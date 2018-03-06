What The Future Holds For HIVE Blockchain

source: prnewswire

The latest earnings report by HIVE Blockchain (OTCPK:HVBTF) confirms the company made the right decisions on the locations of its cryptocurrency mining farms, as it was able to generate a small profit at this early stage of its development.

It was a little disappointing on the top line, primarily because it took longer to bring the second data center on line in the quarter than was anticipated. That should change in the months ahead.

HIVE has more than enough cash available to finance its next expansion phase, which includes bringing its Sweden GPU Data Centre on line by April 2018, and its "Sweden Bitcoin Data Centre by September 2018."

Concerns going forward are in regard to its business model itself, which is focused on mining cryptocurrencies, and the volatility of those crytocurrencies and their impact on the company's performance over time.

In this article we'll look at these variables to give a current snapshot of what the present and future potentially hold for HIVE Blockchain and its shareholders.

Earnings results

In the third quarter HIVE generated revenue of $3.27 million, with earnings of $149,724. Gross mining margin came in at $2,382,587.

The results included "a full quarter of operations from the initial 2.05 MW of mining capacity plus operations from the 1.75 MW expansion from October 13, 2017."

Its investment of $16.3 million in data center equipment generated an ROI of 36 percent, with the company producing $5.8 million in digital currencies. That included Ethereum, Ethereum Classic and ZCash.

Costs related to operations and maintenance were $891,499 for the reporting period, and $949,359 for the last nine months. The jump in costs, while modest, came from the increase in its blockchain mining operations.

The importance of its operational and maintenance costs is it reinforces the effectiveness of its strategy to locate in low-cost jurisdictions.

HIVE had total assets of $163,986,233 at the end of calendar year 2017, with $150,100,974 being capital raised from private placements. That will be used to finance its expansion plans and other "future growth opportunities and investments."

Business plan concerns

One of the major questions concerning HIVE Blockchain is concerning its business plan and the business model it now has in place.

As for the business model, it's one based upon mining cryptocurrencies. If you're not familiar with that, it's when people or businesses work to solve complex problems in order to validate transactions on the blockchain.

What that means is a decentralized network of computers are auditing the transaction to decide if it is legitimate or not. If they come to agreement, it is declared a "block" and added to the blockchain. Once it is validated, the computer that solved the problem is rewarded with cryptocurrency. That's how HIVE generates revenue.

So earlier when I mentioned the company produced $5.8 million in digital currencies, it meant in a number of instances its computers were the first to accurately solve the problems and validate the transactions, resulting in receiving their reward of cryptocurrencies.

The ability to do this requires a lot of electricity, computing power and costly graphics cards, which in the case of electricity, is why they opted for low-cost, stable geographic areas to operate in - specifically Iceland and Sweden.

As more smart money researches the market, it has started to gradually generate some feedback over HIVE Blockchain, with the most recent being president and portfolio manager at StoneCastle Investment Management, Bruce Campbell.

He said "he'd be reluctant to throw even mad money on the stock." Even so, he admitted this:

“It’s a business that we don’t really understand very well. We tried to get our heads wrapped around how the long-term economics are going to work, and as a result, we’ve sort of shied away from it.”

Campbell is concerned over the sustainability of the current business model and plan, and believes they "need to come up with a business plan that’s going to take them in a different direction."

According to Harry Pokrandt, President, CEO and Director at HIVE, this isn't going to happen anytime soon. He said in the press release, that the company will "continue to evaluate future mining sites in stable jurisdictions with access to reliable, clean and inexpensive power."

And as mentioned earlier, the funds already raised will be allocated primarily to bringing its GPU and Bitcoin centers on line by April and September 2018. This obviously means Pokrandt isn't in agreement with Campbell's thesis. It also means the prospects for the company over the next few years will be determined by its success at mining cryptocurrencies.

Another revenue stream it could develop

One thing I've considered within the parameters of the business model and plan of the company, is what it could do in relationship to its comments on building out infrastructure for the blockchain and cryptocurrencies.

This could suggest it could possibly build facilities it could charge other miners for, which could potentially generate a consistent revenue stream. It also wouldn't have to do anything different than acquire, build, or build partnerships with other facilities.

For that to happen, the price of cryptocurrencies it mines would have to soar much higher in order to justify the higher costs of mining its business customers would have to pay to use its facilities. Either that, or the customers could mine a different cryptocurrency that HIVE facilities were set up for, but don't compete in.

Concerning the former, the reason I draw that conclusion is that it wouldn't make sense for HIVE to bill customers for the use of its computing power and low costs if it could make more money by mining itself.

The point is, as HIVE gets better and better at operating these facilities, it could start to build some for mining cryptocurrencies they don't compete for.

Conclusion

In the short term the volatility of cryptocurrency prices makes it difficult to project the future outlook for HIVE. Further out, assuming the price of the cryptocurrencies it's now mining rebound significantly, it would be much clearer as to the potential it has.

Where increasing expertise would come in is in how management decides on the timing of its selling of the cryptocurrencies it is rewarded. That, more than anything, is where the concerns should lie. There will have to be a lot of discipline in place in order to keep from panic selling on either side of the play. It also means some quarters, because of the factor of where prices are at, could generate little revenue or earnings, while the following quarter could produce explosive results.

Until cryptocurrencies start trading in a much tighter and predictable range, that's how HIVE will perform.

I like the fact that HIVE is committed to competing in and focusing on mining cryptocurrencies. Yes, there are a lot of ancillary segments of the market it could compete in, but I think it's more important to lay out the mining infrastructure first, and develop its skills at leading the pack in solving the problems of transactions on a block and being rewarded for it. From there it can look to other areas to compete in if it chooses to. If that happens, it's unlikely to be for several years at the earliest.

In the near term, because it took a little longer to complete its facility Sweden Phase 1 facility with partner Genesis Mining, it could result in the company generating less revenue over the next couple of quarters than originally believed. If something similar happens with the other projects it is working on this year, the same could be true.

That said, the fact the company was able to produce a profit in the last quarter with the price of ethereum and bitcoin only taking off in the early part of December, is a positive for the company. Much of ethereum's increase came in January, so it didn't get the impact that will likely come in this quarter for HIVE.

For that reason, HIVE is on target to have a solid quarter if the price of Ethereum in particular continues to find support and maintain its upward trajectory. That's also true with Bitcoin because it's the baseline for the cryptocurrency market.

At its current depressed price, I see HIVE as a buy. Barring an unforeseen event, the completion of the phases of the two facilities in 2018 should result in significantly higher revenue and earnings for the company.

Even this quarter should show some meaningful improvement based upon the price of the cryptocurrencies it mines, and the assumption it continues to be the first to solve the problem of validating transactions and is rewarded in an increasing number of cryptocurrencies, which will presumably be more valuable.

