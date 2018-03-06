Should You Continue To Hold On To Altagas And Its 9.2% Yielding Dividend?

The company is still waiting for the final regulatory approval to close its acquisition of WGL Holdings.

Investment Thesis

Altagas (OTCPK:ATGFF) (TSX:ALA) owns and operates a diversified energy infrastructure in North America. It has a low-risk business model as less than 10% of its EBITDA are directly related to commodity prices. The company expects to increase its dividend by 8 to 10% through 2021. While its shares continue to decline due to the uncertainty regarding the acquisition, its dividend remains safe and sustainable.

Reasons why investors with a long-term horizon will be rewarded

Its Utilities Segment Offers Stable and Predictable EBITDA

After the closing of its WGL acquisition, about 50% of Altagas' EBITDA will come from regulated utilities (natural gas). This segment of its business is extremely low risk with stable and predictable EBITDA.

Highly Contracted, Low-Risk Business Model

Beside its stable and predictable utilities segment, Altagas' power generation and midstream pipeline business are also highly contracted. As can be seen from the bottom left pie chart, the company's commodity based EBITDA is expected to only represent 9% if its total EBITDA in 2019 (after WGL acquisition). This means that 91% of its EBITDA in 2019 do not have any exposure to commodity pricing. In addition, 85% of its EBITDA will come from long-term agreements (see bottom right pie chart).

RIPET to provide Significant Cost Advantages to Ship its propane to Asia

Altagas' Ridley Island Propane Export Terminal ("RIPET") is expected to be in-service in the first quarter of 2019. This C$450 to C$500 million project has a locational advantage given very short shipping distances to markets in Asia. As can be seen from the map below, to ship propane to Asia through its export terminal will take only about 10 days to reach Japan or Korea. On the other hand, to ship propane from the U.S. Gulf Coast will take about 25 days. Altagas' RIPET facility is designed to export about 40,000 bbls/d.

8% to 10% Dividend Growth Expected through 2021

Investors seeking for dividend growth will be glad to know about Altagas' dividend prospect. The company currently pays a monthly dividend of C$0.1825 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 9.3%. The company expects to increase its dividend at a compound annual growth rate of about 8% to 10% through 2021.

Investors should not be concerned about its dividend sustainability as its dividend payout ratio as a percentage of 2018 forecasted AFFO is near 80% (see bottom right chart). The reason for the high dividend yield is due to its weakness of share price primarily due to uncertainty of the acquisition and the recent declining share prices of utility stocks.

But investors are concerned about its WGL acquisition

As we have shown in the article, the combined Altagas and WGL business should be seen positively. However, its shares have continued to decline. In fact, it has dropped to a 52-week low on March 2, 2018.

There are several reasons why I believe might have contributed to the recent share weakness:

1) U.S. Tax Reform will negatively impact its EBITDA

In its recent conference call, management expressed that Altagas' normalized EBITDA and normalized FFO will be reduced by approximately 5% as a result of the U.S. tax reform. While management believe it is not material, a 5% reduction is enough to cause a correction to its share price.

2) Paying a premium for WGL Acquisition

While management continues to express its view that the WGL acquisition will be accretive, the problem may lie on the price that Altagas will pay to acquire WGL. In January 2017, the company announced to purchase WGL with a price of US$88.25 per share. The announcement of the acquisition has resulted in a surge of WGL's share price by over 30% (see graph below). In the past year, other utility stocks have first reached the high in November 2017 before falling back to the same level as before. Please see the graph below. The recent share price decline of other utility stocks (I am using Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF XLU as my reference) makes Altagas' WGL acquisition less attractive as well. Given that we are in a rising interest rate environment, utility stocks may continue to perform poorly. No wonder Altagas' shares continue to sink.

3) Uncertainties Regarding Merger and Regulation Approval

In addition to the uncertainties regarding the sale of its non-core assets, Altagas' merger also require regulatory approval from Washington, DC. Although approval is likely, it is difficult for investors to gauge what its business will be like in 2018. In addition, Altagas has previously said that they would sell some of its power assets (Blythe and Tracy power facilities) in California. However, in the past conference call, the company indicated that they would keep these assets. This makes it difficult for the market to estimate the impact of the disposition of non-core assets on its EBITDA. Many investors might simply decide that it might be better to put their money elsewhere then patiently waiting for the acquisition to close.

Should Investors Continue to Hold on to the stock?

The challenge for investors now is whether to hold on to their Altagas shares given that its share price has dropped nearly 25% in the past year. However, its dividend is both secure and safe (even after the merger). Investors may want to continue to reinvest the dividend by participating in Altagas' dividend reinvestment plan and take advantage of the 3% discount the company offers for qualified investors. I believe once the uncertainty regarding its acquisition resolves, the road ahead will be much smoother.

