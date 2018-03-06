Lecture: Low Global Bond Yields Are Here To Stay

I spent last week in South Africa lecturing at Stellenbosch University where I am a Research Associate. Furthermore, I also participated in workshops at the University as well as the Bureau for Economic Research (BER).

You can listen in on one of the lectures here where I go through my views on the causes of the Global Recession and on why global bond yields are as low as they are.

It was an extremely interesting week in South Africa, which gave me further insights into the working of the South African economy as well as the latest political developments and there is no doubt that South Africa in many ways right now is at a crossroad.