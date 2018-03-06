Consumer Staples - Worst Underperformance Since 2007

At this point, it does not hurt to buy consumer staples given the massive capitulation of traders and investors.

This is probably one of my favorite topics to write about: relative performance between major sectors and industries. In this case, I will discuss the severe underperformance of consumer staples compared to 'the market'. In this article, I will discuss the SPDR Select Sector Consumer Staples Fund (XLP) and tell you why we might be one of the most interesting points to buy some staples despite being in an inflation acceleration environment.

Source: Search Engine Land

So, What's Going On?

Well, first of all, let's start by looking at the XLP graph (black line) compared to the S&P 500 (orange line). A quick looks does not reveal anything. You see that both heavily sold off in 2008 while they are both close to their all-time-highs after rallying for roughly 10 years.

Source: TradingView

However, there are two things that are important to mention. While the S&P 500 is at its Q4/2017 levels, we see that XLP has not gone anywhere since the first quarter of 2016. That's almost 2 years without capital gains.

The second point is that XLP did much better when the economy started slowing after the third quarter of 2014. The S&P 500 started to sell-off after going nowhere in the first months of 2015 while XLP used its characteristics to gain some momentum. We see that even though both seem to be more or less equal on the long term, they are very prone to rotation on the mid-term.

And that's exactly what this article is about and why I chose the first picture which displays rotation.

Underperformance Is Fully Justified

The next graph you are about to see captures the very essence of this article. The blue line displays the ISM manufacturing index while the black line shows you the ratio between the S&P 500 and consumer staples. The correlation is so high because of the characteristics of consumer staples and the prediction power of the ISM manufacturing index.

Source: TradingView

The ISM manufacturing index tells us what we can expect in terms of economic growth over the next 1-3 months. That's why it is called a leading indicator and why it is much more important than so called 'hard data' indicators like industrial production, new orders and retail sales for example.

Consumer staples on the other hand are less-cyclical than the market because of the defensive product portfolios of consumer staple companies. Not only do these companies operate in defensive industries, they also pay a higher dividend of currently 2.6% versus a 1.7% S&P 500 yield. This not only causes these companies to underperform during strong economic acceleration trends, it also is a reason why these stocks perform rather poorly when rates go up.

The ratio between consumer cyclicals and consumer staples shows this pattern even better. Note that this ratio spread is even more cyclical given that consumer cyclicals are overall more cyclical than the S&P 500.

Source: TradingView

Consumer staples always gained strength in periods of slower economic growth as you can see in the graph above.

Everyone Has Left The Ship

Not only did the ISM index hit a 14-year high in February at 60.8 points, we also see that XLP fund flows have reached record levels. Every period shows record outflows except for the 1 week performance which is the result of a weakening S&P 500 (the flight to safety). Source: ETFdb

This is perfectly confirmed by the long term history of XLP versus the S&P 500. Investors have been dumping the consumer staples ETF in their quest for alpha.

Source: TradingView

The Top 2 Holdings Have A 20% Weighting

Another important point is that the top 2 holdings of this ETF have a 20% weighting. Furthermore, these companies are extremely boring when it comes to people seeking alpha during a strong economic trend.

Source: ETFdb

KO data by YCharts

Both these dividend generators (among others) are the reason why XLP is unable to keep up with more cyclical sectors. Especially Procter & Gamble (PG) is trading at 2013 levels. On the other hand, these are also the companies that are the main reason why this ETF keeps you above water during difficult times. At least when you use it in a trade versus cyclical assets.

Gameplan

So, what's the deal? I think that the current record underperformance offers some opportunities going forward. Yes, inflation is likely going to soar further as you can see below, and yes, economic growth is at record levels. However, this means that the bear case is losing some steam at this point. Even if growth stays at these levels on the mid-term it would make sense to buy some consumer staples. Especially if you are a long term investor who loves dividend stocks like the two I compared to XLP in the YCharts graph above.

To summarize this statement, I think it makes sense to buy some XLP at this point. Long term investors should just buy this ETF or major holdings that pay an even higher dividend while mid-term traders might buy XLP while shorting the S&P 500. This does not mean that I am bearish and it also does not mean that I want you to go net short. It is just an addition to your portfolio that won't hurt given that we are at record growth levels while XLP has massively underperformed.

I will update this thesis going forward.

And as always...

... Stay tuned!

Author's note: Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.