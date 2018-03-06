Kohl's: Beware Weak Guidance

Image credit

Kohl's (KSS) has been absolutely flying of late. The stock spent years in a sideways channel where it just bounced around but a recent bout of surging investor confidence has shares near their highs. After the Q4 report last week the stock is making another run higher and why not? The report blew away my expectations as it seems Kohl's may be coming back. The dividend was boosted nicely again so Kohl's is certainly living up to its income stock status, but guidance was underwhelming to say the least. The odd combination of hot Q4 results but weak guidance suggest, however, that the stock is probably close to fully priced here.

My mistake

The first thing I'll say is that I thought Kohl's was fully priced at $60 back in January but obviously, that turned out to be too soon. I own my mistakes and I certainly didn't see the results we ended up getting from Kohl's for Q4 coming so I was premature in calling a top on the stock. However, after getting those Q4 results as well as seeing guidance for this year, I can't help but think just about all that good news is priced in already.

Comps flew higher in Q4

Total sales were up more than 9% in this year's Q4 as not only was there an extra week due to a calendar shift, but Kohl's delivered a blistering 6.2% comp. Kohl's has had lots of trouble producing flat comps for several quarters now so this number for Q4 was a blowout in every sense of the term. It stacks on top of a 2.2% loss in last year's Q4 and even out of that context, it is just a huge number that stands on its own. The comp was absolutely massive and Kohl's deserves a lot of credit for driving traffic to the stores and, importantly, getting people to actually buy.

The problems is that based upon guidance, it appears the large gain in Q4 is a flash in the pan, not to be repeated. Guidance for 2018 is for flat to +2% comps and while that would still be a vast improvement over 2016, it would be right in line with 2017's results that had the benefit of that 6.2% gain at the end. In other words, management doesn't feel like the gains we saw in Q4 can be replicated so the excitement over the report seems a bit misplaced.

Margins improved as well

Adjusted earnings were up 38% in Q4 as Kohl's saw positive impact from the extra week but also some margin expansion of its own. Gross margins moved up 40bps in Q4 while SG&A costs also moved favorably by 40bps, sending operating margins up by 80bps for the quarter. That's a 10.5% improvement in profitability and while some of that cannot be repeated - the calendar shift is a one-time thing - margins did look much better this year than last.

Weak guidance underwhelms

Again, however, guidance was underwhelming. Kohl's guided for gross margin to move up 5 to 10bps, which is basically nothing, while SG&A is slated to deleverage. Kohl's reckons SG&A will move up 1% to 2% but when you consider total sales guidance of -1% to 1%, we're looking at SG&A moving up as a percentage of sales. Coupled with basically flat gross margins, Kohl's essentially guided for slightly lower operating margins in 2018. This is why the fact that the stock is still pushing its highs is a bit perplexing; Q4 was very nice but guidance wasn't.

Kohl's maintains its income stock status

The dividend is now 61 cents quarterly, good for a 3.7% yield moving forward. Kohl's has long been a strong income stock and that tradition is certainly continuing with the 11% bump in the payout. There are few stocks that yield that much while also trading very close to their 52-week high but that is exactly what Kohl's is doing; it is quite impressive.

Shares look fully priced still

But is it enough? At 14 times earnings, Kohl's certainly doesn't seem expensive on an absolute basis. But remember that management guided for flat sales and slightly lower margins so earnings growth is going to be difficult to come by. Tax reform will certainly help this year and Kohl's is going to buy back roughly 3% of the float, so that will help as well. But next year when tax reform is already part of the comparable base, Kohl's should be right back to mid-single digit EPS growth barring some miracle with respect to sales and/or margins. If I'm right that would make the stock pretty fully valued here and while I understand I didn't see the huge Q4 coming, judging by the reaction of the stock, I don't think anyone did. However, guidance for this year was weak enough that I don't know what would continue to power the stock higher so I'm still cautious here. I certainly don't want to try and short it but it looks fully valued to me.

If you found this article interesting, please consider hitting the orange "Follow" button at the top of the page. Thanks for reading!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.