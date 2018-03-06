iHeartMedia Gets Small Extension On Debt As Liberty Media Postures

iHeartMedia (OTCPK:IHRT) received a small extension from some creditors, according to an SEC filing made public March 5. With insolvency looming and the clock running out, iHeart was able to swing a very small extension as it attempted to resolve credit issues that are now very front and center. It was anticipated that iHeart could file for bankruptcy as soon as this weekend.

Meanwhile, Liberty Media ([[LSXMA]], [[LSXMK]], [[BATRA]], [[BATRK]], [[FWONA]], [[FWONK]], [[LBRDA]], [[LBRDK]]) with its stake in SiriusXM (SIRI). has made posturing moves in order to better position itself to take a major stake in iHeart. Liberty bought $400 million worth of iHeart debt from GSO late last week, and already has an offer on the table to acquire 40% of the company in conjunction with satellite radio provider SiriusXM.

iHeart has made virtually no comment on the Liberty Media and SiriusXM offer, but some analysts felt that the move would be an uphill battle for Liberty Media. That is at least until Liberty made the move to acquire the debt. With the debt in hand, Liberty Media becomes a creditor in any potential bankruptcy filing, and a major creditor at that.

On top of the debt and the offer, Liberty also recently priced some debentures that would raise between $400 million and $460 million, adding to its already impressive maneuverability to cut an aggressive deal. Liberty Media has a history of identifying distressed entities and coming up with solutions that give it substantial stakes in that entity. Liberty bailed out SiriusXM with a $530 million dollar loan in exchange for 40% of the company. These days Liberty controls over 70% of the satellite radio provider.

For iHeart investors, this could shift from a wait-and-see game to one of posturing on the potential of Liberty Media and SiriusXM taking a stake. There is a play here with Liberty Media in particular. The Liberty Media stake in SiriusXM trades under trackers which are seeing a bigger than normal discount in 2018. Liberty is attempting to narrow that gap by adding value to the trackers and putting its SiriusXM stake to work.

According to the SEC filing, the window of time related to this reprieve has just about 48 hours left. What that likely tells savvy investors is that some form of deal is pretty close to getting accomplished. If that were not the case, the time extension would not have been necessary. If I had to guess, the Liberty Media move to purchase debt has now tipped the scales into Liberty being able to close its deal. In my opinion the most reasonable course is a bankruptcy filing with a negotiated solution to the debt through Liberty Media. This makes a direct play in iHeart stock a risky proposition. It is conceivable that shareholders of iHeart get the brunt of the pain in this transaction, while shareholders in the new entity get the windfall of a massive radio company and its asset,s which can become revenue-generating machines in the months and years ahead.

Liberty sees many possible synergies between iHeartMedia, SiriusXM, and Pandora (P), a streaming company that SiriusXM aleady has a substantial stake in. Taking things a step further, there could also be synergies with Live Nation (LYV), another company which Liberty holds substantial interests in.

Investors have many equities to keep an eye on over the next 48 hours. The public posturing is now done, and the back room negotiations are in full swing. Stay tuned.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SIRI, LSXMA, LSXMK, BATRA, BATRK, FWONA, FWONK, LBRDA, LBRDK, P.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no position in IHRT or LYV

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.