SendGrid: Great Finish To The Year

This was the company's first earnings report as a public company since going public in November, an important milestone for the new IPO.

SendGrid (NASDAQ: SEND), the email marketing software company, reported its first earnings quarter since going public in November. Responding robustly to a healthy beat on the top line, SendGrid's shares are up nearly 10% the week after earnings, a strong sign of the company's momentum going forward. Investors often treat the first earnings quarter since going public as a litmus test of future performance; recent IPOs that have reported big first beats like Alteryx (NASDAQ: AYX) have seen consistent performance since and a booming share price, whereas fallouts like Blue Apron (NASDAQ: APRN) keep getting pummeled.

There's a lot to like about SendGrid's business. For a company growing at its rate in the high 30s (and growth did not decelerate in the fourth quarter versus the company's unreported third quarter, the results of which are detailed in the company's S-1 filing), its operating loss margin (essentially near breakeven) is enviable. Furthermore, SendGrid's offering is extremely niche and doesn't directly compete against any entrenched giants, leaving it without the pressures of a startup in a more saturated software space like HCM or CRM.

However - for an investor contemplating a position at this juncture - shares look fully priced in for its success. At SendGrid's current $27 share price, it carries a market cap of $1.11 billion. Netting out its $175.5 million of balance sheet cash and no debt, the company has an enterprise value just shy of a billion - $935.3 million.

With the company's FY19 guidance at $139-$141 million, this puts SendGrid at an EV/FY19 revenue multiple of 6.7x - a fairly rich multiple for a smaller SaaS company that's right in line with other software companies with a similar growth profile. Granted, SendGrid might be lowballing its current year guidance - the midpoint of $140 million implies just 25% y/y growth in FY19, a far cry from the 40% growth it saw in FY18 and the 38% growth it saw this quarter. SendGrid is likely setting itself up for a string of "beat-and-raise" quarters in FY19, and its actual achievement might be in the $150 million range - but that would only slide down SendGrid's multiple to 6.3x, not enough to cry "undervalued."

At its current valuation, SendGrid is at best a hold. Despite strong results, investors can't ignore the fact that SendGrid's valuation has reached fair value and the fact that the company could head into deceleration mode in FY19, as it's hard to keep scaling a company that's primarily targeted to SMBs.

Q4 download

Here's a look at SendGrid's fourth-quarter results:

Figure 1. SendGrid Q4 earnings

Source: SendGrid investor relations

SendGrid grew its revenues in the quarter to $31.7 million, up 38% y/y and beating analyst expectations for $29.6 million (+28% y/y) by a huge ten-point margin - easily one of the best beat margins in the software sector this quarter.

The bulk of the company's growth was still driven by the 37% y/y advance in Email API revenues, the flagship offering that allows marketing customers to incorporate email management capabilities into their applications. These are generally subscription plans tiered into groups based on emails sent per month (Essential comes with 40k emails/month, Pro with 100k/month, and the enterprise Premier tier has custom pricing scenarios), with additional fractional-cent charges for emails sent beyond the threshold. Based on this pricing schema, SendGrid has two avenues to drive growth in its API revenues - by acquiring new customers or posting usage/upselling tiers in its existing customer base.

Despite the domination of Email API in the company's revenue base, however, the company's growth in its nascent Marketing Campaigns business can't be ignored. This email design and testing software earned the company $5.2 million in the fourth quarter, up more than 2x from the previous Q4 - a vastly higher growth rate than Email API, indicating that future growth rests heavily on SendGrid's development of this product. The company added its 10,000th customer to Marketing Campaigns in the fourth quarter, and ended the prior with 39% y/y growth in total customer base to 63,000 customers. While this does sound like a wide base relative to other enterprise software companies, it can't be discounted that SendGrid caters primarily to small businesses and startups without the capability of developing SendGrid-style tools in-house.

On the profitability front, SendGrid looks quite healthy as well. Its GAAP operating loss of -$1.4 million represented an operating margin of -4%. This compares to a smaller -2% in 4Q16, but investors should remember the greater cost burden with being a public company - responsible for the growth in general and administrative costs as a percentage of revenue. The fact that SendGrid was able to cling to its near-breakeven status - with the possibility of breaking even on a GAAP net income basis at some point in FY19 - is still a good sign.

Further reinforcing the quality of SendGrid's profitability profile (relative to other software companies that are losing money in the range of -20% to -30% operating margin, typical for a company with SendGrid's growth rate), the company also generated operating cash flow of $12.7 million and free cash flow of $7.1 million in the full year FY17 (the actual reported FCF was $0.4 million, but that includes principal payments of $6.7 million on capital leases).

Rare are the software companies that can generate positive OCF and FCF at this early stage in their lifecycles (at a $140 million forward revenue guidance, SendGrid is one of the smallest public software companies in the market). Given continued top-line growth and margin discipline, SendGrid should continue to see rapid cash flow expansion into FY19.

Final thoughts

Clearly, SendGrid's fourth-quarter results - a great first report for a new IPO - contained a lot of gems in it on both the top and bottom lines: ten-point beat to consensus, strong growth in a secondary line of business (Marketing Campaigns), and a maintenance of near-breakeven status and solid positive cash flows.

At the company's post-earnings valuation of nearly 7x forward revenues, however, SendGrid has already priced in the strong execution it saw in Q4 as well as the positive outlook it issued for FY19. There's not that much more room for this company to run higher, as an 8x multiple would put SendGrid in line with the likes of SailPoint (NYSE: SAIL) and Alteryx, both recent IPOs with positive cash flows as well, but stronger growth figures.

SendGrid is a hold for now. I'd continue to monitor the company for pullbacks or for any new datapoints pointing to strong outperformance in FY19.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.