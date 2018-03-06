ExlService Holdings, Inc. - 2017 10-K Review

Increase in revenue is related to a combination of acquisitional-related and organic growth largely in the Analytics segment.

Business Overview

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS), is an operations management and analytics company that helps businesses enhance revenue growth and improve profitability. Using proprietary platforms, methodologies, and our full range of digital capabilities, we look deeper to help companies transform their businesses, functions and operations, to help them deliver better customer experience and business outcomes, while managing risk and compliance. EXLS serves customers in the following industries: insurance, healthcare, travel, transportation and logistics, banking and financial services and utilities industries.

EXLS operates in the business process management (“BPM”) industry, and they provide operations management and analytics services. The eight operating segments are strategic business units that align EXLS products and services with how they manage their business, approach our key markets and interact with their clients. Six of those operating segments provide BPM or “operations management” services, which is organized into industry-focused operating segments and one “capability” operating segment

(Finance and Accounting). The remaining two operating segments are Consulting and Analytics operating segments, which provides services that focus on driving improved business outcomes for clients by generating data-driven insights across all parts of their business.

Company has the following reportable segments:

Operations Management Services

EXLS's operations management services, which we provide from our Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Banking and Financial Services, Utilities and Consulting operating segments, typically involve the transfer to EXLS business operations of a client such as claims processing, clinical operations, or financial transaction processing, after which they administer and manage those operations for the client on an ongoing basis, or in case of consulting, consulting services related to transformation services.

Reportable Segments Overview

Insurance

Serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity and retirement services companies. EXLS provides BPM services related to business processes in the insurance industry such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, underwriting support, etc. The services are provided using the Business EXLerator Framework, robotics, advanced automation and BPaaS delivery model through the LifePRO and Liss platforms.

Healthcare

The segment primarily serves U.S.-based healthcare payers and providers. EXL provide BPM services related to Care Management and population health, multi-chronic case management (“MCCM”). They offer BPaaS, SaaS and platform BPM services designed to serve the healthcare industry as well as proprietary technology platforms, robotics and advanced analytics.

On December 22, 2017, EXLS acquired substantially all of the assets, and assumed certain liabilities of Health Integrated, a Florida based care management company that provides end-to-end analytics- and behavioral IP-enabled care management services including case management, utilization management, disease management, special needs programs, and MCCM on behalf of health plans.

Travel, Transportation and Logistics

This segment primarily serves clients in the travel & leisure and transportation and logistics industries, including less-than-truckload (NYSEARCA:LTL), truckload and intermodal logistics sectors.

Finance and Accounting (“F&A”)

This operating segment provides finance and accounting BPM services across an array of F&A processes including procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire, record-to-report, regulatory reporting, financial planning and analysis, audit and assurance, treasury and tax processes. This operating segment provides services across the five industry verticals within operations management as well as to clients in other industries like manufacturing, media and retail among others.

Banking and Financial Services

EXLS offers a comprehensive range of BPM services across the spectrum of the banking and financial services industry including residential mortgage lending, retail banking and credit cards, commercial banking and investment management. EXLS uses robotics process automation and proprietary business intelligence tools to innovate workflow management, transaction monitoring, and management information and reporting to enhance transparency in regulatory and management reporting.

Utilities

This operating segment services offers BPM services related to enhancing operating models, improving customer experience, reducing costs, shortening turnaround time and simplifying compliance for our clients.

Consulting

Company provides industry-specific digital transformational services, targeting select industries and functions (primarily Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation and Logistics, Banking and Financial Services and Finance and Accounting), where we have developed broad and deep core competencies. The services are designed to address contemporary problems across the aforementioned domains, embracing the digital and analytics revolution, to deliver business models that help our clients realize their business and innovation goals and improve their strategic competitive position.

Analytics

EXLS services focus on driving improved business outcomes for customers by generating data-driven insights across all parts of the customers’ businesses. EXLS's teams deliver predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and life-cycle management, risk underwriting and pricing, operational effectiveness, credit and operational risk monitoring and governance, regulatory reporting, and data management.

Business Strategy

EXEL is a business process management company providing operations management and analytics services that help businesses enhance revenue growth and enhance profitability. Specific elements of our strategy include:

Deploying our Business EXLerator Framework in Operations Management - an integrated approach to operations management which enables EXLS to drive better customer outcomes by using advanced automation (such as robotics), lean six-sigma, workflow management, data visualization and embedded analytics.

Developing Business Process-as-a-Service (“BPaaS”) Solutions to distinguish BPM Solutions - EXLS continues to invest and focus in developing BPaaS and technology-enabled product solutions including updated and enhanced Life PRO, Auditstream and Express Survey products.

Building Additional Analytics Capabilities and Solution Offerings- continue to invest in our Analytics capabilities by expanding digital solution offerings, enhancing the skill sets and training of their team, and developing reusable intellectual property that can be incorporated into our analytics services.

Extending Our Industry Expertise

Recruiting, Training, and Retaining the Most Talented Professionals

Cultivating Long-term Relationships and Expanding the Client Base

Expanding the Global Delivery Footprint and Operational Infrastructure

Pursuing Strategic Relationships and Acquisitions - intend to continue making selective acquisitions in the focus industry verticals as well as to add capabilities. EXLS will consider selective strategic relationships with industry leaders that add new long-term client relationships, enhance the depth and breadth of our services and complement their business strategy.

Industry

Growth is expected to be driven by the increase in information and customer interactions businesses have and will need to become more efficient while reducing costs.

Companies are focusing on utilizing their own data to make better business-related decisions.

Customers

There has been year-over-year growth in the number of revenue-generating clients. The top ten clients accounted for 40.1% of revenue in 2017, but no one client account for more than 10% of total revenues in 2017 or 2016.

Competition

EXLS notes that some customers has taken their BPM needs in-house as opposed to outsourcing.

EXLS primarily competes against:

Notable Risks

Share Repurchases

Company purchased 761M shares of its common stock under the 2014 and 2017 Repurchase Programs for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $40MM including commissions, representing an average purchase price per share of $52.80.

Financial Overview

Revenue increased 11% from $686MM in FY16 to $762MM in FY17. Customers from the US and UK accounted for 82.2% and 14.3%, respectively in FY17, compared 80.9% and 16.0%, respectively in FY16.

EXLS recognized a one-time income tax expense of $29MM during the three months and year ended December 31, 2017, comprised of a provisional deemed repatriation tax expense of $27.2 million and a provisional net deferred tax expense of $2.0 million due to the tax reform act.

Net income and EPS declined yoy as a result of lower other income and higher tax expense, partially offset by higher operating profit.

Revenue growth in Insurance of $29MM was driven by expansion of business from new and existing clients of $27MM, including incremental $4MM from the Liss Systems Limited (“Liss”) acquisition in 2016.

Revenue growth in Healthcare of $8MM was primarily driven by expansion of business from new and existing clients.

Revenue growth in Travel, Transportation and Logistics ("TT&L") of $2MM was primarily driven by net volume increases from their new and existing clients of $3MM, partially offset by a $1MM impact due to depreciation of the Philippine Peso.

Revenue growth in Finance and Accounting ("F&A") of $7M was driven by net volume increases from new and existing clients.

Revenue decline in All Other of $13MM was driven primarily by lower revenue in Consulting and Utilities operating segments, aggregating to $15MM, partially offset by higher revenue in Banking and Financial Services operating segment of $1MM.

Revenue growth in Analytics of $44MM was driven by recurring and project based engagements from new and existing clients, including incremental $20MM from our IQR Consulting Inc. ("IQR") and Datasource Consulting, LLC ("Datasource") acquisitions in 2016.

The increase in costs among most of the segments was primarily due to an increase in employee-related costs including higher headcount and wage inflation, technology and infrastructure costs. Gross profit margin improved

30bps from 34.7% to 35.0%.

The increase in SG&A expenses of $17MM was primarily due to an increase in employee-related costs of $11MM as a result of annual wage increments and an increase in our average headcount to support the increased business volumes.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased from $707MM at FYE16 to $456MM at FYE17 due to a combination of general business growth and recent acquisitions.

The increase in net borrowings was due to the increase in the revolving line of credit by $15MM compared to a repayment of $25MM in net borrowings at FYE16.

Cash Flow

Operating Cash Flow

Cash flows provided by operating activities increased from $100MM in FY16 to $113MM in FY17. The increase in due to an increase in non-cash expenses of $26MM. The increase was partially offset by decrease in net income of $13MM and an increase in working capital of $3MM. Decrease in restricted cash, prepaid expense and other current assets, and increase in account payable and advance income tax, net by $24MM.

Cash flows used for investing activities increased from $ 55MM at FYE16 to $223MM at FYE17 and was primarily due to an increase in cash used for purchase of short-term investments (net of redemption) of $161MM, cash used for purchase of property and equipment of $9MM and cash paid of $3MM for investment in equity affiliate.

Capital expenditures are expected to be between $35MM to $40MM in 2018 (largely in-line with 2017), primarily to meet growth requirements, including additions to our facilities as well as investments in technology applications, product development, digital technology, advanced automation & robotics and infrastructure.

Free cash flow defined as Operating Cash Flow - CapEx was $78MM at FYE17 and improvement compared to $74MM at FYE16. The increase was largely due to higher operating cash flow yoy.

Cash flows used for financing activities were $ 21MM during the year ended December 31, 2017 compared to cash flows used for financing activities of $33MM during the year ended December 31, 2016. The decrease in cash flows used for financing activities was primarily due to net borrowings of $15MM under our New Credit Facility during the year ended December 31, 2017 compared to repayment of borrowings of $25MM during the year ended December 31, 2016. This decrease was partially offset by higher purchases of treasury stock by $25MM under our share repurchase program during the year ended December 31, 2017 compared to the year ended December 31, 2016.

Overall, there was a cash shortfall of $126MM, which was covered by cash on the balance sheet.

Debt

On November 21, 2017, EXLS entered into a new credit agreement to provide a $200MM revolving line of credit, with an option to increase the commitment by $100MM. The new facility was used to refinance the old credit agreement and to be used for general corporate purposes. The effective interest rate was 2.65% and the outstanding balance was $60MM at FYE17.

The principal payments are largely related to the outstanding revolving line of credit balance. There are no significant debt maturing over the next five years.

