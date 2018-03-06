Costco: The King Of Retail

How to interpret and compare the CCC ratio to uncover potential catalysts.

What type of deep insight you gain by analyzing cash conversion cycles of Costco and competitors.

The Quick Theory

The main way a company can make more profit is to simply sell more stuff. But how do you sell more stuff?

Cash.

More cash availability equals more products you can make and sell.

Wall Street loves earnings and many people believe earnings drives cash and profitability, but this is incorrect. Cash drives earnings. The faster the cycle of cash, the quicker it can be reinvested to generate earnings.

Regardless of what the media says, cash is and always will be king. No business can start or grow without cash. That's why growth and startup companies are constantly looking to raise cash.

By looking at the cash conversion cycle and analyzing the CCC formula, a company that can shorten the cash conversion cycle is going to be ahead of its competitors.

The basic theory of the cash conversion cycle is this:

you start with cash it becomes accounts payables as you buy inventory from a supplier you receive the inventory the inventory is then sold and becomes accounts receivables when accounts receivables is collected, you have cash again and you restart the cycle from step 1

The entire cash conversion cycle is a measure of operating efficiency and management effectiveness. The lower the number, the quicker the cycle. The quicker the cash conversions cycle, the better the management is at operating the business.

In this way, you can use the cash conversion cycle formula to compare efficiency and management on an apples to apples basis. In other words, do not use the Cash Conversion Cycle to compare companies from different industries or different business models.

No company does this better than Costco (COST).

Costco Is Unbeatable at Retail

The best way to use the Cash Conversion Cycle is to compare competitors from within the same industry with essentially the same business model.

Let's look at Costco, Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT) and Big Lots (BIG).

COST vs. WMT vs. TGT vs. BIG cash conversion cycle | Source: Old School Value Key Ratios

When looking at a company on an individual basis, it's best to look at the trend and see how it has been moving.

If the cash conversion number continues to go up, it's a sign that business is not operating well. Because the CCC looks at the entire cycle from purchasing to sales to collections, any time the final cash conversion cycle number increases, dig in to see where the real issue is coming from.

When you look at COST vs. WMT vs. TGT vs. BIG above, the clear winner is COST and the clear loser is BIG.

Costco is able to convert everything back into cash in 1.82 days. Operating magic for a retailer. A quicker cycle also means that they can operate at lower margins.

Case in point;

Costco gross margins = 13%

Walmart gross margins = 26%

Target gross margins = 30%

Big Lots gross margins = 40%

From this, you can see that assuming high margins is a good thing is a fallacy. Big Lots has the highest margin, but the worst cash conversion cycle. You can also see the strategy behind each company when you look at this.

Costco's strategy is to focus on high volume and sacrifice margins

Walmart also goes for high volume with low margins

Target is looking for a mix where it doesn't want to overly sacrifice margins

Big Lots focuses on high margins which is a surprise considering their product mix

Then you add Costco's membership fees and with a renewal rate of 90%, it's literally minting money year after year.

With an estimated average number of households in the US at 126M, every 2.5 households is a Costco member.

Source: Costco Investor Presentation

How to Interpret the Data for Costco and Competitors to Pick Stock Winners

Here are general rules of thumb on reading the trend in Cash Conversion Cycle.

An increase in Days Sales Outstanding (DSO) means that collections are not being managed properly. Customers are not paying on time or the company is extending the payment date in order to lock in a deal. Conversely, a decrease in DSO means the company is receiving payments quicker than expected.

An increase in Days Inventory Outstanding (DIO) means it is taking longer for the company to sell its inventory. The smaller the number, the quicker it is selling through inventory.

An increase in Days Payable Outstanding (DPO) is actually a good thing - unless the company is taking forever to pay because it has no cash. But technically, the longer it can delay payments or get good terms, the better.

When you put the companies side by side, there's additional insight you can gather. Here's my analysis.

The Cash Conversion Cycle Analysis | source: Old School Value Key Ratios

Of the group, the company with the best Cash Conversion Cycle is Costco.

Worst is Big Lots.

Walmart and Target make up #2 and #3, but because Target does not report receivables as it is considered too short to make it material, there is no receivables data, therefore DSO is zero. If Walmart also decides to use similar accounting methods, their CCC would come down to 2.54 days.

Look closely at the blue highlight and the pattern you see across well run retailers is that DIO and DPO are in a close range. Makes sense because you want to be selling and paying for inventory as close together as possible. Not like BIG where it takes them an additional 70 days to sell inventory after they have paid their bills.

Does the CCC Affect Costco's Stock Price?

It does not directly affect the stock price. Analysts and most people do not consider this type of accounting and business analysis. I have yet to come across a stock that shot up because the cash cycle improved.

So how does this help with stock picking like for Costco?

you can see beyond the headlines and see for yourself how strong the fundamentals are you can pick the strongest of the competitors you understand the business better so you don't panic sell

The CCC ratio is mainly used by business owners and accountants to better understand the business. This is the type of hidden catalyst that can help you identify winning stocks before it gets picked up by the crowd.

Summary

Costco's cash conversion cycles shows that it is the best at operating efficiency and management effectiveness

Costco's margins may be lower, but that is a result of a very fast cash cycle

Comparing with very close competitors shows that it is the king of retail

The CCC ratio won't predict stock returns, but you get a great fundamental reading of the business

Disclosure: I am/we are long WMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.