Lowe's Is More Compelling Than Home Depot Here

But I think the stock is pricing all of that in already and Lowe's is much cheaper than Home Depot here as well.

Lowe's (LOW) has spent the past couple of years in the shadow of Home Depot (HD). HD's share performance has been outstanding as it has clearly outclassed Lowe's in terms of operating metrics so shareholders were rightly rewarded. However, I've been more bullish on Lowe's in the recent past because HD was getting a bit dear, while Lowe's continued to improve but the share price moved sideways. That discount to HD briefly disappeared early this year as Lowe's raced to $109 but after the recent Q4 report, it is right back at $85. The report wasn't great but at this valuation, I think Lowe's is compelling again.

Comps are still strong

Comps were once again strong in Q4 as Lowe's continued its incredible streak of stacking comp sales gains year after year. The 4.1% gain was achieved via a 4.9% gain in average ticket while transaction count declined by 80bps. I prefer to see traffic move up if I have to choose but in this case, the ticket size gain was so much larger than the loss of transactions that the result is still a good one overall. Lowe's saw 5.5% growth in the number of $500+ transactions during the quarter while sub-$50 transactions declined 1.1%. Obviously many more of the smaller variety occur so the decline was enough to send the total down 80bps but overall, Lowe's is still seeing very respectable demand growth.

Lowe's cited paint as an underperforming category in Q4 and has already announced some changes in order to address that. It will no longer sell Olympic paint and instead will expand its partnership with Sherwin-Williams (SHW). The moves should help simplify and enhance the customer experience for paint and the supplies that go along with it and that, in turn, should help drive some additional DIY traffic. We shall see and we won't likely have any meaningful data on the progress of the moves until late this year, but management isn't taking its transaction problem lightly and that's a good thing.

The biggest risk for Lowe's right now

Operating margins fell 97bps in Q4 as a variety of factors were in play. Cost of goods rose because of higher shrink as well as mix and pricing decisions. Gross margins typically don't move a great deal for Lowe's so I was a bit surprised at the 68bps decline as that's sizable, but hopefully higher shrink is transitory and the mix/pricing decisions will either pay off or be discarded.

Higher SG&A contributed to the loss of operating margins as well because of customer delivery costs, advertising and last year's extra week, which provided a bit of leverage in 2016. These helped push a 29bps decline from SG&A and although these aren't huge numbers, they are meaningful when you consider operating margins were well in excess of 8% in last year's Q4 but fell to just over 7% this year. That's a ~12% decline in profitability and Lowe's isn't growing sales anywhere near quickly enough to offset that sort of loss. Lowe's has its work cut out for it on margins and this is the single biggest risk factor on the stock right now.

Guidance is a bit underwhelming

Lowe's guided for 4% in total revenue growth this year on comps of +3.5%. That would put 2018 in roughly the same shape as 2017 in terms of sales growth and reflects a lot of confidence in the economy and consumer sentiment on management's part. Operating margins are expected to decline again, however, by 30bps so profitability is going to suffer further in 2018. Lowe's says it will buy back $2.5B in shares this year, good for 3.5% of the float or so, which is roughly the same amount of operating margin it is going to lose. In a typical year that would mean that EPS growth would likely be somewhere around the level of revenue growth but because of tax reform, this year should still see impressive EPS expansion. Going forward, however, don't expect Lowe's to be able to replicate its 2018 EPS growth because it is largely driven by tax savings.

But lots of bad news is already priced in

At less than 16 times this year's earnings, Lowe's is back to being cheap once again. HD is going for 19 times this year's earnings for roughly the same amount of medium term EPS growth, so LOW looks cheap on a relative basis as well. The cheap valuation that Lowe's sported for the past couple of years is back as investors gave up very quickly on $100+ prices. Lowe's should be able to do low double digit EPS growth for the medium term as it continues to add comp sales and buy back stock. The big wildcard right now is margins and while I'm not particularly enthralled with the guidance we received, the drop in operating margin for this year is more than made up for with a lower tax rate, thereby buying Lowe's some time to fix its margin problems. In short, the recent selloff has made Lowe's a compelling long again.

