Tintri: 'Better Than Feared' Isn't An Excuse To Buy

Estimates for the company are so muted, however, that the beat has little merit. Revenues are still down -29% y/y and losses continued to widen.

Tintri (NASDAQ: TNTR), the struggling flash storage vendor that went public last year, has just reported Q4 earnings that sent the company soaring more than 10%. To be fair, "soaring" isn't exactly the right term - the company's stock has basically just recovered the ground it's lost since last quarter.

But is the fundamental picture any better at Tintri, such that the company deserved a recovery in the stock? This is the first time since Tintri has gone public that it's beat top-line expectations on earnings, and to Tintri's credit, it's a huge beat - Tintri's revenues of $28.9 million in the quarter were a solid ~10% above what Tintri itself had guided to in Q3 and what analysts were penciling in.

But at the end of the day, that $28.9 million is still a startling -29% y/y decline on the top line. Making matters worse, the net losses on the bottom line continued to widen (despite the beat to pro forma EPS as well). Just because Tintri optically beat Wall Street's expectations doesn't mean that the numbers by any means point to a turnaround. Tintri did also announce a plan to cut operating expenses by $70 million next year (by laying off 20% of its workforce), but it's never a safe proposition to place a bullish bet on layoffs. Especially in a company like Tintri, whose customers are sensitive to goings-on at Tintri as well as its financial results (as they impact the quality and longevity of support service that Tintri can offer for purchased products), it's unclear what impacts a massive $70 million restructuring could have on top-line growth, the lack of which is equally (if not more) concerning as Tintri's widening losses.

Perhaps investors are also cheering the CEO transition. Ken Klein, Tintri's CEO since 2013, is stepping down as the company searches for a new CEO; time frame TBD. But I'd argue that Tintri's problems are not for want of better management: Klein, according to his executive profile, is a 25-year veteran of the technology industry with both a technical background and extensive experience in buildout out go-to-market strategies. Klein has done the best he could with the hand he was given. A new CEO will inherit the same problems and, most likely, achieve minimal progress in the turnaround.

I've been bearish on Tintri since its IPO, and the newest data coming out of the company offer no reason to retract that stance. Flash is a great and growing industry - Pure Storage (NASDAQ: PSTG), one of Tintri's most important competitors, grew 48% y/y in its quarter reported last week. When stacking that up against Tintri's -29% y/y decline, it isn't difficult to determine that the problems are company-specific.

Top-line shrinkage in Q4 better than expected; Q1 guidance a huge concern

The reason Tintri was able to beat top-line expectations this quarter was because it took such a "big bath" approach when it came to Q4 guidance last quarter, tanking the stock but lowering expectations dramatically. With such muted consensus estimates for Tintri in Q4, it was able to muscle past Wall Street's targets. See the company's earnings summary below:

Figure 1. Tintri Q4 results

As previously mentioned, Tintri's revenues sank -29% y/y to $28.9 million, though this was a beat over its previously stated guidance of $25-$27 million and analysts' expectations of $26.3 million (-35% y/y). Note, however, that this is still a massive drop from the -7% y/y decline Tintri saw in Q3.

When it comes to guidance, Tintri doesn't offer any comfort either. The company is pointing to $20-$21 million for Q1 (the three months ending April 30), a range of -34% to -31% y/y against last-year results of $30.4 million - implying that the company's revenue declines are going to get even wider in the coming year with no signs of abatement. Wall Street was hoping for $25 million in Q1 (-18% y/y). It's true that Tintri could be employing the "big-bath" approach again with guidance this quarter and setting expectations really low, but with the company so far off from positive y/y comps, it's impossible to see a path to recovery for the company.

Widening losses keep eating at Tintri's cash cushion

As also seen in the above chart, Tintri's GAAP net losses in the quarter also widened to -$37.4 million. Again, this was an optical beat to Wall Street's expectations - on a pro forma basis (which is how estimates are compiled), Tintri's PF EPS of -$0.72 was a beat against analysts at -$0.80. But again, investors really have to ask themselves - do they really want to own a $6 stock that's losing nearly $1/share in a single quarter?

The losses were driven by substantial margin compression. Tintri's pro forma gross margin sank to 61.7% (down 430 bps y/y) - which compares very negatively, by the way, to Pure Storage's just-reported gross margins of 65.1%.

Of course, Tintri doesn't burn net losses - it burns cash flow, which is slightly less bad than net losses. Still, Tintri's negative free cash flow in the quarter nearly doubled from its FCF loss last year. FCF in the quarter was -$22.6 million (a -78% FCF margin), versus -$13.1 million (-32% margin) in the year-ago quarter.

I've been watching the impacts of these building losses on Tintri's balance sheet, and every quarter the company's cash balances continue to dwindle. Tintri has just $32.3 million left on its balance sheet as of January 31, 2018 - not to mention $68.7 million of debt. That's barely enough to support another quarter at the current FCF loss run rate.

Investors might be cheering the $70 million restructuring that Tintri announced along with earnings - but can it come soon enough? FCF in FY18 was -$98.3 million, so assuming all of that $70 million gets recovered into FY19 FCF, Tintri can skate by with a much-reduced FCF loss of -$30 million this year - which would essentially consume the rest of its existing cash balance.

But this assumes perfect execution of the cost reduction. That's all not including the fact that $4.8-$5.8 million of cash charges will be incurred in Q1 to effect the layoffs, and $6.2-$7.2 million of total restructuring-related expenses. Tintri's plan to rein in its losses may not happen quickly enough.

Tintri did manage to sell $25 million in promissory notes (at 8% interest) to existing investors that has not yet hit the balance sheet, as the deal was announced in early March. But as we've seen from this company's history, it tends to burn through the likes of $25 million relatively quickly. This deal likely extended Tintri's lifeline by no more than one quarter. And at this point, with the stock plodding along at lows and with a tarnished reputation in the equity markets and creditors already out a substantial amount on outstanding debt to an FCF-negative company, raising further debt or equity capital seem like remote possibilities.

Key takeaways

I believe Tintri's post-earnings rally will be short-lived, as the company has offered little in the way of substantial reassurances that it can re-invent itself.

To Tintri's credit, it has given investors more hope this quarter that it's actively doing something than in the past - with the announcement of a $70 million restructuring and a CEO change. But when looking back at the big picture, this is also in the context of a company that's projecting its y/y revenue decline to drop even further to the mid-30s, and a balance sheet that only has about 1.5 quarters of cash to support Q4's FCF loss run rate.

The fact that Tintri bested Wall Street's expectations in Q4 still doesn't offer a good reason to buy. A buyout still remains Tintri's best path forward (an idea the company floated last quarter), but it's unclear whether any buyers are biting, especially with fundamentals continuing to slip.

