson's, with a slight but important difference in valuing the insurance operation.

It's important to know what you're valuing, what a given number includes, and what assets and liabilities you're accounting for by applying a multiple to that number.

Introduction

There are a lot of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) articles. Many of them are great, and many written by authors who know Berkshire much better than I do.

What I have not seen a lot are discussions on why we value certain segments certain way, particularly as it applies to insurance companies. This is too bad because Berkshire is the sort of complicated company that invites all sorts of valuation pitfalls. Without a clear mental road map, investors can easily make mistakes.

My methodology below roughly follows Whitney Tilson's presentation (an excellent read), but with a slight difference in valuing the insurance operation. In any case, I'm more interested in explaining the logic and intuition behind the valuation, rather than deriving a specific number.

I will first go through the insurance business, then the non-insurance businesses. I will then add them up and offer some concluding comments.

Insurance - the Intuition

What I'm about to do is take a normalized estimate of Berkshire Hathaway's insurance underwriting profits plus interest income and apply a multiple to that sum; then add in the value of its equity portfolio, which at year end 2017 stand at about $196 billion.

This is an unusual way to value an insurance company, and it does not work for all insurers. Here I will explain why Berkshire is different, and why we can't also add in the value of cash and bond portfolios.

The key here is to figure out what assets are required to run an insurance company, and what are considered excess, unencumbered assets that you can add to valuation.

Think about what happens if you run an insurance company. Clients give you some premium upfront, and you promise to pay them if something bad happens. Would anyone give you their business if you have no assets to back that promise? Of course not! So an insurer needs some minimum amount of assets to run a credible business. These assets are traditionally cash and bonds, but in some cases also stocks.

So some portion of an insurer's investment portfolio is not only necessary but one and inseparable with the company's underwriting profits. When you apply a multiple to earnings, you're implicitly valuing not just the underwriting business but also these required assets and the liabilities they back.

It's like if you use a multiple of free cash flows to value a manufacturing operation. You don't then add on top of that the asset value of the physical plant. Same idea.

Before adding cash and investments to an insurer's valuation, we need to ask: "If all that cash leaves the company to pay a fat dividend or do buybacks, can the company still write insurance?" The answer is typically no. Then the next question: "if we just multiplied pretax income by some multiple, didn't we also just value that portion of the investment portfolio which is needed to cover liabilities and run a credible business?" The answer is typically yes.

But I'm going to give full credit to Berkshire's $196 billion stock portfolio. This works, but why?

You guessed it. In the case of Berkshire, the stock portfolio is, fortunately, all excess. Berkshire already has enough cash and bonds ($125 billion) to cover the ~$115 billion of net insurance liabilities ("float"). Thus the company's $196 billion stock portfolio is "extra" if you will.

So we can think of the company's insurance operation as 2 parts. First, a non-debt leveraged insurance operation, with cash and bonds fully backing insurance liabilities. (Or invert that, Buffett uses "float" to buy cash and bonds). That portfolio generates interest income and the stability of which allows them to win businesses and make underwriting profits.

In the second part, you have the $196 billion of "extra" stocks, completely unencumbered by insurance liabilities. This is mostly funded by Berkshire's equity and perhaps a little debt (there's a $27 billion debt listed under "insurance and other", so it's not clear to me if that's under insurance or manufacturing and services).

This is not unlike how Soros and Druckenmiller use their fund's equity to buy a stock portfolio and use leverage to speculate on fixed income, currencies, and commodities. In Buffett's case, he also uses equity to buy stocks but uses leverage (he calls it "float") to buy cash and bonds and run an insurance company.

In real life, all these assets are fungible - of course, Berkshire can liquidate its stock portfolio if some catastrophe strikes! But thinking of the company's insurance business as two cleanly separated parts allows us to simply add the full value of equity portfolio, without worrying if it's encumbered by insurance liabilities.

Insurance - Valuation

Now that we separated out what's excess and what's required, we can value the insurance businesses. Here's what I recommend. Add up underwriting profits and interest income (but not dividend income. I will explain in the next paragraph). Put a multiple on that number. This would account for all the necessary assets (cash and bonds, via interest income) as well as the liabilities ("float"). Next, add the $196 billion stock portfolio - the "extra" assets and you have the insurance valuation.

This is slightly different from Tilson's approach. He takes the pretax profit, excludes all investment income, applies an 11x to that and then adds all cash and investments.

That is an elegant approach, but it's also a shortcut. It assumes that all cash and investments are excess (and Berkshire can still generate underwriting income without them) and therefore to be given full credit.

The difference in the two approaches can be material, and it's something one needs to be aware of.

Why not just use a multiple on pretax earnings? Because pretax earnings include a heavy dose of dividend income from the stock portfolio (regularly more than half of pretax profits). Remember, we're going to give full credit to the stock portfolio here. Putting a multiple on dividend income would be double counting.

Here's my version. Feel free to apply a different 2018E estimate or a different multiple to get your own number.

Source: company filing and author's calculations

The $27.3 billion subtraction of debt may be too harsh. Berkshire lumps that debt under "insurance & other". It's possible most of that could be for the manufacturing and services segment. I'll leave it up to your discretion to subtract the $27 billion of debt. Just know that this represents about a ~5.5% swing in valuation (based on BRK.A price of $303k)

Non-Insurance

This is fairly straightforward. Get a normalized pretax profit number for all the non-insurance businesses and put a pretax multiple on it.

We really don't have much of a choice. Ideally, we figure out earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for each business, put a multiple on it to arrive at enterprise value, then subtract out the relevant debt. But Berkshire does not give us EBIT for every segment, nor do the company allocate debt in great detail. So we have to use a pretax multiple.

There are some cash, investments, and debt in these segments as well, but I'm not going to adjust for those. Investment income and interest expenses are already included in pretax profits so we already accounted for those.

Here's my valuation of non-insurance operations. Again, feel free to use your own assumptions. I'm mostly focused on the "why" and "how" of valuation here.

Source: company filing and author's calculations

Multiple on 2018E pretax earnings: 12x

Equity value of non-insurance group: $256,731 millions

Conclusion

Now we can add them up.

Source: company filing and author's calculations

Before Berkshire fans start screaming at me, let's go back to the $27.3 billion of debt I subtracted from insurance business valuation. If I didn't subtract that out, I'd get a per share valuation of $301,604. This is in line with the current market value.

The $196 billion stock portfolio represents roughly ~40% of the stock's value. Do I want to buy a stock where 40% of value comes from other stocks, 70% of which comes from 6 not particularly cheap stocks (WFC, AAPL, BAC, KO, AXP, and KHC)? Personally, I don't, but maybe you do. It's Buffett managing your money after all.

There are other puts and takes. Maybe you assume a higher growth rate for 2018E earnings. There's no great reason why we have to use a 12x pretax multiple. Whitney Tilson referenced it in his presentation, and I think it makes sense since it corresponds to a ~15.5x P/E multiple with ~23% tax rate. This roughly matches the long term, through-cycle P/E for an average stock, according to a research by Ed Wachenheim (from this book). But then again, one can argue that multiple should be higher given today's low interest rate environment.

Perhaps you can add a "Buffett/Munger" premium (or someday a "Weschler & Combs" premium as they seem to be brilliant). Or maybe you subtract a "conglomerate discount" or adjust for non-controlling interests... etc. The possibilities are endless.

The number of valuation methodologies are many. Here I described what I think is a conceptually clean way as well as some considerations around it.

So hopefully, this gives you the "why" of valuing Berkshire. There is no "right" way. Rather, the key is knowing what you're valuing, what a given number includes, and what assets and liabilities you're accounting for by applying a multiple to that number. Keep a clear head and avoid double counting (easier said than done). Good luck!

Footnote: the title of this article was inspired by one of my favorite books, "What I Talk About When I Talk About Running" by Haruki Murakami

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.