General Mills: Colliding With Changing Tastes, Reflating Economy

General Mills (GIS) fits well into the mold of the international consumer package goods (CPG) food company with a portfolio mix of branded products whose growth potential has become more of a fleeting rear-view mirror image-yesterday's story now passed. The growing stasis leaves company decision makers spending an inordinate amount of time anticipating ever-changing consumer demand in mature markets spanning the world. These are mature, developed world markets where product choice multiplies geometrically via myriad social media outlets and where both availability and deliverability are now either keystrokes or voice-commands away. CPG companies in general, and GIS in particular, are clearly struggling with the seemingly Sisyphean task of squaring an uber-technophile generation into a more traditional, branded market circle umbilically tied to mass marketing, oversized sales forces aimed at securing coveted shelf space of old in bricks-and-mortar stores worldwide-a modeling format on which the industry has invested billions of dollars in the post-WWII era.

Figure 1: General Mills, SPDR Consumer Staples (XLP) and the S&P 500, November 2011-November 2017

Arguably, that model has been in practical decline since the Great Recession of 2007. Ongoing market research continues to confirm that millennial consumers are increasingly more interested in fresh, locally sourced products and care more about the where and the how and the content and the health attributes-even the packaging-of the products they consume than any other preceding generation. Retail box-store giants like Costco (COST), Walmart (WMT), BJ's and grocery discounters like Aldi and Lindl-not to mention Amazon (AMZN)-have added another dimension to the trend: A willingness to cut prices with ruthless abandon in an all-out effort to win the hearts and dollars of a growing, receptive millennial audience of consumers. The vulnerability of the once omnipotent retail position of international CPG behemoths went on public notice with last year's audacious $143 billion bid by an upstart Kraft-Heinz for the Anglo-Dutch Unilever, a company with twice Kraft-Heinz's sales revenue. While the bid was eventually rebuffed, the Warren Buffet/3G backed package opens up a new chapter for the industry moving forward. Given the years of flat to negative growth and the continuing loss of market share in the wake of changing consumer tastes and spending behaviors, a growing portion of the consumer staples space looks increasingly overvalued. And with the rise of yields in the bond market, CPG dividend payouts increasingly are being offset by capital losses, making the sector decidedly less attractive to investors.

Even from the macro-economic side, the verdict comes through mixed. With consumer spending through the end of last year at its highest level since the 3rd quarter of 2014, sentiment marking its highest post since 2000, unemployment rates long bumping against current definitions of full employment and the 4-week moving average for unemployment insurance at levels last seen in December 1969, the economy appears to be on solid ground. Final sales of domestic products rose 3.3% through the end of the 4th quarter, signaling broad underlying demand for goods and services in the greater economy. It was the highest post since the 2nd quarter of 2015. Yet with just a few scratches below this euphoric surface lurks banking sector data that shows a clear uptick in credit card distress as consumers fall behind three months or more on $11.9 billion of debt at the turn of the year-an 11.5% increase through the end of the 4th quarter. In the absence of meaningful wage growth, large swaths of mid- and lower-income households have failed to benefit from the reflation of assets under the Fed's extraordinary monetary policies since 2008-09. Now, with the largest fiscal initiative in a generation that skews its largess toward corporate rather than household balance sheets, this new data appears to be signaling that a growing cross-section of lower- and mid-income households has leaned heavily on credit card debt to make daily ends meet. The US personal savings rate, at 3.2% through the end of January, is now at its lowest post since December 2007 which, coincidentally, was the official beginning of the Great Recession of 2007. With three, possibly four upticks of short-term interest rates already scheduled for 2018, debt service will become all the more onerous for these distressed households. Many more households across the economic landscape could become similarly distressed moving forward. This is bad news for an economy where 70% of annual growth depends on consumer spending-and horrible news for corporate purveyors of premium brands. Unsurprisingly, distressed commercial loans fell 8.5% to $18.1 billion over the same period.

Meanwhile, bond yields are indeed showing signs of life as the potential spurt of economic growth appears to be turning the cogs of the business cycle. Market gauges of inflation pegs inflation over a 10-year period at 2.13% through Friday's market close (2 March), the highest post since the end of August, 2014. The economy grew close to 3% through the second half of the year with February's second GDP estimate. On top of that economic performance is a fiscal stimulus package, an additional $300 billion in government discretionary spending and the repatriation of billions in corporate cash all spilling into the economy during the course of the year. The mix many analysts fear, could be the trigger that finally applies upward pressure on prices throughout the supply chain of the greater economy. If the theory pans out, the realization will almost certainly garner an equally strong response from the Federal Reserve-a response markets currently appear to be pricing into their investment decisions. After all, the National Financial Conditions indicator ticked up to a reading of -79 through the week ending 23 February, which means the economy, already awash with liquidity, is about to absorb even more liquidity over the immediate term. Core PCE inflation, up 0.4% in January MOM and 1.7% YOY, hasn't breached the Fed's 2% target in the past 67 months. That said, with inflation pressures clearly building, the real question with regard to inflation lies elsewhere: Will the increase be positive, a sign of increasing growth and prosperity for the economy at large? Or will the rise in inflation, and the Fed's reaction in its wake, spin the economy into something more untoward? The three-month LIBOR is now above 2% for the first time since 2008. The three-month Treasury bill is already up almost 16% YTD. Both measures are key rates in determining the cost of trillions of dollars in loans to business, consumers and students as borrowing costs tighten across the economy. Tax reform will increase government borrowing by about $1 trillion over the next decade. With the US savings rate now at 3.2% through the end of January, American households are unlikely lending sources. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) projects TCJA will swell the deficit to 6.1% of total GDP by 2020. At the same time, the Fed continues to reduce its balance sheet, placing the onus of absorbing the estimated $1 trillion deficit created by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) on investors-foreign investors. Both the US fiscal and current account deficits will bleed copious amounts of red ink for the foreseeable future. Foreign capital coming into the US to balance deficit spending is a less than fiscally prudent byproduct of tax reform.

In his debut Humphrey-Hawkins address to the House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled a surprisingly clear willingness to conduct traditional monetary policy against a backdrop of a strengthening economy, implying a greater tolerance of short-term bursts of market volatility. If true in practice, the seemingly strong anecdotal evidence of a Greenspan, Bernanke and Yellen put where interest rates fell in harmony with market declines and rose with share prices- appears to be under review. Markets now face the prospect of the Fed not only meeting its projections on interest rates after years of diffidence in the face of a chorus of last-minute underlying fundamentals going soft and upstaging rate hikes over the past five years. The Fed appears poised to not only meet its fed funds projections for the year-but possibly exceed them. The economy has strengthened since the December FOMC meeting. At this juncture, monetary policy is almost certain to skew toward a more aggressive posturing. Seemingly caught flatfooted, markets of late have been forced to adjust. The new possibility of trade tariffs on steel, aluminum and even European car imports could complicate monetary policy-and market reactions-even further. US government bonds surged on the announcement, sending the yield on the 10-year Treasury to its biggest one-day decline since September. Equity markets shaved off an estimated $500 billion on the day as algorithms triggered a barrage of defensive program trading. Market volatility, presumed dead for much of 2017, is now alive and well.

It is a challenging economic landscape-all the more so for many international CPG companies struggling to adjust to changing consumer spending behavior. GIS, for one, has struggled mightily to keep apace. In the six-month period ending November 2017 which is the end of GIS' fiscal year, net sales came to $7.97 billion, down just short of 1% YOY. Operating profits fell 4.17% YOY to $1.36 billion for the period. This, in turn, placed downward pressure on net earnings which fell 6.24% to $835.2 million, down from $890.8 million YOY. EPS ended the company's fiscal year down 2.72% to $1.43/share. Dividend yield, however, rose just over 2% to $0.98/share as an aggressive share repurchase program retired 2.8 million shares in the three months ending November 2017. Another 14.9 million shares were retired from November 2016 through May 2017, about 2% of outstanding shares.

In the six-month period ending in November 2016, a similar picture emerges. Net sales fell just over 7% YOY to $8.02 billion, down from $8.63 billion YOY. Operating profit from those sales fell just over 11% to $1.41 billion, down from $1.59 billion a year earlier. Net earnings dropped 6.8% YOY, unsurprisingly applying downward pressure on diluted EPS which fell 5.8% to $1.47/share. Dividend yield, however, increased just over 9% to $0.96/share-thanks to the retirement of roughly 28 million, or about 2.2% of outstanding shares during the period.

The same refrain rings out for the period ending November 2014 with net sales dropping 2.9% to $8.9 billion YOY. Operating profits plunged just over 30% to $1.12 billion as restructuring costs for the closing of facilities consumed $228.6 million during the period. Diluted EPS fell almost 28% to $1.11/share. In the same time frame, dividend yield increased almost 8%, with another 19.6 million shares being retired during the fiscal year.

GIS mounted its last positive year in FY2011-12 when net sales rose 5.44% to $8.9 billion, sending operating profit soaring just under 19% for the period to $1.6 billion. Net earnings rose 28% as did diluted EPS which came to $1.64/share for the period. Dividend yield rose 9.2%. In June of 2010, the Board approved the repurchase of up to 100 million shares of common stock from the open market. About 16.7 million were purchased during the period, about 2.5% of outstanding shares.

Figure 2: General Mills Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), FY2011-17

Net Sales Operating Profit Net Earnings Diluted EPS Dividend Yield Shares Retired Debt 1.03% 0.25% 0.30% 1.83% 7.59% 2.10% 8.14%

The CAGR of GIS' net sales for the periods covered by FY2011-17 comes to a dismal 1.03%. Operating profits and net earnings over the period fared even worse at 0.25% and 0.30%, respectively. On the shareholder side of the aisle, the rise of dividend yields exceeds the annual growth of net sales by over 7-times while the annual increase in company's share buyback program is twice that of net sales, over 8-times the annual growth of operating profit and 7-times the annual growth of net earnings. Debt has been clearly filling in the gaps on the balance sheet for the period, increasing at an annual rate of just over 8% (see Figure 2, above).

Internationally, GIS divides into four working groups, an organizational restructuring the company put into place in 2016. The new divisional restructuring now makes YOY comparisons more problematic as divisional boundaries have shifted in the remake. GIS's North America Retail division is now responsible for 66% of the company's operating revenues under the new restructuring program. The division fell 1.79% through the end of the company's fiscal year this past November. Operating profits for the division was down just under 10% YOY. The company's newly configured Convenience Stores & Foodservices division garnered 11.2% of total revenues and gained 2.79% in overall sales through the end of the company's fiscal year. Operating profit fell just under 5%. Europe and Australia at 11.1% of total revenues was up 4.93% for the fiscal year with operating profits down 33% while Asia & Latin America at 11.45% of total revenues fell 3% with operating profits down just over 37% YOY. Operating profit for all the geographic groups fell 4.17% YOY.

Figure 3: General Mills, Buffalo Blue (BUFF), SPDR Consumer Staples and the S&P 500, 2017

Enter Buffalo Blue Pet Products, the maker of natural foods and treats for both dogs and cats. Based in Wilton, Connecticut, BUFF (purple line) has been producing all-natural pet foods since 2002 under the company's Blue brand. BUFF had net sales of $1.3 billion through the end of 2017, up 11% YOY. The company generated $303.2 million in operating profits last year, up 37.3% YOY. Income per diluted common share rose 49% for the year. With no dividend program in place, much of these retained earnings were plowed back into company operations. Since 2013, BUFF's net sales logged a compounded annual growth rate of 1.52%. Operating profits have logged annual grown of 1.63% while diluted EPS has grown by 1.94% using the same measure.

Meanwhile, the US pet expenditure market hit $69.36 billion through the end of 2017 with food alone accounting for $28.23 billion of the total in an industry with an annualized growth rate of 2.30% since 2001. Buff soared just over 36% on the year. XLP (orange area) rose 9.34% while GIS (green line) fell just under 5% for the year. The S&P 500 (black dashed line) returned just over 20% for the period (see Figure 3, above).

GIS' attraction to BUFF is not hard to discern. Further, the path toward the pet industry has attracted a variety of CPG food and consumer companies in the throes of secular stagnation of their own product mix. Closely held candy giant Mars candy paid $7.7 billion to buy the dog and day care company VCA in January of last year which brought under its Petcare operations 795 animal hospitals and 61 animal diagnostic laboratories in the US and Canada. In 2014, Mars had purchased Proctor & Gamble (PG)'s pet food operations. JM Smucker (SJM) shelled out over $5.8 billion to buy Big Heart in 2015, adding Milk Bone Biscuits, Kibbles 'n Bits as well as Meow Mix to its jelly, Jiff peanut butter and Folgers coffee product lineup. Nestlé was probably the first CPG food company to blaze the pet food trail with its purchase of Purina for more than $10 billion back in 2001.

Of the group, SJM offers up perhaps an anecdotal sketch: Net sales for SJM's pet food division for the nine months through the end of January 2018 came to $1.64 billion, up 2.14% YOY. Operating profits fell 6.56% for the period. The nine months through the end of October 2017 came to $1.1 billion, up 2.22% YOY. Operating profit from the division fell 6.53% for the period.

Figure 4: GIS, XLP, S&P and BUFF, Year-to-Date

Market reaction to the GIS-BUFF deal was less than favorable. Initial trading in GIS (green line) after the announcement saw the stock fall just under 9%. BUFF (purple line) soared just over 17% on the announcement. Consumer staple stocks as a whole (orange area) largely pulled back as did the S&P 500 (black dashed line) as program trading continued to remove profits from the table in a growing uncertain market environment that waits for retaliatory trade tariffs offsetting US attempts to tax steel, aluminum and possibly European cars (see Figure 4, above).

S&P Global Ratings was quick in its pronouncement on the deal by downgrading the company to BBB from BBB+, leaving the company just barely inside investment grade territory with a slim, two notches to spare. GIS is to finance the $8 billion deal with a combination of added debt, cash on hand and roughly $1 billion in equity. The debt portion is expected to bump existing leverage to about 4.5 times current debt to EBITDA from its current 3.2 times for the 12 months through November 2017. GIS will also suspend its share repurchase program but maintain its current dividend payout. S&P wants GIS to suspend its dividend program as well, worth about $278 million in 2018.

In all likelihood, GIS' new pet food division will take much longer to provide the anticipated revenue streams the acquisition envisions. We have seen a similar integration lag with SJM of its pet food offerings into its overall product mix. The logistical end of integrating the product within GIS' network of wholesale and retail distributors will likely take years and millions of dollars in marketing, advertising and possibly rebranding expenditures. These expenses gave Standard & Poor pause. Given GIS' anemic growth over the past five years, the financial ability of the company to both quickly and fully integrate BUFF's products will likely be stretched over a much longer period into the future, causing further deterioration of its ongoing financial position. In the interim, GIS will continue to struggle with rising debt service costs and weak product sales.

