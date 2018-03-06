Full House Resorts Continues To Disappoint

I like the story at Full House Resorts (FLL). I pitched the story and owned the stock, starting back in 2015, not long after CEO Dan Lee took over what had turned into an outright disaster of a gaming company. In large part, my bullishness toward FLL stemmed from Lee himself (along with his underrated CFO Lewis Fanger), whose largely successful experience in the gaming industry created a range of options for Full House going forward.

But I sold my shares about a year ago, with FLL at $2.50 or so. And though that turned out to be too early from a trading standpoint - FLL would clear $4 in December - I haven't seen enough from the company to be enticed into coming back in. In fact, I'd argue that I haven't seen enough from the company, period.

The acquisition of Bronco Billy's in Cripple Creek, Colorado, looks to be a winner, and expansion opportunities there look intriguing (in fact, those plans catalyzed the big run in FLL that began in November). But as far as the rest of the portfolio goes, to be blunt, Lee has overpromised and underdelivered. Given how much equity value moves based on the success of Cripple Creek - where the expansion is at least three years out - that performance has to matter in terms of attempting to forecast the future. And given a still-substantial debt load, limited growth in the existing portfolio, and FLL's awkward fit as an acquisition target, there's not as much room for error in the valuation as some bulls argue.

To be sure, I'm not abandoning the story entirely, and I would be intrigued - again - by FLL if what is now a three-month pullback continues and/or the company can start to show organic growth. Neither outcome is impossible: the stock is headed in the wrong direction at the moment, and there should be help coming in 2018 and beyond. Still, after what looked like a flat-out ugly Q4 report last week, FLL needs to get a lot cheaper - or the performance needs to get a lot better.

Property by Property

On a consolidated basis, Full House's Q4 numbers look hugely disappointing. Revenue declined 1%; Adjusted EBITDA fell 49%. In the Q4 release, the company attributed the weakness to weather, citing a weekend closure in Mississippi due to Hurricane Nate, poor snowfall in Tahoe, and winter weather around the New Year's weekend in Indiana.

There's likely some truth to that, looking at reported statewide numbers in the various markets. But it's not the whole story, either. The company cited health and benefit cost pressures in the release, and as a result, on the Q4 conference call, Lee detailed more aggressive cost control measures coming in 2018.

But even giving some credit for weather disruption in Q4, there are reasons in the quarter, and from a longer-term outlook, to see concern at every one of Full House's properties. From a broad perspective, Adjusted EBITDA for 2017 was $16.5 million, and $11.7 million excluding Bronco Billy's. In 2014 - a disastrous year that included $600K in costs related to an aborted stock offering and led to the proxy fight that brought Lee and Fanger aboard - Adjusted EBITDA was $9.5 million, excluding management fee income. The year before, Full House generated $15.4 million.

Rising Star is responsible for most of the organic decline between 2013 and 2017 - but the fact remains that Full House as a whole simply hasn't grown in what's been a pretty good stretch for regional casinos. That doesn't mean it can't grow in the future (more on that in a moment), but looking at the portfolio right now, the news looks more bad than good:

Mississippi

As far as Q4 goes, the numbers are disappointing, if not quite fatal. Net revenue fell 1.6% year over year. As noted, weather was unfavorable, with both the October hurricane and icy/cold weather toward the end of the quarter. Mississippi state gaming revenue reports suggest that the Silver Slipper lost market share, as gaming revenue in the "Coastal" category rose ~3% in the quarter. But the property's location - well off the highway, and, per the Q4 call, more exposed to potential storm effects - likely explains some of the divergence relative to peers.

Still, there's more going on here than just weather. The property had posted very impressive revenue growth through the first three quarters - but much of it came through promotional efforts that drove large increases in non-gaming revenue, per the Q3 10-Q. It's likely, then, that the divergence in gaming revenue against area rivals was even larger. For Q4, Adjusted EBITDA declined 35%, with a $940K decline outpacing a $240K drop in revenue. That implies that costs crept up on the company as well.

More broadly, the property isn't where it was supposed to be - and that's still a big problem for FLL. For all the talk about Lee's efforts to create a new property in Terre Haute or expand Bronco Billy's in Cripple Creek, the Silver Slipper still is the flagship property here. It generated over half of property-level EBITDA in 2017. It's the only property in the FLL portfolio that likely could be sold to a major (the others simply aren't big enough, at least not yet) or could raise material capital through a sale-leaseback. And it's just not good enough.

Adjusted EBITDA for the year was $10.7 million, up 7%+ from 2016 levels. But the property was hit by weather last year as well, as flooding of Lake Pontchartrain - the casino's "most important customer area" - hit Q3 2016 results. And of the $739K in profit increase, $675K came from a settlement this year with the architect who designed the casino's hotel, a one-time effect that wasn't excluded from the Adjusted EBITDA measurement.

That benefit aside, the Silver Slipper generated just a shade over $10 million in EBITDA in 2017. Three years ago, on his first conference call as CEO, Lee pointed out that the casino historically had done $9-10 million a year before an "aberration" in 2014, and said the hotel could add an incremental $2-3 million a year. Indeed, the 2013 figure was $9.56 million; excluding this year's settlement, profits have grown at a 1.3% CAGR since, and EBITDA levels are about $2 million short of the 2014 target.

Again, this property is half of the company's total profit before corporate expense. It's supposed to be at $12-13 million in EBITDA at this point. To be fair, there is a new beach bar which will contribute a full year of benefit next year. Some of the cost-cutting benefits cited by Lee, among them better payroll and slot machine management, will be seen most intensely at the Silver Slipper. There's the potential for as much as $1 million in increased profit, if not more, assuming 2018 is better on the weather standpoint (not a guarantee on the Gulf Coast, however). It wouldn't be stunning if the Silver Slipper wound up catching at least $12 million next year, with a break or two.

That aside, though, Mississippi is a long-stagnant market. Full House already has taken some market share in terms of revenue, though it's paid to do so. (Margins have fallen 280 bps between 2013 and 2017, excluding the aforementioned settlement.) It's a pretty large headwind to the growth that Full House needs, even at $3, if 50% of its property-level profit base isn't growing. At this point, beyond some possible one-time help in 2018, I'm skeptical that growth really can be modeled in.

Indiana

When I first acquired FLL shares below $2, I argued that the Rising Star property should be valued as a zero, for conservatism's sake. I still think that's roughly the case.

This simply isn't a very good property. It's bracketed by two riverboats to the north (Penn National Gaming's (PENN) Hollywood Lawrenceburg) and south (Pinnacle Entertainment's (PNK) Belterra). Both casinos are next to bridges across the Ohio River; to get to Rising Star, most customers have to literally drive by one of those properties. Rising Star's win per person is anemic compared to those rivals ($60+ compared to $100+ at both), and margins likely are among the lowest in the country (5.4% in 2017, compared to 15.7% at Silver Slipper and 18.1% at Bronco Billy's).

Of course, those margins will expand (and quickly) if revenue grows. The problem is how. Full House is investing in the property, notably with a ferry expected to launch this year (after original plans called for it to start service last year). But that's, by Lee's own back of the envelope calculations (see the Q4 2016 call), probably a $2-3 million contribution for three years. Come 2021, the two Indianapolis-area racinos can offer table gaming, which adds another potential competitor to a property that's already been hammered by competition on the other side of the river. Indiana state figures show that both Rising Star and Belterra lost customers and gaming win in Q4, with Hollywood increasing. But in the quarter - and for the year - the two Cincinnati properties, Jack and Belterra Downs, posted solid growth, per Ohio casino and VLT data.

The quarterly data supports the weather issue in Q4 (the further the property from the Cincy metro, the worse it did) - but the long-term trend here remains negative. Rising Star's $2.68 million in Adjusted EBITDA in 2017 isn't much better than the $2.17 million seen in 2014. Meanwhile, the plan to use some of the slot capacity at a new facility in Terre Haute is stalled until at least 2019, per Lee on the Q4 call, and there's no guarantee of further movement beyond that. (Lee's plan is both logical and clever, but neither aspect seems much help when it comes to gambling and politics.) From a modeling standpoint, considering the investments being made in the ferry and the possible impact from Indianapolis three years from now, it's exceedingly difficult to put much, if any, value on Rising Star.

Northern Nevada

The Northern Nevada properties - the Grand Lodge at the Hyatt Regency in Lake Tahoe and Stockman's in Fallon, east of Reno - are the biggest disappointment of the last three years. Lee attributed the Q4 weakness to too little snow - which hurt the ski season - while pointing out that last year the company was complaining about too much snow. The weather complaints aren't a new problem: on the Q4 2014 call, Lee noted an "absolutely awful" skiing season in Lake Tahoe. That year, the Northern Nevada segment generated $4.5 million in Adjusted EBITDA, roughly $1 million of which came from Fallon. In 2017, the figure for the segment as a whole was $2.8 million, a ~38% decline over three years.

There was some disruption this year from renovation of the property, admittedly. But having visited the casino, it certainly seems like marketing could be improved, and it's not as if the market there is saturated. Weather has been a factor: Q4 numbers for the three North Shore casinos show a 0.4% decline in GGR, which backs up Lee's claim. So do overall market figures for the last few years, which have been choppy (-0.9% in 2017, +6% in 2016, -3% in 2015). Still, if the FLL bull case is based in part (and it is) on operational improvements and cost savings found by experienced management, that case hasn't played out in Tahoe.

In Fallon, the company has renovated the interior, and a long-delayed refurbishment of the exterior should finally be complete. (In the context of expectations, it's worth pointing out that basically every project from the $10 million in growth capex funded by a 2016 rights offering has come off late.) But there, too, limited commentary suggests little change to the profit trajectory, even though the Tesla (TSLA) gigafactory drove hopes of a revenue boost.

Three-plus years after Lee took over, it simply has to be said that there is a lot of disappointment in the performance so far. Silver Slipper is below initial expectations. Rising Star hasn't moved much (one outlier year, 2015, was driven by a property tax refund, not operational improvements). Northern Nevada has declined. Projects continue to come in behind schedule. The debt has been refinanced twice so far, but not at close to the ~7%+ interest rates Lee floated back in 2016: the most refinancing is at LIBOR + 700 bps.

Lee himself said a year ago that the company had a path to "the low to mid-20s" in terms of millions of dollars of EBITDA. $18 million from the portfolio, plus $2-3 million in ROI on the $10 million, plus organic growth, "a couple of years from now". Full House just did $16.5 million. Maybe weather cost $1.5M in Q4 (that looks aggressive - costs crept up, too, it certainly appears, notably in Mississippi) and maybe the $2-3 million comes online next year. But this was supposed to be a $20M-plus story by now, based on Lee's commentary. It's not. And given the debt here, a few million in EBITDA and even a year or two delay make a big difference in the fair value of the equity.

Colorado, Looking Forward, and Valuation

Taking a clear view of the performance so far doesn't mean the story is doomed. The weather issues in Q4 are real. There has been disruption from construction at the Nevada properties. Comparisons are going to be very easy in 2018. A full year of the beach bar in Mississippi and the RV park in Indiana will help. So will the ferry, hopefully.

And there's Colorado, where the plans for expansion have driven a lot of optimism. I detailed my concerns about Lee's projections back in November. But to summarize, and add a bit, there are three key problems:

1. The comparison of Cripple Creek (whose feeder market is Colorado Springs) to Black Hawk/Central City (fed by Denver) is not apples to apples. One of the points Lee has made (and Full House made in a presentation) is that Cripple Creek's win per capita based on its feeder market is much lower than that of Black Hawk. Both are much lower than that of regional markets like Indianapolis, Detroit, and Kansas City.

The argument from Full House is that Cripple Creek isn't attracting visitors because it lacks amenities - and a decent hotel. (Lee himself, in his inimitable way, on the Q1 call spoke about wondering "how many people had died" in the room of a Cripple Creek B&B he stayed in, a former hospital.) And it's a good argument - this is a smart project.

But before assigning huge ROI to the estimated $60-70 million investment in the expansion, make the drive to Cripple Creek. It is a tough one - in any season. This isn't Houston to Lake Charles, or Indianapolis to Evansville. It's long, occasionally treacherous, and difficult. (Black Hawk built its own highway years ago, which is better but still terrifying to unfamiliar tourists.) There are structural reasons why the two Colorado markets are going to have lower per capita win relative to other regional markets (including a statewide $100 maximum bet) and they become rather readily apparent in traveling to either market.

I have no doubt that a Bronco Billy's hotel can grow the market - and so could others planning similar expansions. Comparing Cripple Creek to Black Hawk, let alone Midwestern regional markets, however, is a good way to have expectations set way too high.

2. Lee is getting in the habit of overpromising. I don't know that there's necessarily a risk of the permit being denied, or the project not going forward. But Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) saw its Black Hawk project timeline pushed back. These are tough areas in which to build, and this is a very unique project. At the risk of being overcritical (too late?), the performance in the rest of the portfolio, three years in, means a couple of grains of salt are required for the projections here.

3. When Full House announced it was acquiring Bronco Billy's in 2015, trailing twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA was $5.1 million [pdf]. In 2017, the figure was $4.76 million. That's with a solid 2017 (pro forma revenue growth of 5%, double the market-wide rate). Here, too - in what increasingly looks like the key property for Full House, the catalyst for much of the modeled future growth - margins simply aren't what they're supposed to be.

Cripple Creek simply isn't a slam dunk at this point. Neither is Full House as a whole. For all the talk about a casino near the Indianapolis airport and a 150-room hotel in Colorado and a new facility in Terre Haute, the on-the-ground execution from Full House has been lackluster. As Lee himself admitted on the Q4 call, margins should be better, and most shareholders (myself included) thought profits would be much better by this point.

Part of the issue certainly is the portfolio. The Silver Slipper is a decent property in a mature market, but it "is what it is". It's not Lee's fault that Full House paid $50 million (!) for Rising Star on the bet that it was "cheap enough" ahead of legalization in Ohio. The Tahoe property is hidden away. Fallon is a tiny market. Even considering all that, however, the performance has not been good enough, across the board. Simply put, it has not met expectations.

To be sure, shareholders have benefited anyhow. FLL shares have gained 126% since Lee took over, and investors who participated in the rights offering have seen greater gains. But aside from 2015's improvement (some of which came simply from not having one-time expenses incurred the year before), much of the gains have come from multiple expansion, along with the value no doubt created by acquiring Bronco Billy's at 6x EBITDA. I've long been skeptical about valuations in the gaming space as a whole and been wrong for a year-plus now (though Lee made some interesting points on the Q4 call about the correlation between interest rates and multiples). That multiple expansion can reverse - and already has reversed - if Full House can't start putting up better numbers.

All that said, it's important to remember that shareholders still can benefit if that improvement proves simply to be delayed. Net debt is about $88 million (counting only excess cash, above $10 million). The FLL market cap is about $70 million, putting the enterprise value at $158 million. There's a moderate case that Full House could drive:

$12 million from Silver Slipper, with cost savings and a better weather year, plus the new F&B improvements;

$15 million from Bronco Billy's, giving a slight haircut to management projections;

$4 million from Nevada, assuming better weather and some benefit from improvements;

$4 million from Indiana, thanks to ROI from investments;

less $4.5 million in corporate.

That's about $30.5 million in EBITDA; an 8-9x multiple gets EV to ~$250 million, and even without debt paydown FLL more than doubles in a few years to $7.50. To be conservative, I'd zero out Indiana, and go to 8x (at the bottom of peer ranges at this point) for an awkward portfolio; that still gets FLL close to $6.

The numbers can work. To be honest, I still question the EBITDA multiples; FLL was below 6x not that long ago, and Churchill Downs (CHDN) just paid 8.2x (pre-synergies) for two casinos roughly similar to the Silver Slipper. If that's the comparison to use, the Nevada and Indiana properties need to be discounted heavily. Still, even 7x still drives some upside ($5.30 or so at $30 million in cash flow). And the story can work, too. Beyond the existing portfolio, there's optionality from Indiana (Rising Star and/or Terre Haute) a potential building on a pier in Mississippi, which Lee floated on the Q4 call, and whatever other grand ideas (or M&A) Lee and Fanger can pull off to add value.

But there's still a long way to get there - and I'd really like to see some progress first. A near-term sale looks highly unlikely; while the industry has consolidated (Eldorado/Isle, Penn/Pinnacle), multi-billion dollar companies aren't going to be buying Fallon, Tahoe, or Rising Star, and there aren't many small- to mid-cap players left. (Century Casinos (CNTY), which has an odd portfolio itself, would be an intriguing fit.) There's not a lot of sense to making a deal ahead of Bronco Billy's, either, for obvious reasons.

This is going to be a multi-year story - which isn't a deal-breaker on its own. (It clearly was a multi-year story in 2015 as well.) The problem is that a lot less progress has been made in the first three years than hoped. So far, investors have given Full House a pass. That's not going to be the case if the next three years aren't any better.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.