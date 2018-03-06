California Resources Corporation - Equity Remains A Call Option

Valued at little over half a billion, equity remains essentially a call option with the premium being too high to make the gamble just yet.

I like these moves, but the debt hole following the spin-off from Occidental was very big to start from.

The story for California Resources Corporation (CRC) has been a difficult one from the start. The last time when I checked on the prospects of the firm was August of 2016, as I was very cautious on the prospects of the business given the losses and steep debt load, despite divestitures being announced at the time.

The company continues to put up a fight through the sale of non-production assets, by forming joint ventures or its production side of the business and following the recent move higher in oil prices. Despite some positive developments, the future for equity holders remains highly uncertain.

Troubled From The Start

California Resources Corporation has been spun-off from Occidental Petroleum (OXY) late in 2014, just as oil prices started to collapse. Shares traded around the $100 mark at the time, although this factors in a reverse stock split in 2016 at a ratio of 10-to-1. Shares collapsed to just $3 in early 2016 ($0.30 per share at the time) and ever since have mostly traded in a $5-25 range, as I am actually quite impressed with how good shares have been holding up.

Back in 2015, the company was still producing little over 160,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day, but production has been falling amidst steady field decline and a cut in investments in response to the new price reality.

At the moment, that is the average for 2017, the company produced 129,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day. Most of this production comes from the San Joaquin Basin and the Los Angeles Basin to a smaller degree, complemented by the smaller Ventura and Sacramento Basin. Roughly 64% of this production is in the form of oil as these fields contain over 600 million barrels of oil-equivalent.

Profits & State Of Balance Sheet

CRC reported fourth quarter production of 126,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day. The company reported fourth quarter revenues of $455 million which included a $141 million hedge loss. Adjusted for that revenues came in at $596 million for the final three months of 2017.

Total costs came in at $495 million as no special items impacted these costs, resulting in an adjusted operating profit of $101 million. This looks pretty solid and it is, but the problem is that the huge debt load of the business is really prohibitive. Interest expenses ran at $91 million a quarter, eating up pretty much all of the operating earnings in Q4. This makes that CRC has not many options to reduce leverage, as it recorded hedge losses as well in the final quarter of last year. In fact, the net debt load increased from $5.2 billion to $5.3 billion between 2016 and 2017.

The 43 million shares outstanding value shares at $650 million at $15 per share, as equity remains more or less a call option on higher oil prices. While the company was more or less breaking even in Q4 (although the company reported an adjusted loss of $14 million), the problem is that it is far removed from economically breaking even. Cuts in investments in recent years make that production has fallen by more than 20% compared to 2015, making the company and potential cash flows smaller as well in order to turn a profit or support the debt load.

The company reported depreciation charges of $132 million for the fourth quarter, offset by capital expenditures of $139 million in the same quarter (although full year depreciation charges still slightly surpassed capital investments). These modest net divestments make that production continues to decline, being down 9,000 barrels of oil-equivalent between Q4 of 2016 and the final quarter of 2017. To grow production or stabilise production levels, the company will increase expenditures to $425-450 million in 2018. Note that the company does not have to spend all this money, as joint-ventures will contribute $100-150 million to this number.

Another positive driver is the announcement from early January, in which CRC entered a midstream joint venture with Ares Management (NYSE:ARES), in which Ares will invest $750 million into the JV which owns the Elk Hills natural gas-fired power plant as well as the cryogenic gas processing plant.

Lack of investments makes that production is set to fall further to 120,000-125,000 barrels in Q1 of 2018. The good news is that oil prices have been rising through Q1. With WTI averaging at roughly $10 per barrel higher compared to average prices in Q4 and 63% of production being in the form of oil, we can calculate the impact of this move. Calculations show that quarterly revenues could jump by $70 million, but that is of course before the impact of hedges (as the company has large swap positions) as well as costs which are tied to actual oil prices themselves.

If we exclude the hedges for just now, the company could be marginally profitable which allows for modest net debt reduction and potentially refinancing as interest costs are quite prohibitive. Reality is that we probably need to see further gains to the >$65 region to keep some fantasy alive.

That said, the lagging performance of the shares has been noteworthy so far in 2018. Shares have lost about $10 in value from $24 to $14 per share, even as oil prices are up so far this year.

Worth The Gamble?

Following the transaction with Ares, which brings in $797 million in net cash proceeds, the pro-forma net debt load of the business drops to $4.50 billion, which marks a major improvement, but more work needs to be done. The deal allows the company to forfeit a lot of interest expenses, but this is probably (more than) offset by reduced cash flows from the properties as a result of the sale.

The good news is that the company has a joint venture partner for new production as well for its production business, as the company furthermore benefits from higher oil prices and the potential to reduce interest expenses following the divestiture. The other good news is that the company holds activities in multiple basins, making it relatively easy to sell some assets in isolation if parties would be interested at appealing prices.

The problem is that equity is still a bit too expensive in my eyes, being awarded a value of roughly $600 million amidst a net debt load which still stands at $4.5 billion. For those with a potential constructive view on the equity of the company and oil prices, there are fortunately options available on the common equity, yet liquidity is very low and the premiums are very rich. This makes that options are not a great alternative either in my eyes.

The other alternative for an investor with some trust left in the business are the bonds as especially the shorter-dated maturities benefit from the cash proceeds of the deal with Ares, boosting liquidity of the business. The company's 2021 bonds trade at 80 cents on the dollar, for an effective yield of +12% through 2021, being a reasonable alternative given the cash influx, the relatively firm oil prices and the fact that bonds have recently fallen from 90 cents on the dollar to 80 cents.

I would be a buyer of the bond on dips to the seventies, although I would only put up a real conviction trade if and when bonds re-test the 60s again.

