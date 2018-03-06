China's Sleeping Dragon Awakened: Meet The New Middle-Class

Chinese consumer companies are one obvious beneficiary of China's consumer boom. The easiest way to invest in this trend is through an ETF that focuses on the Chinese consumer sector.

Thanks to growing Internet access, unlike previous generations this more "Westernized" middle-class in China has access to the stuff that consumers in the rest of the world do.

By 2022 over 550 million people in China will be considered middle class. That's larger than the entire population of the United States.

Investment Thesis

While headlines are buzzing with news of the budding global marijuana industry, or how Amazon (AMZN) reached another market high, something big is happening on the other side of the world. China's youngest and most westernized middle-class population will soon be larger than the entire population of the United States. Armed with an Internet connection and rising income, these middle-class consumers have an insatiable appetite.

Follow along as I shine light on one ETF that is poised to profit from the awakening of this sleeping dragon.

The Investment

While I have written about specific stocks that will benefit from the spending habits of this massive population (here and here), I want to focus investor's attention on what I believe to be the best way to get in on this theme: The "Global X China Consumer ETF" or (CHIQ).

I bought this ETF in March of 2017, and since then it has rallied approximately 50% at the time of this article, making holders of it like myself quite happy. Once you take a look at the holdings, it paints a more clear picture of why the ETF has performed so well, and the rationale behind the thesis of continued growth. Let's dig a little deeper shall we?

The Beginning: Discovery of Opportunities

I'll be honest here. My interest in Chinese investments didn't come from periodic portfolio re-balancing or one of my several TD Ameritrade screeners... it came from YouTube. Yes YouTube (I'm a real genius I know), I'll give you a moment to laugh.

Okay, so this isn't any sort of investment video I found or product specific advertisement from some company. It's a channel solely based on a gentleman by the name of Winston Sterzel, known as "The Original China Vlogger" and interesting parts of his daily life as a long-term expat living in China.

From an investor's perspective, some of his videos truly commanded my attention as I began to drool at the investment opportunity he was unknowingly highlighting. In fact, he's gained quite the audience as he's released a few full length documentaries found on Amazon.

The videos that really stuck out (and continue to do so) are the ones directly relating to my investment thesis- such as this one where Sterzel highlights China's massive bike sharing revolution.

Or this more recent one where he showcases the recent and very interesting demand for baby formula and chocolate in China, to the point where it has become more common than drug smuggling.

The third and final video I'll reference is another head-scratcher: in this video, Sterzel and another expat talk about the seemingly absurd license plate lottery China has put in place.

The traffic congestion in cities due to the population explosion has gotten so bad that in order to limit the number of vehicles on the road, China has limited the number of license plates available for issue. This has caused license plates to be auctioned off at prices of USD$10,000+ which is usually more than the cost of the car itself.

The Data

China's roaring development has created an abundance of economic opportunities in its cities, enticing hundreds of millions of rural Chinese to flock to urban areas. According to data from worldbank.org, in just a few decades China's urban population jumped from around 19% of the total population in 1980 to over 55% in 2015.

As this massive migration from rural to urban occurred, Chinese wage rates have also grown- averaging an 11% increase from 2001 to 2015 according to the International Labour Organization.

Most of this urban population growth has occurred within one income band in particular- the middle-class. Since the early 2000s, China's middle class has been among the fastest growing in the world, increasing from just 29 million in 1999, to approximately 420 million in 2013 according to worldbank.org.

Compared these numbers to other large emerging market countries and you can see why this growth is particularly noteworthy. For example, Mexico's middle-class only grew from 19% to 34% (19 to 42 million) and Indonesia's only grew from % to 10% (2 to 24 million) during the same time period.

I'd like to point out that there is no universal standard statistical definition of a middle-class level of income in China, although the Chinese government pegs the middle-class at an annual income range of $7,250 to $62,500 while the McKinsey Global Institute uses a range from $13,500 to $53,900. In either case, a large majority of Chinese middle-class fall on the lower end of the spectrums mentioned above.

Spending Trends Of The Chinese Middle-Class

The Chinese middle-class is beginning to behave strikingly similarly to its counterparts across the world by spending income on a range of goods and services. Middle class spending growth has been primarily driven by consumers in the upper-middle income band (seen below), which have a significant amount of disposable income.

For example, vehicle sales in China have grown for 26 years in a row, with 23.9 million cars sold in 2016 according to Bloomberg. To compare, U.S. consumers bought 17.5 million cars in 2016, and the South American Goliath Brazil purchased just 2.5 million. I found this statistic to be particularly interesting as it ties in with Sterzel's video I mentioned earlier.

Steadily increasing incomes have also allowed for more consumers to be better connected. Over the past decade, Internet users and mobile phone plan subscriptions have grown substantially. China's Internet penetration rate has jumped by a factor of 5X since 2006 when it was at just 10.5%, meaning that in 2016 over half of the Chinese population had access to Internet.

Notably, Internet penetration rates are significantly higher in China cities. For example, both Beijing and Shanghai have Internet penetration rates around 75%. Yes you guessed it - with increased Internet connectivity comes increased online shopping.

In fact, ecommerce accounted for 15% of total private consumption in 2015 - up from 3% in 2010. Interestingly, China's largest shopping day of the year (and now the world's) Alibaba's (BABA) "Single's Day" in 2017 consumers spent a record $25 billion USD online in a 24 hour period- a 40% increase from the year prior, turning "Black Friday" into child's play. Forbes describes the event as a "combination of commerce, entertainment and an exuberant celebration of consumerism."

This isn't surprising as the young and Internet connected portion of this middle-class is the most westernized generation of Chinese to date, as they increasingly want to participate in global brand consumerism and U.S. pop culture. In fact, since chicken is the preferred protein in the emerging markets, KFC has become wildly popular. China currently only has about 4 Yum Brand restaurants per million of population, which means there is plenty of opportunity for expansion. For more on this specific opportunity, see the article I wrote titled: YUM China Holdings Inc.: A License To Print Money.

Another interesting factor that's supporting China's consumer spending growth is the low level of household debt. China's household debt-to-GDP ratio of 40% is less than half the American household debt-to-GDP ratio, and is much lower than those of other developed countries.

This low level of debt indicates that Chinese consumers will spend less on servicing their debt obligations, and that they'll be able to take out more debt. Although there is some cultural bias against excessive debt - this could potentially support further growth in consumption.

Now that I've explained my investment thesis and the actual data behind this awakened dragon, let's dig into why the Global X China Consumer ETF CHIQ is potentially one of the best instruments to use for an investment in middle-class Chinese consumerism.

Global X China Consumer ETF

Of course the most basic reason for using this ETF is the obvious potential for lower risk (compared to an individual equity) by diversifying your capital. For 65 bips you get access to 43 holdings that provide exposure mirroring the Solactive China Consumer Total Return Index.

Pictured below is a snapshot of CHIQs top ten holdings found on the Global X Funds website.

Most notably, you can see Alibaba is approximately 5% of the total ETF, and in my opinion, one of the largest benefactors of Chinese middle-class consumerism. As I previously mentioned, Alibaba raked in the dough during the 2017 "Single's Day" shopping holiday and has become a mainstay in Chinese eccomerce. Recently Alibaba purchased a large stake in Baozun (BZUN) which is essentially the "Shopify" (SHOP) of China. I wrote an article on this bustling synergy here. In short, if Chinese consumerism is the party, Alibaba is the host.

Another familiar name in the top ten is of course JD.com (JD) the online retailer of electronics, home appliances and other general merchandise. The stock has rallied over 41% in the past year and now commands a $62.37 billion dollar market capitalization. Although the stock recently sunk after it reported in-line results for its holiday quarter, posting a 10-cent net loss per American Depository share, and a net loss per ordinary share of 5 cents. The loss per ordinary share was narrower than the 9-cent loss it posted a year earlier, and it met the FactSet consensus estimate. Revenue of $17.4 billion came in slightly ahead of expectations for $17.2 billion.

In addition to online consumerism exposure, this ETF also provides access to the bustling Chinese automotive market. Geely Automotive Holdings (OTCPK:GELYF) stock price has exploded 6-fold over the past two years currently trading at almost $25/share at the time of the article. Most recently, Geely went in for the kill and became the largest single shareholder of Daimler with a USD$9 billion dollar holding. Geely now owns a 9.7% stake in the owner of Mercedes-Benz.

Schools' in session! Annual enrollment rates in Chinese higher education grew from about 5.5 million in 2006 to almost 7.5 million in 2015 - an increase 35%. This is good news for investors in this ETF as Tal Education Group (TAL) is a top ten holding. The company provides tutoring programs that are delivered through small classes and personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings.

See a complete list of Global X China Consumer ETF holdings below:

Below you can see the massive rally CHIQ experienced in 2017, almost doubling in share price.

Since CHIQ has had such a great run recently, some of you may be experiencing the "missed it" mentality on this investment. I'd like to caution you on that way of thinking by offering some insight and a solution.

China's middle-class is forecast by McKinsey & Company to reach 550 million by 2022 and comprise 75% of urban households. I believe this continued expansion of the middle-class presents convincing long-term opportunity for investment within the Chinese consumer sector.

And if you're still uneasy about buying at the top, consider this: CHIQ is on TD Ameritrade's "commission free" ETF list. This means all TD account holders are able to scale in via dollar cost averaging with relatively small amounts without the worry of commission erosion.

Throughout my entire investment rationale I've noted all of the positives associated with this investment. I don't think my article would be complete without mentioning the glaring risk of investment in China.

As we all know, China is a one-party state. Out of all of the different types of risks associated with investing, political risk tends to be the most murky when it comes to making educated projections. This is because there isn't a simple excel calculation you can perform to give you a better idea of which side of the bed Xi Jinping will wake up on that particular morning.

With that in mind, be aware that while the sleeping dragon of consumerism has awakened, the minders can rewrite portions of the rule book however they see fit. Broadly speaking, the economic activity in China is good for the party just as it's good for investors, but the interests of the two groups may not always align.

Conclusion

As the most Westernized generation of middle-class Chinese continues to grow and consume, investors in this sector have the potential to benefit greatly. As Internet connectivity saturation spreads, more and more Chinese will have the opportunity to participate in eccomerce. We've seen this trend already begin to play out as "Single's Day" 2017 broke a record, bringing approximately $25 billion in sales within the 24 hour period.

For investors looking to gain exposure into this bustling sector, I believe the Global X China Consumer ETF CHIQ is a great way to lower the risk of investing in a region governed by a single ruling party.

