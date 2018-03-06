State Of Economy Right Now

This may be the most important article I've ever penned for SA. It comes at a truly vital juncture of our economic and political history. If you believe, like I do, that politics and economics intersect, the next few years will be a further testament to this interaction.

A defining moment politically for me came near the conclusion of this year's Winter Olympics when some Americans gleefully celebrated the shortcomings of their own skier due to her political stance. A defining moment economically came with the recent tax cuts, where any semblance of fiscal discipline got shown the door. The grand "compromise" was the elimination of caps on defense and domestic spending - there will be more of both. To add to the largesse, the "sequester" is in the history books.

Government Gone Wild

Almost a year ago, I penned this article where I highlighted America's fiscal condition. Specifically, I highlighted the nation's ever-growing debt. The graphic below illustrates the funded debt to GDP ratio. Unfunded liabilities are not depicted here.

Chart courtesy of MacroTrends with my annotations

Irrespective of the party controlling Congress or the White House, this line continues to go up. Most recently, a GOP White House and Congress passed sweeping tax reform that will increase the deficit by $400 billion in the next two years. Before the tax reform, I read the Congressional Budget Office had already projected an increase in the debt of $10 trillion over the next decade.

The economic justification of tax cuts stems from something called the Laffer Curve. Art Laffer is an economist who gained fame during the Reagan administration by suggesting tax cuts will pay for themselves through further growth. That might have been true in 1981 when our debt burden was significantly less. In 2018, it amounts to specious reasoning when our debt is above 105% of GDP.

In 1981, the economy was emerging from a deep recession, there was unused economic capacity and the unemployment rate was much higher. We face none of those things in 2018. Demographic factors also present more significant headwinds today versus the Reagan era. Household formation lags and I recently read about an ominous drop in US birthrates at the start of this year.

Another assumption is the supposed avalanche of money coming from offshore. It's likely offshore proceeds of US companies were already invested in US financial markets via treasuries or the money markets. Moreover, we have overwhelming evidence that companies have been plowing cash and debt into purchasing their own shares at ever higher prices. Thus, it's clear they feel much better about financial investing as opposed to capital expenditures. That's not a judgment but a sobering reality. Businesses invest when they need to increase their capacity to meet rising demand. They're not doing that.

Even though the corporate tax rate fell from 35% to 22% for repatriated profits, with the new tax law, US companies will now be exempt from future taxation of offshore earnings.

We're all Keynesians now. -Richard Milhous Nixon

Keynesians suggested deficits to stimulate the economy when it needed stimulation. Recent decades threw this thinking out the window since deficits occurred whether the economy needed stimulation or not.

Deficits don't matter. -Richard Bruce "Dick" Cheney

The GOP, the party of erstwhile fiscal discipline, took Mr. Cheney's advice to heart. Remember the Tea Party? Anyone? Bueller? Fiscal discipline is gone in our nation's capital. Congressional leaders have no impediment to adding zeroes to the nation's debt since there's nothing preventing the Treasury from issuing more securities. This debt issuance is not without ramification.

Private Debt

The chart below shows student loans, revolving and non-revolving credit from 2008 forward. Revolving credit (blue line) fell after the 2008 recession and until recently had not reached pre-recession levels. Non-revolving credit (green line) flatlined until 2011 and has taken off since, no doubt due to increased automobile debt. The appropriately colored student debt (red line) never decreased its trajectory. What's the big deal about student debt?

Revolving credit is mostly unsecured debt issued to individuals - credit cards. You know the tagline, "What's in your wallet?" This credit is easy to acquire and can be difficult to manage. In my consulting practice, I see an unusually large number of civil suits for credit card debt in a county that is otherwise economically vibrant with statistically low unemployment. This unsecured debt is dischargeable in bankruptcy or other debt relief actions. While it's true that banks will have to make allowances for this bad debt, the consumer can live to fight another day. This private debt problem stays private.

Non-revolving credit is associated with secured loans, think cars, appliances, etc. If you're delinquent, the repo man will be lurking. If there are enough repossessions, the market value of the repossessed items suffers. This private debt problem should also stay in the private sector.

Student loans outstanding dwarf the subprime loans from a decade ago ($1.5 trillion to $1 trillion). While default rates were high on mortgage debt during the previous recession, they're nothing compared to student loan default rates. Student loans are also unsecured, there's nothing to repossess. They're also not dischargeable in bankruptcy.

You might think that the revolving and non-revolving credit problems of others are of no concern to you as an individual. But you should be concerned about student loans. You see, 90% of all student loans are guaranteed by the US Treasury even though they're issued by banks. When these loans go into default, banks come with hat in hand to the Treasury. Moreover, these events aren't reflected in budget deficits since they're considered "off budget." This is one reason why the increase in the national debt year over year does not exactly match the federal government's annual deficit.

The student loan problem feeds into the demographic headwind I mentioned earlier. Millennial credit scores become impaired leading to diminished job prospects and greater challenges in securing credit. More debt suggests a drag on household formation or expansion.

Student debt will become a hot political item in the years ahead. The cost of forgiveness or debt jubilees will be borne by the Treasury (aka the taxpayer). This otherwise private debt will not remain private and will simply burden an already bloated national debt.

Interest Rates

A seldom-mentioned fact is a bond market that topped (interest rate low) in July of 2016. Ten-year Treasuries went from 1.3% to nearly 3% recently. Short-term rates have increased at a greater clip. I track the Eurodollar and LIBOR rates. Note: The Fed stopped tracking Eurodollar deposit rates in September 2016 so they're not displayed here.

LIBOR 3-month rate

The trend in interest rates of all stripes is decidedly higher. In Escaping Oz: Navigating the crisis, I offered an academic exercise where I subjectively assigned a credit score to the US government - it was below 620. Of course, we can't judge the nation's creditworthiness this way though I would offer that our score will deteriorate with the factors already covered in this article.

Keep an eye on riskier, high-yield debt. Bonds rated Caa, the worst of the worst, have yielded complacently low rates for over a year, trading in a fairly narrow range. This is a market that's only two years removed from rates above 18% (currently around 9%). It's inconceivable that these rates will stay this low with higher quality debt (LIBOR and Treasuries) on the increase.

Consider that the wizards at the Fed have done everything in their power to suppress interest rates and stave off deflation. Despite this action, interest rates are on the rise. Some may argue that the Fed's orchestrating this broad increase in rates. If you believe, like I do, that the Fed follows the market, they're merely responding.

Regardless of your beliefs, we do know that quantitative easing's (QE) gone into reverse, into quantitative tightening (QT). QE increases the money supply while QT reduces it. With the Fed not rolling over existing debt, another entity will need to sop up the increasing supply of Treasuries that accompanies larger deficits. Whoever that is will demand higher rates.

Stock Market

The term "throw-over" describes a condition where a market breaks out of a parallel trend channel in a last rush of euphoria. Parallel channels tend to serve as price attractors on the high and low side.

In Elliott Wave terms, we construct the channel based on important highs and lows within the wave structure. In the illustration below, the lower channel line derives from the lows made in November of 2011 and January of 2016. The upper line comes from March of 2015 and extends to an important high in 2010. This channel defines most of the market's movement since the important low of March of 2009.

DJIA Trend Channel Post-2009 Low

The stock market broke out of this channel in early January in what will likely be, in the words of commodity trader W.D. Gann, "a final grand rush." Gann used this expression to describe the end of a commodity bull market that was driven by fear. Though we're not discussing a commodity market, the US stock market certainly behaved like one as investors were afflicted with FOMO or Fear of Missing Out. In fact, the term "melt-up", the result of FOMO, frequently appeared in financial articles. Advisors and analysts insisted investors participate in this melt-up regardless of its frothiness.

December's action in Bitcoin (BTC) presaged January's throw-over. I published an article, three days before BTC's all-time high, cautioning investors about the rapid rise of the cryptocurrency and the same FOMO affliction. There was so much FOMO, investors purchased cryptocurrencies with credit cards! The rise of cryptocurrencies fit well within the ebullient investor mood of the times, mimicking the "irrational exuberance" noted by a former Fed chair.

The FOMO affliction was met by an equal and opposite reaction to the market's volatility or lack thereof. For the last couple of years, investors were frolicking in the inverse VIX trade. VIX is a volatility measure of the stock market. In my aforementioned book, I warned that VIX was at a remarkably low level for an extended period. Historically, low volatility periods precede those of high volatility. The volatility came in early February with the stock market's 3,000+ point drop (high to low) in a mere nine days. Inverse VIX investors took it on the chin. The VelocityShares Inverse VIX ETN crashed and liquidated on February 22nd.

Reaction to the market's steep drop, historical momentum swing and volatility's return was not just muted, but downright giddy. The discussion wasn't merely about "buying the dip", it was about how the drop signaled better times ahead for the market.

The stock market provided a signal to me in September of 2015 that it had effectively run out of steam. In the most recent issue from Dent Research, they confirmed that institutions, households, and others had owned progressively smaller portions of equities since that time, with corporations supporting the demand.

Summary

This article focused on public debt, private debt, interest rates, and the stock market. We've had a historically weak recovery and a troubling number of able-bodied citizens have dropped out of the labor force. Personal balance sheets are distressed and the public coffers continue to rely on central bank wizardry.

Business will not embark on a major CapEx spending spree and will face an ugly truth when they need to refinance debt acquired for the purpose of buying their shares.

The stock market just ran into a small iceberg yet it steams ahead.

A debt spiral, where new debt, rollover debt, and higher interest rates promote a loss of confidence with creditors, is close at hand. Financial panics or crashes occur slowly, then suddenly, with devastating results. When market participants, whether debt or equity, are overleveraged, it only takes small changes in interest rates to put them in a bind. While not all rate increases bring on a panic, panics are usually precipitated by rate increases. It's difficult to envision this ocean of debt with perpetually low interest rates.

All of the pieces are in place for the next recession. Consider that the political rancor of the last few years occurred with statistically strong economic data. A clash of competing political and economic philosophies will dominate the next major election. Our temperament through this crucible will define our nation.

Investors should take steps to improve their liquidity by assuming greater cash or near-cash positions. There will be opportunities for those with liquidity. More aggressive types should look to invest in renewed volatility. Recent market action in equities is a prelude of coming attractions.

