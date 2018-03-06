Johnson & Johnson: Upside Available If You're Willing To Take On Some Risks

The business

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare industry. They are well diversified as they operate through consumer, pharmaceutical and medical device segments. They are the largest in terms of market cap amongst a peer group that contains Novartis AG (NVS), Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and Merck & Co, Inc. (MRK). With a recent decline in share price, investors could get this proven company at a discount if they are willing to factor in some risk that has recently been associated with the company.

Performance

JNJ has performed exceptionally well and looks to continue as the leader in a very competitive peer group. Despite weaker than expected operating margins in 2017, the company continues to grow at a pretty good rate. In 2017, the company saw revenues increase 6.34% compared to 2.59% from the year prior and EBITDA grew 7.19% compared to 6.18% in that same period. Gross profit margins decreased by 3% and despite growing, net income and EPS both showed signs of slowing when compared to the year prior but coming in at 6.80% and 8.47% respectively.

According to their most recent 10-K filing, the company attributed the slow downs in sales by stating, "digital disruption is changing the face of the FMCG industry."

Strengths and weaknesses

The company is well diversified in the market and this will help them combat against the growing number of competitors going forward. They also have a strategy in place that will allow them to continue their success by expanding their innovation model, building their staple brands, winning within the new emerging channels such as e-commerce and evolving to the growth of the digital era.

(Source: Johnson & Johnson FYE Presentation)

(Source: Johnson&Johnson FYE Presentation)

Going forward, the company is in a good position to continue their revenue growth. Also, net income and EPS are forecast to rise at the end of 2018 by 9.19% and 10.98% respectively as their operating expenses are expected to decline.

On the weaker side, the company needs to see their gross profit margins start to rise again. Operating expenses were also 11.85% higher in 2017 as compared to the year prior. If the company wants to improve the metrics that are lagging, they're going to need to address these issues and beat estimates throughout 2018 and beyond.

Risks

The biggest risk looming over this company right now is the legal ramifications they face as a result of a lawsuit. According to an article on BusinessWire.com, "throughout the Class Period defendants made false or misleading statements, and failed to disclose that J&J has known for decades that its talc products include asbestos fibers and that the exposure to those fibers can cause ovarian cancer and mesothelioma." Obviously this is something to watch closely going forward as this could lead to additional expenses, fines and damage to the JNJ's reputation.

One more significant risk to the company is the ongoing issue regarding their largest product, REMICADE® (infliximab). According to their most recent 10-K filing, "The Company has experienced significant challenges to patents covering its largest product, REMICADE® (infliximab) (accounting for approximately 8.3% of the Company’s total net trade sales for fiscal 2017), and continues to assert certain patents related to the product. In the United States, a biosimilar version of REMICADE® was introduced in 2016, and additional competitors continue to enter the market. Sales of infliximab biosimilars in the U.S. market will result in a continued reduction in U.S. sales of REMICADE®."

Looking ahead

Despite the risks I just mentioned, analysts have a very good outlook for the company. Of the 23 analysts covering the company, a majority of them are positive with only 2 rating JNJ a SELL, and 1 rating the company a STRONG SELL. Including the 3 negative targets, analysts still maintain an average price target of $150.43 per share, representing 17% potential upside from current prices.

(Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon)

JNJ shares are currently trading at a P/E of 23.73, which is undervalued to the industry average of 26.8. Their forward P/E of 15.7 is on par with the industry's 15.2 and with a PEG of 2.02, the company appears to have some potential left.

Technicals

If you're on the fence about JNJ like myself, what makes this stock a little more attractive if you're looking to add this to your portfolio is the chart. Share prices have respected the trend line that it currently sits on since 2014 and has tested it several times during that period. Prices have tested this support 3 times in the last few weeks and each time it was tested, volume was higher than the previous day as prices bounced off the support. This is a sign that bulls are still in control and looking for more buyers to step up to send the price higher.

(Source: ThinkorSwim/TD Ameritrade)

Near term resistance sits around $133 with support around $127. All-in-all, I am bullish on JNJ but I'll be looking for the price to crack the $133 level with significant volume before pulling the trigger. I like to have my fundamental and technical theses coincide with each other before putting my money on the line with a stock like this one.

Summary

One more thing I'd like to point out to investors who are considering JNJ is that the company has a very healthy 2.61% dividend yield. This makes the stock a little more attractive for all types of investors.

JNJ has performed, for the most part, extremely well coming into 2018. As healthcare continues to be a hot spot in the markets, I don't see the company losing it's top spot among peers anytime soon. Despite the risks of pending legal ramifications and a increasingly competitive pharmaceutical industry, I believe JNJ has the systems in place to combat the majority of risks to their profitability and therefore, the future seems bright for them and their shareholders. For prospective investors, you should have alerts set for the key levels I mentioned in the previous section as the current share price leaves significant upside potential and low downside risk with the right entry.