Rowan Companies - Hard To Figure It Out

Rowan: Jack-up Gorilla VII. OffshoreEnergyToday.

Investment Thesis

Rowan Companies (RDC) is one of the first offshore drillers that present rock-solid balance sheet and has managed to overcome the negative ripples of an offshore drilling recession driven by an oil crash that started three years ago.

Rowan's rig fleet is very versatile, and the company owns a primarily large Jack-up fleet, which represents about 86.5% of the total backlog, including the long-term effect of the new JV 50/50 created with Saudi Aramco.

RDC rallied a whopping 60% the last quarter of 2017 when the stock experienced a decisive breakout of the descending channel pattern in September. Unfortunately, after reaching $17 early 2018, the stock has retraced significantly and presents a great buying opportunity again.

Thomas Peter Burke said in the conference call:

In the fourth quarter of 2017, we successfully launched ARO Drilling, our joint venture with Saudi Aramco. This was a huge strategic win for Rowan. We are proud of this significant accomplishment. And I'm grateful for the hard work of so many of our employees and the opportunity to partner with Saudi Aramco, largest user of jack-up rigs in the world.

Rowan Companies - Balance Sheet history. The raw numbers.

Rowan Companies 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 Total Revenues in $ Million 547.0 508.7 545.4 535.8 500.2 611.8 379.4 351.8 374.3 320.2 291.6 296.7 Net Income in $ Million 123.7 84.7 −239.4 124.3 122.8 216.7 5.5 −24.4 10.3 −28.7 -20.9 112.0 EBITDA $ Million 264.2 218.7 −67.3 280.8 264.7 377.9 134.9 106.5 178.7 133.1 99.2 244.7 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 22.6% 16.7% 0 23.2% 24.6% 35.4% 1.4% 0 2.8% 0 0,0 37.7% EPS diluted in $/share 0.99 0.68 −1.92 1.00 0.98 1.72 0.04 −0.19 0.07 −0.23 −0.17 0.88 Cash from operations in $ Million 244,8 204.0 210.2 338.0 162.9 230.3 295.4 212.0 81.5 57.0 102.5 58.8 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 514,3 102.1 58.4 48.1 32.9 31.5 24.1 29.1 30.9 26.4 21.3 22.0 Free Cash Flow in $ Million −269.5 101.8 151.8 289.9 130.0 198.8 271.3 182.9 50.6 30.6 81.2 36.8 Total cash $ Billion 0.06 0.20 0.29 0.48 0.60 0.76 1.04 1.26 1.17 1.15 1.22 1.33 Total Long term Debt in $ Billion 2.81 2.86 2.81 2.69 2.68 2.65 2.65 2.68 2.55 2.52 2.51 2.51 Dividend per share in $ 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 125.1 125.4 124.8 127.3 125.8 126.3 126.7 126.0 127.4 126.3 126.2 132.5 Backlog 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 RDC Backlog in $ billion 4,7 4.4 4.1 3.6 3.1 2.7 2.2 1.7 1.5 1.3 1.1 0.66

Source: Most of the data indicated above come from YCharts or Morningstar and the company's SEC filings.

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Debt, Free Cash Flow and Backlog discussion.

1 - Quarterly revenues.



Total quarterly revenues of $296.7 million were down 15.7% year over year on lower day rates and up 1.7% sequentially. The fourth quarter results include $157.4 million pre-tax gain on the sale of assets to ARO Drilling. Excluding the impact of this item, RDC would have reported a net loss of $39.7 million or $0.31 per share, which is relatively in line with expectation.

Thomas Peter Burke said in the conference call:

We continue to believe our participation in ARO Drilling is a meaningful differentiator for us amongst our peer group. Today, I'm hopeful that by the beginning of 2019, ARO Drilling will be operating 14 rigs in Saudi Arabia, 7 of which it will own, and 7 of which will be leased from Rowan. I would also expect by then that ARO Drilling will have ordered two new jack-up rigs for delivery in 2021 against initial eight-year contracts with strong day rates compared to today's market fixtures.

2 - Free cash flow.

Free cash flow is an important clue that should always be carefully evaluated when looking at a long-term investment. FCF should be adequate and positive if the business model can be considered as viable. Accordingly, it must be sufficient enough to compensate for the dividend, reduce debt and pay for eventual shares buyback. RDC has generated $345.3 million in FCF for 2017, which is quite impressive.

RDC passes the FCF test.

3- Quarterly Backlog history and discussion:

I have tried to estimate the backlog for 4Q'17 which was not indicated by the company. It is a huge task, and I am not sure how to incorporate ARO Drilling.



RDC has seen its backlog going from $4.7 billion in 1Q'15 to now just barely $0.7 billion estimated now.

Note: the new backlog is estimated and includes only four Jack-ups from ARO Drilling. Please, it is important to read my article about the October fleet status.

4 - The question now is to estimate the impact of ARO Drilling? How does it work?

Rowan will receive a percentage of rig EBITDA (after an overhead allocation), which will be recognized as bareboat charter revenue on Rowan's income statement.

However, Rowan will pay for the five-year special surveys (5-year SPS), while the rig revenue and OPEX to be recorded on ARO's income statement and the maintenance CAPEX is paid by ARO Drilling.

Initially, ARO start-up will rely heavily on Rowan's back office support, which includes Engineering, IT, Legal, Finance, etc. To cover these costs, ARO will pay RDC a fee of $8 million per quarter, which are classified as revenue in RDC balance sheet.

Cascade of events: according to the recent company presentation:

In 2Q 2017, Rowan and Saudi Aramco contributed $25 million cash each to form ARO In 4Q 2017, Rowan transferred three jack-ups, and Saudi Aramco transferred two jack-ups, and additional cash ARO commenced operations on October 17, 2017. Rowan and Saudi Aramco then received $88 million each as a cash distribution ARO will make interest payments to each partner on Shareholder Loans, each with a balance equal to the partner's total contribution net of cash distributions In 4Q 2018, Rowan expects to transfer two jack-ups, and Saudi Aramco plans to assign a matching contribution in cash ARO will distribute the matching cash equally to Rowan and Saudi Aramco ARO will make interest payments to each partner on Shareholder Loans, each with a balance equal to the partner's total contribution net of cash distributions The total value transferred to ARO by both shareholders for 2017 and 2018 is approximately $1.34 billion. ARO to build up to 20 jack-ups over the next decade with the earliest delivery of the first rig in 2021

Source: RDC Presentation.

The program is supported by a $1.25 billion commitment from each shareholder. Please, read the November presentation to get more details.

5 - Net Debt.

The Company's net debt is now $1.18 billion, which is the lowest net debt among the five primary offshore drillers. It is a remarkable achievement that is often forgotten when it comes to evaluating the future potential of the company.

Stephen N. Butz said in the conference call:

We ended the year with over $1.3 billion in cash. No debt was retired in the quarter. However, our debt retirement for 2017 totaled $170 million.

The company enjoys a $1.5 billion undrawn revolver, and the next maturity is $201 million in 2019. Current liquidity is $2.8 billion.

Source: RDC Presentation

Conclusion:

Rowan Companies is the leader in high-specification jack-ups (17) well above the seven rigs owned by Noble (NE) or the four rigs owned by Ensco (ESV). Rowan is showing an excellent balance sheet with low net debt as I have demonstrated above.

The impact of the RDC Aramco JV 50/50 has the potential to boost revenues consequently for the next several decades, and the market doesn't seem to comprehend its signification yet fully. This

Technical analysis.

RDC was forming an ascending broadening wedge pattern until the end of February. Ascending broadening wedges are bearish megaphone shaped patterns, 73% of which breakout downward according to Bulkowski. Therefore, it was not a surprise to witness a negative breakout at $12.50 (sell flag).

The probable extreme target support is now the double bottom at $9 (strong buy flag). However, I believe the intermediate support at $10.75 is quite strong and $11-$11.50 should be used to start a long-term accumulation.

However, the price of oil is of paramount importance and will affect the stock going forward. Any investment decision should be made using Rowan natural strength and oil extreme volatility.

