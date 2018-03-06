Top 50 Real Estate Stocks: Yields To 18.5%; Gains To 45.25% By March 2019

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five March top-yield Real Estate stocks showed 3.69% more net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Low price little dogs continued to rule REITs.

The Real Estate sector has 9 component industries. The top 50 firms selected by yield represented all of them.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 20.7% To 75.29% Net Gains For Top Ten Real Estate Stocks To January 2019

Two of ten top dividend-yielding Real Estate stocks were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They're tinted gray in the chart above). Thus, our yield-based forecast for the Real Estate sector dogs was 20% accurate.

Projections based on estimated changes in dividend returns from $1000 invested in the thirty highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data points. Note: one year target prices from one analyst were not applied (n/a). Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to March, 2019 were:

The GEO Group (GEO) was projected to net $452.49, based on dividends, plus a median target price estimate from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 30% more than the market as a whole.

Select Income REIT (SIR) was projected to net $426.25, based on target price estimates from five analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 17% less than the market as a whole.

City Office REIT (CIO) made the list with a projected net gain of $410.95, based on the median target price estimate from six analysts, plus their estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 73% below the market as a whole.

Whitestone (WSR) was projected to net $374.11, based on a median target estimate from seven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 5% less than the market as a whole.

Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) as seen to net $332.29 based on mean target price estimates from five analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 17% less than the market as a whole.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI) was projected to net $318.25 based on dividends, plus target estimates from two brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate's volatility 68% less than the market as a whole.

Senior Housing Properties (SNH) was projected to net 311.16, based on dividends plus a median target estimate from eleven brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 50% less than the market as a whole.

Great Ajax (AJX) was projected to net $304.75, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from four analysts, less broker fees. No Beta number was available for AJX.

Sutherland Asset Mgt (SLD) was projected to net $278.19, based on dividends, plus target price estimates from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 34% less than the market as a whole.

Government Properties IT (GOV) netted $277.22 based on mean target price estimates from six analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 34.86% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 25% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Top 50 March Real Estate Sector Stocks By Yield





Actionable Conclusions (11-20) Yield Metrics Ranked 10 Top Dividend Real Estate Stocks

Top ten Real Estate Sector equities selected 3/3/18 by yield represented four of nine constituent industries. Top yielding stock, Chinese Estates Holdings (OTCPK:CESTY) [1] was the lone Real Estate- General representative.

CYS Investments (CYS) [2] was the tops of four diversified REIT industry representatives. The other three diversified REITs placed third, ninth, and tenth: Western Asset Mortgage (WMC) [3]; Annaly Capital Management (NLY) [9]; Chimera Investment (CIM) [10].

Four of the top ten were residential REIT representatives that found themselves in fourth, and sixth to eighth places: Two Harbors Investment (TWO) [4]; New Residential Investment (NRZ) [6]; Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI) [7]; AGNC Investment (AGNC) [8].

Finally, One office REIT placed fifth, Government Properties IT (GOV) [5].

to complete the top ten March Real Estate sector team by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21) Top Ten Real Estate Dogs Showed 17.46% To 38.7% Upsides To March, 2019; (22) Downsides From Lowest Two Were -1.43% & -1.74%.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Predicted A 3.7% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Real Estate Sector Stocks To March, 2019

Ten top Real Estate dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Real Estate dogs selected 3/3/18 showing the highest dividend yields represented four of nine industries constituting the sector.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Projected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Real Estate Dogs (23) Delivering 22.91% Vs. (24) 22.1% Net Gains by All Ten, Come March 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend Real Estate kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 3.7% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The sixth lowest priced Real Estate top yield dog, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 28.84%.

The five lowest-priced Real Estate top yield dogs as of March 3 were: CYS Investments (CYS); Western Asset Mortgage (WMC); Annaly Capital Management (NLY); Government Properties IT (GOV); Two Harbors Investment (TWO), with prices ranging from $6.42 to $14.89.

Five higher-priced Real Estate dogs were: Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI); New Residential Investment (NRZ); Chimera Investment (CIM); AGNC Investment (AGNC); Chinese Estates Holdings (OTCPK:CESTY), whose prices ranged from $16.26 to $30.29.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Healthcare dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Outdoor city dog photo: barkpost.com

