Herbalife Nutrition: 30% Downside From New High

Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) has managed to eek out a record high stock price, trading at ~$95/share today. Key drivers for this were the announcements of: a corporate name change, a 2 for 1 forward stock split, and a dutch tender (similar to a hyper accelerated share buyback plan). The stock also gained some ground on the news that short-seller, William Ackman, finally closed out his position. Bulls certainly deserve a round of applause with the stock climbing about 90+% over the last year or so.

Some Wall Street analysts were also upbeat on recent Q4 and full year results, increasing price targets and maintaining their buy ratings. For context, Citigroup recently increased its price target on the name from $73 to $85, and focused on categories such as increasing preferred members and FX gains, among other items, on the conference call. Pivotal Research Group maintained its buy recommendation and $120 price target, while buttressing their story that management can easily grow organic sales by mid-single-digits for many years to come.

However, if investors were to read beyond the positive headlines and what appears to be adequate performance, they would recognize the dangers that are developing at Herbalife and come away with a different interpretation. That said, we think there are several factors that could negatively impact the stock over the next 12 months. In our view, today's stock price of ~$95/share is wildly inflated and could be subject to at least 30% downside risk.

Weakening Core Business

Management maintained their 2018 revenue guidance of low-to-mid-single-digit growth for 2018. That's certainly interesting. From the end of 2014, Herbalife's net sales have actually declined by ~4.3% on an annual basis.

In our last report, we highlighted how every geographic region except for EMEA and China are experiencing sales declines. Furthermore, every product segment, ranging from weight loss to nutrition and others, have experienced sequential declines as well. We still believe that the key driver for this performance is due to simply having an undifferentiated and overpriced product line, particularly relative to alternatives available online. If this scenario exists in the U.S., there's a good chance an overpriced scenario exists in other regions as well. Broadly speaking, we don't think the company holds a sustainable customer base.

Looking at the core driver of sales performance for 2017, global volume point growth was negative 3.6%. Going into 1Q18, management projects that volume points will decline again, in the range of 4-7%. Therefore, the company will have to pick up the slack in the three subsequent quarters to hit their guidance. Given there is not much seasonal variation from quarter-to-quarter, we estimate the company will need to clock at least 6% sales growth per quarter (2Q-4Q) in order to hit the low end of their annual target. In our view, this is a large hurdle.

A consistent decline in inventory turnover is another concerning metric, which supports degrading efficiency:

Flipping over to the cost structure, the U.S. segment is still a major pain point for Herbalife. When circling back to the July 2016 FTC settlement, the company was forced to pay a $200 million fine, but in our view, the forced adjustments to its business model were even more meaningful. See below:

That said, Herbalife disclosed in their FY17 10-K that they may need to implement further adjustments to their existing U.S. employee compensation structure. Specifically, Herbalife is required to meet an 80% threshold and authorities will determine if the plan is adequate:

Declining Cash Flows

For FY17, Herbalife reported approximately $591 in operating cash flows, which was a surprising improvement against FY 2016. Although this increase was not a sustainable trend. Going down the list, management deferred $98 million in taxes, a one-time gain. Further, the company reported a benefit on inventory liquidations of approximately $38 million. Part of this was subject to a write-down, and in effect, this line item is typically a cash draw, not a cash in-flow. Those two items alone accounted for nearly one-fourth of operating cash flow, pulling down what appeared to be a strong $591 million to a more realistic $455. Then if we factor in $96 million in maintenance capex alone, free cash flow declines to just $359 million.

On a historical basis, Herbalife has maintained free cash flow margin running just under 10%. Running that simple calculation would give you about $400 million in annual free cash flow. This trend, however, has come under pressure in the last few years, and the normalized 2017 figure of $359 million further supports its decline. Net net, we think the trend in FCFs is discernibly negative based on what we see as weakening earnings quality (a longer sales cycles and artificial increases via one-time gains).

Credit Risk

Using financial leverage is a great way to juice stock performance, unless it means structurally impairing the long-term financial health of the business. As of 4Q17, the company held approximately $2.27 billion in debt, near the highest levels in the company's history. S&P issued a report last year, assigning a "B+" corporate credit rating with a negative outlook, largely based on the company's deteriorating credit metrics, particularly emphasizing its high financial leverage.

Based on full year results, the company paid out $146 million in interest expenses, resulting in an interest rate averaging close to 6.5%. Interest costs have risen significantly, especially in the last twelve months:

Even worse, the company stated that it has authorized a $450-650 million Dutch Tender, which would in effect, consume nearly half of its entire 4Q17 cash position. The company is not only experiencing a decline in free cash flows, it is also ballooning financial leverage and evaporating liquidity. Based on Herbalife's capital allocation policy, it appears that its already poor credit metrics will deteriorate even further, and this could ultimately introduce at least a one-step downgrade by S&P.

We also think it is important to note that Herbalife has $1.25 billion, more than half of its total debt, set to mature in 2019. This debt currently holds a 6.8% variable coupon rate, with its base rate using LIBOR. By combination of a credit downgrade and/or a further increase in base interest rates could at the very least add another 100bps to its cost of debt. If we factor in the use of cash for the tender, its annual interest income would be reduced as well.

For example, if the firm's cost of debt increased to 7.8% against its $2.3 billion debt load, in addition to relatively lower non-operating income, we estimate that net interest expenses could rise to approximately $170 million.

Tax Reform

For most U.S. domestic businesses, tax reform has been a huge tailwind as it has reduced tax rates as well as deferred tax liabilities. However, Herbalife is not one of those companies, in part due to the fact that it is a multi-national operator, where it recognized a charge that turned 4Q EPS negative.

In the same vein, if we look at the overall picture, deferred tax assets declined from $219 to $104 million year-over-year between FY16 and FY17, and on a net basis declined from $140 to $70 million. This represents a material draw from the company's potential future cash flows. What's more concerning, however, is that management explained that they may record additional provisional amounts in future periods. In other words, that net deferred tax asset could actually fall even lower than the $70 million amount reported at year-end.

Realistic Valuation

The company is basically trading at record valuations through both market cap and enterprise value. Looking at some hard numbers, we calculate that its current market capitalization is $7.9 billion (83 million diluted outstanding shares against a $95 stock price). We don't think it makes sense to look at EPS because that number can be easily manipulated (via buybacks).

Being as objective as possible, we think the company is generating normalized free cash flow to the tune of $400 million today. Using $7.9 billion market cap against a current $400 million levered FCF, gives us a yield of 5%. Pertaining to annual sales, we think a best case scenario involves flat performance, and at worst persistent LSD declines. If we couple this deterioration with rising interest expenses, we think aggregate FCF will gradually deteriorate over time. In order for the ~20x multiple to not expand year-over-year, even after accounting for cash accumulation, the company will have to generate at minimum $375 million in free cash flow in fiscal 2019.

For a business with degrading earnings quality, today's effective FCF yield of 5% is not attractive, at all. We do not think its return potential adequately reflects the risk shareholders may face over the near-term and long-term.

On the aggressive side, we think the company could support a free cash flow multiple of 15x, in-line with its current cost of debt. Assuming a generous stabilization around $400 million in FCF, that would give the company a stock price of ~$68 today. That level represents about 30% downside from $95/share.

Bottom Line

With positive news headlines and management plowing every dollar of cash flow into share buybacks, the stock has been sent to the moon. However, we think repurchasing $450-650 million worth of stock at this price point, would not be accretive for shareholder value.

It would behoove investors to read through the 10-K, determine whether management is being realistic with market participants, and assess whether today's valuation makes sense. Declining sales, increasing interest expenses, and detrimental impacts from U.S. tax reform are collectively not a good outcome for the company. Based on these factors, we rate the equity a sell. Thank you for reading and please comment below.